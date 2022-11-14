Temporary car insurance policies with terms shorter than the standard policy length of six months or a year don’t exist in South Carolina.
South Carolina drivers may want short-term car insurance when renting a vehicle, borrowing a friend’s car, traveling, or waiting for a long-term policy to start. South Carolina drivers pay an average of $155 per month for a standard liability auto insurance policy.
Though true temporary insurance doesn’t exist, you have a few ways to secure slightly more flexible coverage, like pay-per-mile, non-owners, and rental car insurance.
Here’s what you need to know about temporary auto insurance in South Carolina.
Driving without insurance in South Carolina can result in the suspension of your license and registration, a fine of up to $700, and a three-year SR-22 requirement.[1]
South Carolina requires drivers to purchase minimum coverage limits for bodily injury liability, property damage, and uninsured motorist coverage.
Pay-per-mile insurance premiums vary each month based on the number of miles driven.
Can you get temporary car insurance in South Carolina?
No. South Carolina insurance companies don’t offer policies that last for a day, a week, a month, or even five months. All standard insurance policies last for at least six months and require monthly or annual premium payments.
That said, some insurers, such as Hugo, allow drivers to make flexible, short-term payments for liability-only insurance in South Carolina. These insurance products only meet South Carolina’s minimum car insurance requirements for bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and uninsured motorist coverage.[2]
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What ‘temporary car insurance’ usually means
Auto insurers don’t sell temporary car insurance. That said, some companies offer flexible payment schedules, pay-per-mile insurance, coverage for a specific rental period, or non-owner car insurance. You can typically secure same-day policies for these coverages in South Carolina.
Learn more about these unique coverage types below to find the best insurance for your needs:
Weekly car insurance: Insurers like Hugo offer policies with South Carolina’s minimum liability insurance. It lets you pay your insurance premiums in shorter increments and cancel coverage at any time. This coverage works best for drivers avoiding a coverage gap between policies.
Month-to-month auto insurance: Most car insurance companies allow drivers to pay monthly premiums, but people with pay-per-mile insurance can pay different premiums each month. You’ll pay more or less each month depending on how much you’ve driven. You typically have the right to cancel coverage at any time, though you may face a cancellation fee. Pay-per-mile insurance works best for infrequent and low-mileage drivers.
Non-owner car insurance: If you regularly drive a friend’s car or another vehicle you don’t own, non-owner car insurance can provide peace of mind. Plenty of major insurers, including Allstate and State Farm, offer non-owner car insurance in South Carolina. You’ll typically need to purchase a six-month or one-year policy.
Rental car insurance: You can usually purchase rental car insurance through your rental company on the same day you pick up the car. Though it’s not traditional car insurance, it offers financial protection in the event of a car accident or collision. Your personal auto policy or credit card may also cover you. A rental car insurance policy is best for travelers who need temporary insurance while renting a car.
Average cost of short-term car insurance in South Carolina
The average cost of short-term liability car insurance in South Carolina varies, but drivers with Hugo pay an average of $205 per month. Several factors can influence these rates, including your age, driving record, the type of vehicle you insure, and the duration of coverage.
For standard car insurance, South Carolina drivers pay $155 per month for liability-only insurance and $238 per month for a full-coverage policy.
When you might need temporary car insurance in South Carolina
Though true temporary car insurance doesn’t exist, you might need flexible car insurance in South Carolina in a few situations, including:
Visiting South Carolina for a few months: If you plan to drive a car in the Palmetto State while visiting, you need to have at least the minimum liability coverage required by South Carolina law.
Buying or selling a car: Car sales may not always stay on schedule, but maintaining coverage is crucial. A policy with short-term payments can come in handy if you need to quickly provide proof of insurance to register your new vehicle. You always need to insure a car you plan on driving.
Borrowing a vehicle: If you’re borrowing a friend’s car for a long period of time, a non-owner policy covers you as the driver and gives peace of mind.
