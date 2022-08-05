4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Compare Travelers vs. Safeco: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Travelers vs. Safeco: A Summary

It’s important to compare car insurance rates if you want to find the best quote. Travelers has an average monthly quote of $70 and an Insurify Composite Score of 80. Safeco drivers typically pay higher insurance premiums—$176 per month—but its Insurify Composite Score is also higher, 86. Which provider is right for you? Read this insurance review to learn more.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance QuoteInsurify Composite Score
Travelers$7080
Safeco$17686

Travelers

Travelers offers a variety of car insurance policies at affordable rates, including to drivers with violations on their records. Policyholders have access to a mobile app and 24/7 customer service, as well as coverage options like accident forgiveness, roadside assistance, new car replacement, and more.

Pros

  • Affordable rates

  • Generous insurance discounts

Cons

  • Mixed rankings for customer satisfaction

Safeco

Safeco offers various perks that can be good after an accident, including new car replacement and accident forgiveness. Its safe driver program—RightTrack—can be a great way for good drivers to maximize their savings.

Pros

  • Great savings for safe drivers

Cons

  • High rates, especially for high-risk drivers

  • Mixed customer satisfaction reviews

Rating FactorTravelersSafeco
FitchA+WD
A.M. BestA++A
Moody’sA2Withdrawn
S&PABBB
J.D. Power860862

RankCompany NameAverage Monthly QuoteInsurify Composite Score
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Safeco can be a great option for drivers with good driving habits because of RightTrack, its safe driver program. If you decide to participate in RightTrack, Safeco will observe certain driving behaviors, such as braking, acceleration, and nighttime driving, and reward you for your safe choices behind the wheel.

Compare Travelers vs. Safeco: Which Is Cheaper?

According to Insurify data, Travelers typically offers lower average rates to most drivers. On average, you can expect to pay $106 more per month with Safeco, but the difference between average quotes can be as high as $297 for some groups of drivers.

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Cost Per MonthICS
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

High-risk drivers, such as teen drivers, drivers with violations on their record, and those with poor credit, typically see a bigger difference between their Travelers and Safeco quotes. Low-risk drivers, such as mature drivers in their 50s and 60s and those with a clean driving history, may still find a better deal with Travelers, but the difference is often less.

Compare Travelers vs. Safeco Car Insurance by Age

Overall, every age group typically pays lower rates with Travelers than with Safeco. Some drivers can expect better savings. For example, teen drivers pay $224 per month with Travelers and $521 per month with Safeco on average, $297 higher. Young drivers in their 20s may also find lower rates with Travelers, where an average quote is just $70 per month.

Mature drivers in their 50s and 60s can expect less of a difference in premiums between Travelers and Safeco. On average, drivers in their 50s pay $60 per month with Travelers and $135 per month with Safeco, $75 higher. Mature drivers typically qualify for lower rates because they have more experience behind the wheel than younger drivers.

Age GroupTravelersSafeco
Teen$224$521
20s$70$173
30s$72$163
40s$66$158
50s$60$135
60s$65$130
70s$82$173
80s$93$177
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Travelers vs. Safeco Car Insurance by Gender

Your gender may play a role in how much your auto insurance costs—but it depends on your state. California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania do not allow insurance providers to take your gender into consideration when calculating your rate.

According to Insurify data, men pay only slightly more than women for car insurance with Travelers, $1 more per month, or $12 per year. This difference is more significant for Safeco drivers. On average, men pay $13 more per month, or $156 more per year, than women for a Safeco auto policy.

Which is cheapest for men?

Typically, men can find lower car insurance rates with Travelers. On average, men pay $71 per month for their policy with Travelers and $182 per month for their policy with Safeco, $111 higher.

GenderTravelersSafecoNational Average
Men$71$182$81
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

Women may find a better rate with Travelers than with Safeco. On average, women pay $70 per month for Travelers car insurance and $169 per month for Safeco car insurance, $99 more.

GenderTravelersSafecoNational Average
Women$70$169$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Travelers vs. Safeco Car Insurance by Mileage

Low-mileage drivers—especially those who cover less than 5,000 miles per year—may qualify for lower car insurance rates with certain providers. This is because some insurers believe that drivers who don’t travel long distances are less likely to damage their vehicle and file a claim.

According to Insurify data, high-mileage and low-mileage drivers can expect to pay the same rates with Travelers. Drivers who cover less than 5,000 miles per year pay $29 less per month than drivers with a 20,000 annual mileage with Safeco, so you may consider that if you have a particularly high or low annual mileage.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

On average, drivers with 15,000 annual mileage pay $70 per month with Travelers and $190 per month with Safeco, $120 higher. For drivers with 20,000 annual mileage, the average monthly quote with Travelers stays the same, $70 per month. However, Safeco drivers who cover over 20,000 miles per year can expect their premiums to go up to $196 per month on average.

Annual MileageTravelersSafecoNational Average
15,000$70$190$78
20,000$70$196$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Drivers with 10,000 annual mileage can expect premiums of $70 per month with Travelers and $172 per month with Safeco, $102 higher. Drivers with 5,000 annual mileage typically see the same rate with Travelers—$70 per month—but a slightly lower rate than before with Safeco, $167 per month on average. Overall, low-mileage drivers typically find better rates with Travelers.

