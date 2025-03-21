Home>Car Insurance>Florida

How Much Is Car Insurance for a 16-Year-Old in Florida?

Car insurance in Florida costs $390 per month for full coverage and $254 for liability-only coverage for a 16-year-old driver. But other factors influence your rates.

The average monthly cost of car insurance for a 16-year-old driver in Florida is $390 for full coverage and $254 for liability-only insurance. But you may pay more or less for your teen’s insurance policy. This is because car insurance companies look at factors like driving history, vehicle type, and other factors to calculate premiums.

Whether your teen joins your insurance policy or gets their own also affects your insurance rate. Learn more about how insurers price your policy and where to get the best and cheapest car insurance.

How much is car insurance for a 16-year-old in Florida?

The average cost of car insurance for a 16-year-old driver in Florida is $322 per month. The table below shows the average monthly cost of coverage for Florida teen drivers from different companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, March 13 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
GEICO$150$117
State Farm$155$122
Allstate$283$222
Mile Auto$283$222
Travelers$338$266
Mercury$369$289
Root$422$271
Progressive$480$320
Infinity$488$347
National General$535$523
Direct Auto$545$288
Bristol West$547$396
Foremost$567$372
The General$589$460
GAINSCO$616$402
Dairyland$682$384
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cost of adding a teen to parents’ policy vs. their own policy

Parents will likely see more expensive average annual car insurance premiums after adding a teen driver. But this is usually cheaper than having teens buy their own policy.

Be aware that if your teen gets into a car accident, your car insurance rates may increase even more. Speeding tickets and DUIs also lead to higher rates.

The table below compares premiums for parents with a teen driver, parents without a teen driver, and a teen driver with their own insurance policy.

Drivers
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Two parents + a teen driver$296$599
Two parents$157$316
Teen driver on their own policy$184$372
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Best car insurance for 16-year-olds in Florida

The “best” car insurance for a 16-year-old driver in Florida has several characteristics. For example, it may offer teen-specific discounts or rewards, competitive rates, and driver education programs.

As you begin your search, start with the insurers listed below based on what’s most important to you.

Best for Florida teens overall: GEICO

Reviews (6,130)

Edith

March 26, 2025

Verified Review

Honesty is Key

I was with Geico for years and everything was fine until I had my first accident. I appealed because it wasn't my fault and I won! Geico owed me money back, but they didn't calculate it correctly on purpose. If I lose trust and respect, I don't want to be with that company.

Sandra

March 26, 2025

Verified Review

Insurance

It's very easy to deal with. All you really need is the app, and you can do everything yourself.

David

March 26, 2025

Verified Review

Not Competitive

Their rates are disappointing considering I have been with them for over 6 years and a five-year-old claim didn't cause my rate to go down. Their offer is $60 per month higher than other offers.
Best for good students: State Farm

Reviews (5,623)

Brent

March 26, 2025

Verified Review

Underwhelmed

The premiums have significantly increased over the years.

James

March 26, 2025

Verified Review

Good

Good, but I'm looking for a discount for full coverage.

Michael

March 26, 2025

Verified Review

Your rate increases for no apparent reason. My agent is never available for direct communication. They don't live up to the hype.

Your rate increases for no apparent reason. My agent is never available for direct communication. They don't live up to the hype.
Best for safe teen drivers: Root

Reviews (410)

Charlito

March 24, 2025

Verified Review

Mad Drivers

I'm not happy with the new rate at all.

Kristine

March 19, 2025

Verified Review

Dishonest Company

They'll start you out by having you pay a small amount. Then, they'll raise it by $50 without any notification.

Tiffany

March 17, 2025

Verified Review

Our Bill Increases Every 6 Months

I made some referrals but received no discount.
Best for building driving skills: Allstate

Reviews (3,406)

Frank

March 26, 2025

Verified Review

Good

The rates keep going up.

Margarita

March 26, 2025

Verified Review

Good

The service is good, but as a senior citizen living on Social Security, I've noticed that my monthly payments keep increasing every time my policies come up for renewal.

Chester

March 26, 2025

Verified Review

Average

The auto insurance is too high.
Factors affecting insurance rates for 16-year-olds in Florida

Car insurance costs won’t be the same for every 16-year-old driver in Florida. These are some factors that affect your rates:[2]

  • Age: Younger drivers tend to get into more accidents than drivers 25 and older. As such, insurance companies raise rates to offset the risk of covering teen drivers.