Waiting for a long-term policy: Having coverage gaps can lead to fees, license and registration suspensions, and SR-22 requirements in South Carolina. A policy with flexible payments, like from Hugo, can keep you covered while you wait or decide on the right long-term auto policy.
Need for flexibility: Drivers who want to add or remove coverage as needed may appreciate the option to pay for insurance in shorter increments than monthly. This can be particularly helpful for infrequent and low-mileage drivers.
Can you get temporary, same-day car insurance in South Carolina?
True temporary car insurance policies with terms shorter than six months don’t exist. That said, it’s possible to find same-day car insurance with flexible payments in South Carolina.
Hugo offers quick and easy application processes with same-day coverage, instant proof of insurance, and micropayments. Policyholders can pay for as few as three days of coverage at a time, rather than a full month all at once.
Minimum car insurance requirements in South Carolina
South Carolina requires all auto insurance policies issued in the state to include minimum coverage limits for bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and uninsured motorist coverage. Even policies with short-term payment options need to meet these requirements.
If your coverage lapses before you get a long-term policy in place, you could face serious consequences. The state will suspend your license and registration, fine you up to $700, and require you to have an SR-22 form on file for three years. You may also experience higher insurance premiums, as insurers may consider you a high-risk driver.
Make sure you maintain at least the following amounts of car insurance in South Carolina.
Coverage Type
South Carolina Minimum
|Bodily injury liability
|$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
|Property damage liability
|$25,000 per accident
|Uninsured motorist bodily injury liability
|$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
|Uninsured motorist property damage liability
|$25,000 per accident
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How to get temporary car insurance in South Carolina
To get temporary car insurance in South Carolina, you can follow these steps:
Determine what type of car insurance you need. Think about the type of coverage you need and how you’d like to pay for coverage, including whether you prefer shorter installments or monthly payments. The right type of insurance for you may differ based on whether you own your vehicle, borrow a vehicle, or plan to rent a vehicle for a set period of time.
Compare quotes from multiple insurers. Not many insurance companies offer car insurance with flexible, short-term payments, but it’s a good idea to compare apples-to-apples rates whenever possible. If you’re looking for non-owner insurance, you can compare quotes from many major insurers. If you want rental car insurance, check quotes from multiple rental companies before booking your travel.
Apply for the coverage you need. In many cases, you can get same-day coverage.
Make sure you don’t allow your coverage to lapse. Maintaining your coverage with no gaps will help you avoid fees, increased premiums, and other penalties.
Temporary car insurance in South Carolina FAQs
If you’re looking for short-term insurance coverage in South Carolina, the following information can help answer your remaining questions.
Does South Carolina offer temporary car insurance?
In South Carolina, standard auto insurance policies typically last either six months or a year. But some insurers, like Hugo, give you the option to pay for car insurance in shorter installments and cancel coverage at any time.
How much does temporary car insurance in South Carolina cost?
The average cost of short-term liability car insurance from Hugo in South Carolina is $205 per month.
Can you buy one-day car insurance in South Carolina?
No. Insurance companies never sell one-day car insurance policies in South Carolina or any other U.S. state. Some insurance companies offer shorter payment periods. For example, Hugo allows you to pay for coverage in smaller installments rather than monthly premiums, to make costs more manageable.
Can you get temporary car insurance in South Carolina to register a vehicle?
You can purchase car insurance coverage with flexible payments through insurers like Hugo, which offers shorter payment terms and cancellation at any time.
Can you use temporary insurance to reinstate a suspended registration in South Carolina?
You can use any insurance coverage to reinstate your suspended driver’s license, as long as you have proof of South Carolina’s minimum state-mandated coverage when you pay the reinstatement fee and register for renewal.[3]
Can rideshare drivers in South Carolina use temporary insurance while driving for Uber or Lyft?
No. Rideshare drivers in South Carolina need higher liability limits than the state-mandated minimums for personal auto policies. So, a liability-only policy from insurers like Hugo likely won’t provide enough car insurance.
Sources
- South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. "Facts About Driving Uninsured."
- South Carolina Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance."
- South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. "Renew My Registration."