Annual MileageTravelersSafecoNational Average
5,000$70$167$78
10,000$70$172$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Travelers vs. Safeco Car Insurance by Credit Score

Your credit score can impact the cost of your insurance coverage. Drivers with excellent and good credit scores can qualify for lower rates, while those with poor credit scores may have to spend a little extra time searching for a good deal. On average, drivers with a poor credit score pay $60 more per month than drivers with an excellent credit score.

California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan do not allow insurance providers to use your credit score when calculating your quote. If you live in one of these states, your credit score won’t have an impact on your car insurance costs.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

On average, drivers with an excellent credit score pay $52 per month with Travelers and $184 per month with Safeco, $132 higher. Drivers with a good credit score can expect slightly higher rates, $62 per month with Travelers and $196 per month with Safeco, $134 higher. Overall, drivers with good credit typically find lower rates with Travelers.

Credit TierTravelersSafecoNational Average
Excellent$52$184$60
Good$62$196$71
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Drivers with an average credit score can expect to pay $69 per month with Travelers and $153 per month with Safeco, $84 higher. Drivers with poor credit scores typically pay the highest rates, $114 per month with Travelers and $284 per month with Safeco. If you have a poor credit score, consider using Insurify to check if you can find a better deal.

Credit TierTravelersSafecoNational Average
Average$69$153$78
Poor$114$284$120
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Travelers vs. Safeco Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving record is one of the most important factors when it comes to your car insurance quote. Good drivers with no speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs on their record can expect the best rates. Those with offenses on their records typically pay higher premiums.

Different insurance companies have different definitions of what being a “good driver” means. Typically, you must prove your good driving habits with a driving history that has been free of violations for the last three years. However, rules vary from provider to provider.

A DUI on your record has the highest impact on your quote with both Travelers and Safeco. With Travelers, a driver with a DUI can expect to pay $48 more per month than a good driver. This difference goes up to $157 per month with Safeco.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

On average, good drivers pay $69 per month with Travelers and $164 per month with Safeco, $95 more. Raising your deductible may help you lower your insurance premiums even more.

Driver TypeTravelersSafecoNational Average
Clean Record$69$164$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Travelers is the cheaper option on average for drivers with a speeding ticket. You can expect to pay $109 per month with Travelers and $209 per month with Safeco, $100 higher.

Driver TypeTravelersSafecoNational Average
Speeding Ticket$109$209$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Safeco insurance is more expensive on average for drivers with an accident on their record. Typically, you can expect to pay $94 per month with Travelers and a whopping $213 per month with Safeco, $119 higher. This monthly difference amounts to a $1,428 difference annually.

Driver TypeTravelersSafecoNational Average
At-Fault Accident$94$213$114
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Drivers with a DUI can typically find lower rates with Travelers. On average, you can expect to pay $117 for Travelers insurance and $321 per month for Safeco insurance if you have a DUI on your record. This amounts to a $204 monthly difference, or a $2,448 annual difference, in premiums.

Driver TypeTravelersSafecoNational Average
DUI$117$321$155

Travelers vs. Safeco Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?

Travelers Discounts

Discounts vary by state. Here are some basic discounts Travelers offers, but you may find more discounts depending on where you live.

  • Safe driver

  • Continuous coverage

  • Multi-policy (bundling your car insurance with other insurance products that the company offers, such as your home insurance, life insurance, renters insurance, or pet insurance)

  • Multi-car

  • Homeowner

  • EFT, pay in full, good payer

  • Early quote

  • Good student

  • Student away at school

  • Defensive driving

  • Hybrid/electric car

  • New car/anti-theft

Safeco Discounts

Discounts vary by state. Safe drivers can typically save the most. Here is the list of some basic discounts Safeco offers, but you may be eligible for more discounts depending on where you live.

  • Safe driver

  • Accident-free

  • Accident prevention course

  • Safe vehicle

  • Multi-policy

  • Multi-car

DiscountTravelersSafeco
Safe driver
Continuous coverage
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Homeowner
EFT, pay in full, good payer
Early quote
Good student
Student away at school
Defensive driving/Accident prevention course
Hybrid/Electric car
Accident-free
Safe vehicle

Our Methodology and How We Compared Travelers and Safeco

The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.

Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • On average, Travelers offers cheaper rates. You can expect to pay $106 more per month, or $1,272 more per year, for Safeco insurance. However, your exact quote depends on a variety of factors, such as your age and driving record, so consider using Insurify to check if you’ll get a better quote with Safeco vs. Travelers.

  • It depends on your individual circumstances. While Safeco typically charges higher insurance premiums than Travelers, Safeco policies also come with various benefits, and its safe driver program, RightTrack, can be a great way for good drivers to maximize their savings. Use Insurify to compare car insurance providers and find out which provider is right for you.

  • Insurify is a robust and easy-to-use tool that allows you to compare personalized quotes from leading insurance providers in your area. Instead of reaching out to an insurance agent for a quote, simply answer a few basic questions online and get instant access to real-life quotes from Travelers, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, State Farm, Allstate, Nationwide, GEICO, and more.

