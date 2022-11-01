Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in York, SC, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in York is $250 per month or $3,000 annually.
Car insurance in York is $61 less than the average cost of insurance in South Carolina.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in York on average is National General.
Car Insurance in York, SC
The cost of car insurance coverage varies so much from city to city and even between ZIP codes. Someone in Fort Mill will pay different rates than someone in Rock Hill for the exact same policy. That’s why comparing quotes is so important for finding good rates. Insurify analyzed the cost of coverage in York to help fulfill your insurance needs.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheap Car Insurance South Carolina
Cheapest Car Insurance in York, SC
What is the cheapest car insurance in York?
National General is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in York, with rates starting at $128 per month. It’s still very important to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Car insurance companies will charge different rates for similar policies. That’s because they all prioritize information about you, like your age, gender, and credit score, differently. These insurance companies had the best rates for car insurance products that we could find.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$128
|Travelers
|$146
|Progressive
|$155
|Liberty Mutual
|$224
|Nationwide
|$237
|Kemper Preferred
|$104
|Safeco
|$167
|State Auto
|$174
|Direct Auto
|$186
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$203
|InsureMax
|$234
|GAINSCO
|$264
|Dairyland
|$272
|AssuranceAmerica
|$273
|SafeAuto
|$274
|The General
|$294
|Bristol West
|$295
|Arrowhead
|$353
|Everest National
|$420
|Stillwater
|$601
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in South Carolina
All motor vehicles operated or parked on South Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in South Carolina[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. South Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In South Carolina, drivers are requred to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.
York Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
You can expect to pay different premiums depending on what your driving history looks like[2]. Someone with a clean driving record can expect to pay significantly lower rates than someone with a moving violation in their recent history, as you can see from the rates below. Here’s what York motorists can expect to pay based on their records.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$212
|Speeding Ticket
|$284
|At-Fault Accident
|$310
|DUI
|$422
See More:
High-Risk Car Insurance South Carolina
York Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Credit scores have a significant impact on car insurance rates[3]. Insurers believe people with good or excellent credit are less of a risk to insure than people with average or poor credit. These rates represent what you can expect to pay if your credit is excellent, good, average, or poor.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$176
|Good
|$208
|Average
|$229
|Poor
|$355
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in York
An affordable insurance policy doesn’t have to be hard to find. In fact, Insurify makes it easy to find the property damage and liability coverage you need at a price you can afford. Whether you’re looking for minimum coverage or full coverage, comparing car insurance quotes can help you find the best rates out there.
Compare quotes online to find a rate you can afford and avoid the hassle of talking to an insurance agent. With Insurify, it only takes a few minutes. Just enter some basic information and let Insurify find the right insurance for you. Taking advantage of discounts, such as those offered for bundling auto insurance with renters or home insurance, can save you a lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Two things you can do to lower costs are to accept a higher deductible and choose minimum coverage. However, both strategies can backfire if you’re in an accident because you’ll be left paying more out of pocket. The best way to find cheap car insurance in York is to compare quotes from different companies to see who is offering the best car insurance rates.
We found low average monthly rates from National General and Travelers. However, the rates you’ll pay depend on many factors, including your specific ZIP code, age, gender, and more. Different companies weigh this information differently. That’s why comparing quotes is so important for finding the best rates.
Many factors are driving up the cost of car insurance in South Carolina. One trend that’s affecting rates across the country is the simple fact that both healthcare and auto repairs—two things that insurance companies have to pay for after accidents—are getting more expensive. Insurance companies are raising rates accordingly to keep pace with their costs.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- South Carolina Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance." Accessed July 27, 2022
- South Carolina Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance." Accessed July 27, 2022
- South Carolina Department of Insurance. "Property & Casualty." Accessed July 27, 2022