Temporary car insurance policies with terms shorter than the standard policy length of six months or a year don’t exist in South Carolina.

South Carolina drivers may want short-term car insurance when renting a vehicle, borrowing a friend’s car, traveling, or waiting for a long-term policy to start. South Carolina drivers pay an average of $155 per month for a standard liability auto insurance policy.

Though true temporary insurance doesn’t exist, you have a few ways to secure slightly more flexible coverage, like pay-per-mile, non-owners, and rental car insurance.

Here’s what you need to know about temporary auto insurance in South Carolina.