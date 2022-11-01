Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Georgetown, SC, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Georgetown is $263 per month or $3,156 annually.
Car insurance in Georgetown is $48 less than the average cost/mo. in South Carolina.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Georgetown on average is National General.
Car Insurance in Georgetown, SC
The laws in South Carolina require all drivers to carry car insurance. The good news is there are cheap policies in Georgetown, but you have to do your research and shop around to find them. The best way to do this is to compare car insurance quotes with a quote-comparison site.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheap Car Insurance South Carolina
Cheapest Car Insurance in Georgetown, SC
What is the cheapest car insurance in Georgetown?
National General is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Georgetown, with rates starting at $163 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is different.
Fortunately, there are many auto insurance companies that serve drivers in the Georgetown area. Below is a list of the average monthly premium costs from providers in the area. Remember that your individual rate will vary based on personal driving details, so it’s important to get quotes and compare companies.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$163
|Travelers
|$200
|Progressive
|$229
|Liberty Mutual
|$241
|Nationwide
|$251
|Kemper Preferred
|$97
|Safeco
|$174
|GAINSCO
|$201
|Direct Auto
|$216
|State Auto
|$245
|Stillwater
|$253
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$258
|Dairyland
|$273
|InsureMax
|$283
|Bristol West
|$324
|SafeAuto
|$334
|AssuranceAmerica
|$348
|Arrowhead
|$395
|Everest National
|$514
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in South Carolina
All motor vehicles operated or parked on South Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in South Carolina[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. South Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In South Carolina, drivers are requred to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.
Georgetown Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
If you’re in search of cheap car insurance in Georgetown, your driving record and accident history are important[2]. A clean record can save you a substantial amount of money on your policy each month. The table below will give you a good idea of how serious traffic violations, like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs, will increase your car insurance rates.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$240
|Speeding Ticket
|$322
|At-Fault Accident
|$350
|DUI
|$478
High-Risk Car Insurance South Carolina
Georgetown Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Just like lenders and credit card issuers that pull your credit when you apply for a loan or credit card, car insurance companies might look at your credit history when you apply for a policy[3]. This is because research has shown that strong credit usually leads to fewer claims. Below is a look at how credit impacts the average monthly cost of car insurance in Georgetown.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$220
|Good
|$260
|Average
|$286
|Poor
|$443
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Georgetown
If you’re in the market for cheap car insurance coverage in Georgetown, Insurify has you covered. Once you fill out a short online form, you’ll receive customized auto insurance quotes from providers in your area in minutes. You can use them to compare your options and choose the ideal policy for your unique budget and insurance needs.
Rest assured Insurify is free to use, and there’s no need to sign up. The tool was specifically designed to take the time and hassle out of car insurance comparison-shopping. Another great way to get cheap insurance is by taking advantage of discounts. Many insurers offer sizable discounts for drivers who bundle their auto insurance with renters or homeowners insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
Not all car insurance plans in Georgetown are created equal. That’s why comparing quotes is a key step in finding cheap car insurance. You can work with a broker or visit multiple insurer websites on your own. Or you can make your life easier and use Insurify and receive customized quotes in minutes without paying a fee or signing up.
Auto insurance in Georgetown ranges from $97 to $514 per month. Of course, your particular situation will determine the rates you land. If you’re a responsible driver with a clean record, you’ll pay less than someone with a shaky record and several traffic violations. Factors like previous car insurance history and a lapse in coverage can play a role as well.
There are a number of reasons your car insurance premiums may go up in Georgetown. These include increases in crime rates, uninsured drivers, insurance fraud, and extreme weather events in the area. While these are out of your control, things like speeding tickets and at-fault accidents, which are in your control, can also raise your premiums.
Insurify Insights
How Georgetown Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Georgetown, South Carolina below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Georgetown drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across South Carolina in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Georgetown
#34
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in South Carolina
#52
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in South Carolina
#59
City with the Most DUIs Rank in South Carolina
#77
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in South Carolina
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Georgetown drivers rank 49 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #49
- Percent of drivers in Georgetown with an accident: 12.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Georgetown drivers rank 59 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #59
- Percent of drivers in Georgetown with a DUI: 1.1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in South Carolina, Georgetown drivers rank 61 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #61
- Percent of drivers in Georgetown with a reckless driving offense: 1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in South Carolina, Georgetown drivers rank 41 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #41
- Percent of drivers in Georgetown with a reckless driving violation: 1.4%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in South Carolina, Georgetown drivers rank 34 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #34
- Percent of drivers in Georgetown with a speeding ticket: 14.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Georgetown drivers rank 82 in clean driving records across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #82
- Percent of drivers in Georgetown with clean record: 73.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Georgetown drivers rank 36 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #36
- Percent of drivers in Georgetown with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.81%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- South Carolina Department of Insurance. "Auto Insurance Rates." Accessed July 16, 2022
- South Carolina Department of Insurance. "Credit Scoring / Insurance Score." Accessed July 16, 2022