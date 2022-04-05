Best Rideshare Insurance in South Carolina: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated April 5, 2022
South Carolina law does not require drivers to carry rideshare insurance, but if you forgo rideshare coverage, you could face the entire cost of repairs on your vehicle, even if you have collision coverage on your personal policy. That’s because your personal policy won’t cover you while you’re driving your car for business purposes.
Based on average premiums for 429 South Carolina drivers, the average cost of rideshare insurance in South Carolina is $279 per month. But your individual rate could vary based on factors such as your age, credit score, and driving history.
There are many options for rideshare insurance in South Carolina, including State Farm, Allstate, GEICO, USAA, Travelers, Liberty Mutual, Midvale, Bristol West, Direct Auto, National General, InsureMax, and Dairyland.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.