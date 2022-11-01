Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in North Augusta, SC, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in North Augusta is $249 per month or $2,988 annually.
Car insurance in North Augusta is $62 less than the average cost of insurance in South Carolina.
The cheapest car insurance provider in North Augusta on average is Kemper Preferred, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Car Insurance in North Augusta, SC
Auto-owners in beautiful North Augusta, South Carolina, are looking for cheap, reliable car insurance coverage. In this article, you’ll find tips to help you score an affordable car insurance policy that meets your needs. It starts with comparing quotes to find the right auto insurance company for you.
Cheapest Car Insurance in North Augusta, SC
What is the cheapest car insurance in North Augusta?
The average cost of car insurance in North Augusta is $249 per month, but we found quotes for as little as $118 per month with Kemper Preferred. Remember to always compare car insurance rates to find the cheapest possible quote.
Auto insurance in North Augusta is a competitive market. You’ve got lots of options for insurance agents and insurance companies. Here’s a list of the cheapest car insurance quotes in the area to get you started. Keep in mind that these are averages. The best match for you will provide a low premium that is specific to your driving record, credit score, and other attributes.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Kemper Preferred
|$118
|State Auto
|$133
|Travelers
|$152
|Progressive
|$152
|Safeco
|$179
|National General
|$183
|Nationwide
|$196
|Direct Auto
|$199
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$218
|SafeAuto
|$230
|InsureMax
|$235
|Liberty Mutual
|$244
|AssuranceAmerica
|$282
|Dairyland
|$287
|Bristol West
|$301
|The General
|$308
|Arrowhead
|$367
|Everest National
|$411
|Stillwater
|$537
Best Car Insurance in North Augusta, SC
While it’s important to find cheap car insurance, policies are meant to protect you and your loved ones in the event of a disaster. While you’re looking at an insurance company’s average premiums, compare them alongside their Insurify Composite Score (ICS), which captures financial responsibility and customer service. Cheap car insurance quotes alone aren’t enough.
|Best Companies
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$196
|Safeco
|86
|$179
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$244
|Travelers
|80
|$152
|State Auto
|76
|$133
|National General
|58
|$183
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in South Carolina
All motor vehicles operated or parked on South Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in South Carolina[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. South Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In South Carolina, drivers are requred to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.
North Augusta Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Auto insurance companies charge higher rates to drivers who are statistically more likely to get in an accident. This means young drivers often pay much more for an auto insurance policy than older drivers. See for yourself in this table of average car insurance rates in South Carolina based on driver age. Teen drivers pay a whopping average of $525 per month.
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$525
|20s
|$342
|30s
|$259
|40s
|$262
|50s
|$237
|60s
|$212
|70s
|$216
|80+
|$232
North Augusta Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Driving history plays a big role in car insurance rates. This table shows that North Augusta drivers with clean records have substantially cheaper car insurance than drivers with any number of violations on their driving records, from speeding tickets to accidents to DUIs. That’s just another reason to keep your eyes on the road and be safe out there.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$216
|Speeding Ticket
|$289
|At-Fault Accident
|$315
|DUI
|$430
North Augusta Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Car insurance companies often look at a driver’s credit score when setting their premiums. Drivers with good credit scores tend to pay cheaper premiums than those with bad credit scores.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$199
|Good
|$236
|Average
|$257
|Poor
|$398
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in North Augusta
The best way to find cheap auto insurance that’s just right for you is to log on to Insurify. You won’t have to dial dozens of phone numbers just to get a quote from each insurance provider. Insurify’s car insurance quote comparison tool serves you with a personalized list of quotes for free. It’s a no-brainer on your quest for cheap car insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
Finding cheap auto insurance is all about one trick: comparison shopping. Any agency will offer you a free quote on an insurance policy, but to know if it’s the best premium you can get, you have to look around. That’s why Insurify is so helpful: it does the work of hunting for quotes for you. All you have to do is compare car insurance quotes and save.
In North August, SC, auto insurance costs $249 per month on average, which is on par with the state average. When buying car insurance for you and your loved ones, price is important—but it’s equally important to find a policy that meets your needs and doesn’t leave you exposed to financial ruin in the event of a disaster.
Car insurance companies take a variety of factors into account when setting rates for car insurance coverage. Your age, location, car, driving history, credit score, commute, and status as a homeowner or renter will all contribute to your car insurance rates. In North Augusta, a DUI or accident can raise your rates, but credit score isn’t such a factor.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
