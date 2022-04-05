4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Best Rideshare Insurance in South Carolina: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Rideshare Insurance in South Carolina

If you use your car for ridesharing services such as Uber or Lyft in South Carolina, your personal insurance policy won’t cover you while you’re using your vehicle for business purposes. And though rideshare companies offer some coverage, there are gaps that could leave you on the hook for a huge sum. That’s why it’s important to have rideshare insurance in South Carolina. Check out Insurify today, to compare rideshare insurance quotes from top companies!

Rideshare Insurance Companies in South Carolina

How much does rideshare insurance cost in South Carolina?

In South Carolina, the average cost of insurance for leased vehicles is $279 per month, but what you pay for insurance will depend on your driving history, your insurance provider, and your location within the state.

Rideshare insurance is relatively expensive in South Carolina, but some insurance companies offer cheaper rates than others. The best way to find the cheapest deal for you is to get customized quotes from Insurify. But you can find the average monthly premiums that rideshare drivers paid at different insurance companies below.

Car Insurance CompanyMonthly Cost for Rideshare Insurance
Travelers$171
Direct Auto$199
National General$207
InsureMax$224
Liberty Mutual$254
Bristol West$286
Midvale Home & Auto$291
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How Rideshare Insurance Works

When the app is turned off and you’re driving for personal reasons, your personal insurance policy will cover you. But once you’re available and waiting for a request, Uber and Lyft will only provide third-party liability coverage, and your personal policy won’t cover you. That means if you were to cause an accident, you’d be on the hook for all the damages to your vehicle.

Once you’ve accepted a request and are en route to pick up a passenger or on a trip, Lyft and Uber both provide contingent comprehensive and collision coverage, so you’ll be covered if you have a full-coverage personal policy. But there’s a caveat—the deductible is high. The deductible for Uber insurance and Lyft insurance is $2,500.

Rideshare coverage is a type of insurance that fills in those gaps. As long as you have a full-coverage personal auto insurance policy with a rideshare endorsement, you’ll be fully covered while you’re waiting for ride requests. And if you get in a car accident when you’re en route or on a trip, a rideshare endorsement could reduce the deductible amount you’d have to pay.

South Carolina Laws on Rideshare Insurance Requirements

South Carolina law does not require rideshare drivers to purchase rideshare insurance coverage. However, all vehicle owners are required to purchase a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage along with $25,000 in property damage liability insurance.

In addition, you’ll need uninsured motorist coverage in the same minimum amounts. Typically, you’ll have a $200 deductible for these coverages. In addition, South Carolina law requires that rideshare drivers display a vehicle decal and license plate number at the front of their vehicle. If you misrepresent your status as a rideshare driver, you will be guilty of a misdemeanor and fined.

You should also be aware that if you were to lie to your insurance company about the business use of your vehicle, you could be found guilty of insurance fraud. Furthermore, your insurance company would not pay claims if they found out you were driving your vehicle for business purposes at the time of the accident.

South Carolina Requirements for Rideshare Drivers

Both Uber and Lyft have specific requirements for rideshare drivers who work in South Carolina. Here’s what you can expect.

If you want to be a Lyft driver or an Uber driver, there are certain requirements you need to satisfy, such as:

  • You must be at least 21 years old for Uber and 25 years old for Lyft.

  • Your vehicle must satisfy the vehicle requirements.

  • You must have had your U.S. driver’s license for at least one year (three years if you’re under 25 years old).

  • You must consent to sharing your picture with passengers.

You must respect the zero-tolerance policy for drugs and alcohol use while driving. Certain cities in South Carolina might also require additional documentation, including business licenses and permits. You should check with your local county clerk to find out if you’ll need to apply for any permits or licenses before you start driving for a rideshare company.

Filing a Claim After an Accident As a Rideshare Driver in South Carolina

Rideshare accidents can happen, even with the most cautious Uber drivers and Lyft drivers at the wheel. Independent contractors for rideshare companies should be aware of how to file a claim in the event of an accident. Here are the steps to follow if you do end up in a crash.

  1. Notify the police and paramedics: Explain what happened and answer the officer’s questions honestly. Make sure anyone who needs medical help is taken care of.

  2. Gather information: Get the other driver’s insurance and contact information. Write down vehicle descriptions and take pictures of the damages for all parties involved as well.

  3. Report the accident to the rideshare company: Each rideshare company or delivery service has its own process, but most allow you to report an accident from within the rideshare app. Follow the prompts to complete the process.

  4. Report the accident to your personal insurance provider if necessary: If you’ll be using your rideshare endorsement or rental car reimbursement coverage, make sure to report the accident to your personal insurance company. You may be able to skip this step if someone else is at fault in the accident.

  5. Meet with your insurance adjuster: If you notify your personal insurance company, they’ll likely send a claims adjuster to assess the damage.

  6. Follow up on your reimbursement: Make sure you receive the insurance payout you’re entitled to. If you’re unhappy with the adjuster’s estimate, collect data on repair costs and negotiate. If at any point you need legal advice, contact a law firm.

Find Cheap Rideshare Insurance in Minutes

If you don’t want to purchase commercial insurance, you can get a rideshare endorsement as an add-on to your insurance policy. Rideshare insurance doesn’t have to cost a fortune, even in South Carolina. You can use Insurify to find the cheapest rideshare insurance policies available in the Palmetto State.

Here’s how it works. Insurance companies determine your premium based on individual factors such as your credit score, driving record, address, age, and gender. But every insurer will weigh your information differently, resulting in varying rates. With Insurify, you can compare customized quotes from different insurance providers side by side.

Just make sure you check the box for rideshare coverage when you’re filling out the details. It only takes a few minutes, and you’ll be able to adjust your coverage levels and deductibles until you find a policy that makes your budget happy. Insurify will even find discounts you may be eligible for, such as a homeowners discount. And it’s totally free to use, so you’ve got nothing to lose.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • South Carolina law does not require drivers to carry rideshare insurance, but if you forgo rideshare coverage, you could face the entire cost of repairs on your vehicle, even if you have collision coverage on your personal policy. That’s because your personal policy won’t cover you while you’re driving your car for business purposes.

  • Based on average premiums for 429 South Carolina drivers, the average cost of rideshare insurance in South Carolina is $279 per month. But your individual rate could vary based on factors such as your age, credit score, and driving history.

  • There are many options for rideshare insurance in South Carolina, including State Farm, Allstate, GEICO, USAA, Travelers, Liberty Mutual, Midvale, Bristol West, Direct Auto, National General, InsureMax, and Dairyland.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

