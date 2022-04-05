Best Rideshare Insurance in South Carolina: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

How Rideshare Insurance Works

When the app is turned off and you’re driving for personal reasons, your personal insurance policy will cover you. But once you’re available and waiting for a request, Uber and Lyft will only provide third-party liability coverage, and your personal policy won’t cover you. That means if you were to cause an accident, you’d be on the hook for all the damages to your vehicle.

Once you’ve accepted a request and are en route to pick up a passenger or on a trip, Lyft and Uber both provide contingent comprehensive and collision coverage, so you’ll be covered if you have a full-coverage personal policy. But there’s a caveat—the deductible is high. The deductible for Uber insurance and Lyft insurance is $2,500.

Rideshare coverage is a type of insurance that fills in those gaps. As long as you have a full-coverage personal auto insurance policy with a rideshare endorsement, you’ll be fully covered while you’re waiting for ride requests. And if you get in a car accident when you’re en route or on a trip, a rideshare endorsement could reduce the deductible amount you’d have to pay.

