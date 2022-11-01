4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Greenwood, SC (2022)

Car InsurancedelimiterSouth CarolinadelimiterGreenwood
Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Greenwood, SC

The average cost of South Carolina car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Greenwood, SC to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Greenwood is $215 per month, or $2580 annually.

  • Car insurance in Greenwood is $44 less than the average cost of car insurance in South Carolina.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Greenwood on average is Kemper Preferred, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Direct Auto
$66
Allstate
$87
State Farm
$98
GEICO
$110
Nationwide
$142

Cheapest Car Insurance in Greenwood, SC

The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!

Insurance Provider in GreenwoodQuotes
Direct Auto$66 /mo
Allstate$87 /mo
State Farm$98 /mo
GEICO$110 /mo
Nationwide$142 /mo

Average Car Insurance Cost

South Carolina Cities
Columbia$154/mo
Charleston$132/mo
North Charleston$125/mo
Mount Pleasant$139/mo
Greenwood$108/mo
South Carolina$132/mo
Greenwood
$108
North Charleston
$125
Average for SC
$132
Charleston
$132
Mount Pleasant
$139
Columbia
$154

Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in South Carolina

All motor vehicles operated or parked on South Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in South Carolina[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. South Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In South Carolina, drivers are requred to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.

Find local Greenwood agents

  • Countybanc Insurance Inc

    419 Main St,
    Greenwood, SC 29646

  • Furman Self

    114 Montague Avenue,
    Greenwood, SC 29649

  • David A Crotts & Associates

    422 Montague Ave,
    Ste 7, Greenwood, SC 29649-1961

  • Mabry Sanders Agcy Inc

    328 Main St,
    Greenwood, SC 29646-2797

  • Acceptance Insurance

    222 By-pass 72 NW \#120,
    Greenwood, SC 29649

  • Direct Auto Insurance

    716 A Montague Ave,
    Greenwood, SC 29649

  • Bill Ellenberg: Allstate Insurance

    425A Calhoun Ave,
    Greenwood, SC 29649

  • Denise Taylor: Allstate Insurance

    1421 Calhoun Rd,
    Greenwood, SC 29649

  • Cecelia Cook & Associates

    339 Grace St,
    Greenwood, SC 29649

  • Todd Darragh: Allstate Insurance

    2042A Montague Ave Ext,
    Greenwood, SC 29649
For more detailed South Carolina city level guides, check out these below.

FAQs - Greenwood, SC Car Insurance

  • Insurance companies weigh multiple factors when calculating your car insurance rates, including your age, driving history, type of vehicle, and even your marital status. Not only do states have different laws and limits surrounding minimum liability coverage, but where you live within your state could also affect your driver risk profile. Insurance companies use your ZIP code to analyze your area’s weather patterns, rates of vehicle theft, likelihood of vandalism, average traffic congestion, and other factors that might lead you to file an insurance claim.

  • If you want to pay the lowest possible rate on your car insurance policy, opt for state minimum coverage. This is the cheapest level of car insurance coverage your state will allow. Comparing real, ready-to-purchase quotes on a car insurance comparison site like Insurify can find you the lowest rates for your area, risk profile, and financial needs.

Insurify Insights

How Greenwood Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Greenwood, South Carolina below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Greenwood drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across South Carolina in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

nissan

Nissan Altima

Most Popular Car in Greenwood

#25

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in South Carolina

#26

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in South Carolina

#13

City with the Most DUIs Rank in South Carolina

#65

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in South Carolina

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Greenwood drivers rank 39 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in South Carolina.

    • Rank within state: #39
    • Percent of drivers in Greenwood with an accident: 13.1%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Greenwood drivers rank 13 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in South Carolina.

    • Rank within state: #13
    • Percent of drivers in Greenwood with a DUI: 2%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in South Carolina, Greenwood drivers rank 21 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #21
    • Percent of drivers in Greenwood with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in South Carolina, Greenwood drivers rank 18 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #18
    • Percent of drivers in Greenwood with a reckless driving violation: 1.8%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in South Carolina, Greenwood drivers rank 25 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #25
    • Percent of drivers in Greenwood with a speeding ticket: 14.7%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Greenwood drivers rank 101 in clean driving records across all cities in South Carolina.

    • Rank within state: #101
    • Percent of drivers in Greenwood with clean record: 72.2%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Greenwood drivers rank 110 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in South Carolina.

    • Rank within state: #110
    • Percent of drivers in Greenwood with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.17%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. South Carolina Department of Insurance . "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