  • Gender: Data shows that men are more likely to experience a fatal crash.[2] As a result, teen male drivers pay some of the highest insurance rates.

  • Driving experience: New drivers get into accidents at a higher rate than seasoned drivers. So, if you have less experience, expect to see more expensive premiums.

  • Vehicle type: Companies look at vehicle characteristics such as car theft rates, repair costs, safety records, and safety features to determine your premiums. If you own a vehicle with higher risk factors, your insurance policy will likely cost more.

  • Geographic location: Insurers use factors like population, crime, weather risks, and driver demographics to calculate premiums. For example, living in a larger city like Miami may come with more driving risks than a smaller one like Lakeland. Miami residents may end up paying more.

  • Driving record: Drivers with moving violations usually pay higher rates than drivers with a clean record. If you have accidents, speeding tickets, or DUIs on your record, insurers view you as more likely to file a claim in the future.

  • Coverages: The more coverage you buy, the more you’ll pay. Buying the minimum coverage required will be cheaper than a full-coverage insurance policy. Having higher limits and adding optional coverages will also increase your premiums.

  • Discounts: Many companies offer savings for young drivers. Teen drivers can save money on their insurance by earning good grades and completing a qualifying driving program. Policyholders who buy multiple policies with one insurance company can also score a bundling discount.

Comparing teen driver rates in Florida with other age groups

Florida teens pay more for car insurance than older drivers. Take a look at the table below for the cost of car insurance for different age groups in Florida.

Average Monthly Quote by Age Group

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to reduce insurance costs for 16-year-olds in Florida

Car insurance for 16-year-old drivers in Florida can get expensive. But you still have ways to find cheap car insurance without sacrificing your coverage:

    Seek good student discounts

    Get a discount by earning good grades in school. Companies typically classify “good grades” as a B average or higher.

    Take a defensive driving course

    Defensive driving programs teach drivers how to respond to potential hazards on the road and avoid a fatal crash. Many insurers offer a premium discount for completing a qualifying course.

    Choose a higher deductible

    Select a higher deductible to save money on your premiums. Be aware that you must pay the deductible before insurers pay your claim.

    Choose the right car

    The cheapest cars to insure are safe and reliable with lower repair costs. Before buying a vehicle, research how its characteristics might affect your insurance premium.

    Bundle policies

    Many insurers offer bundling discounts if you buy more than one insurance product from them. A common bundle is auto and homeowners insurance.

    Add your teen to your policy

    Teen drivers pay less for car insurance by joining a parent’s policy instead of buying their own. A multi-car discount also lowers your rates if you insure a separate vehicle that your teenager drives.

Cost of insurance for a 16-year-old in Florida FAQs

Teenagers living in Florida usually pay some of the highest insurance rates. Check out the following answers to frequently asked questions for additional information and tips on finding cheap car insurance.

  • What is the cheapest insurance for a 16-year-old in Florida?

    The cheapest car insurance company for a 16-year-old in Florida is GEICO. It has a monthly average full-coverage insurance rate of $150 for teens, Insurify data shows. Your premium may differ based on various personal factors, so it’s a good idea to get a quote.

  • Why is car insurance so expensive for a 16-year-old?

    Car insurance is expensive for 16-year-olds because they’re inexperienced at driving. This means they’re more likely to cause an accident and need to file a claim. Practicing safe driving and qualifying for more discounts can help teens keep their rates low.

  • Can a minor get their own car insurance in Florida?

    Minors typically can’t get their own car insurance except in unique circumstances or when a parent provides written consent. If you’re a minor and want to get your own car insurance, speak to someone at your local Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) office for more information.

  • Are there discounts available for 16-year-old drivers in Florida to lower their insurance costs?

    Yes, 16-year-old drivers in Florida can save money through discounts for good grades, safe driving, and taking a defensive driving course. Contact your insurance agent for more information on discounts they offer.

  • Does the type of car a 16-year-old drives affect the insurance cost in Florida?

    Yes. Insurance companies consider a vehicle’s safety ratings, theft rates, repair costs, and other factors when calculating premiums. Keep your premiums low by buying a lower-valued car and installing safety features like car alarms.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. J.D. Power. "Trust Emerges as Top Driver of Customer Satisfaction with Auto Insurance as Prices Continue to Surge, J.D. Power Finds."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
