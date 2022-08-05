Compare Progressive vs. Travelers: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Progressive vs. Travelers: Which Is Cheaper?

Overall, if you are looking for the cheapest auto insurance for most drivers, Travelers is the better choice. Travelers is consistently cheaper than Progressive for car insurance rates across the board, though Progressive does have lower rates for drivers who are elderly, have a ticket or DUI on their driving record, or have bad credit.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Based on our rankings of the cheapest car insurance companies in 2022, both Progressive and Travelers were in the top 10. Travelers ranked fourth, with an average cost per month of $65 and an ICS of 80, while Progressive ranked sixth, with an average monthly cost of $87.

Continue reading to see our detailed comparisons of Progressive and Travelers. We’ve compared the two insurers to determine which is cheaper based on specific categories that can impact your car insurance rates, such as age, gender, driving record, car mileage, and credit score.

Progressive vs. Travelers: Which Is Cheaper Based on Your Age?

Insurance companies take into account the age of the driver when calculating monthly insurance rates. Overall Travelers offered cheaper rates for various age groups, but Progressive was cheaper for drivers aged 75+. On the other hand, Travelers offers a significantly cheaper rate for drivers aged 18 and younger.

Teenage drivers and those under 75 should choose Travelers for the cheapest insurance rates, whereas drivers over the age of 75 should choose Progressive.

Age Group Progressive Average Monthly Rate Travelers Average Monthly Rate 18 $246 $224 25 $79 $70 35 $80 $72 45 $70 $66 55 $61 $60 65 $65 $65 75 $78 $82 81 $82 $93

Progressive vs. Travelers: Which Is Cheaper Based on Your Gender?

Your gender can be a factor in how much you pay for car insurance. Historically, women tend to have fewer accidents and fewer DUIs than men. Because of this, car insurance rates for women are often lower than for men.

The following sections and tables break down the average rates for Progressive and Travelers based on gender and age. It’s important to note that some states do not use gender as a factor in car insurance rates, specifically California, Massachusetts, Montana, North Carolina, Hawaii, and Pennsylvania.

Which is cheapest for men?

Men will pay more on average than women for auto insurance, though typically, the difference is small. Men who choose Travelers for auto insurance will, on average, pay $7 less each month than if they choose Progressive. For the cheapest auto insurance, men should choose Travelers. See the table below for more details.

Gender Progressive Travelers National Average Men $78 $71 $81

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

Car insurance rates for women will be, on average, cheaper than rates for men. That being said, there are still cheaper options based on which insurer you choose. Comparing Progressive and Travelers, Progressive’s monthly average quote was almost $10 higher.

For the cheapest car insurance rate, women should choose Travelers, where they’ll pay $70 on average. Notice there is less than a $1 difference between the rates for men and women with Travelers, and barely over a $1 difference with Progressive.

Gender Progressive Travelers National Average Women $79 $70 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Progressive vs. Travelers: Which Is Cheaper Based on Your Mileage?

How far and how often you drive affects your car insurance rates. When giving quotes, car insurance companies assess risk factors. If you are driving often and driving far distances, the likelihood that you are involved in an accident or violation is higher.

Mileage rarely has a large effect on your monthly payment, but you may see your rates rise the more you drive on a yearly basis.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

For drivers with high mileage, the cheapest choice for car insurance would be Travelers, with a monthly quote at $70. Most insurance companies consider a high annual mileage to be 15,000 to 20,000 miles. As displayed in the chart below, the rates are the same per insurance company for both 15,000 miles and 20,000 miles, though Progressive is nearly $10 more each month than Travelers.

Annual Mileage Progressive Travelers Industry Average 15,000-20,000 miles $79 $70 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Travelers offers a cheaper monthly quote for drivers with low mileage, with a monthly rate of $70. Most insurance companies consider a low annual mileage to be 5,000 to 10,000 miles. As seen in the table below and compared to the table above, 10,000 miles is the marker for a raise in your monthly quote.

Annual Mileage Progressive Travelers Industry Average 5,000 $78 $79 $78 10,000 $70 $70 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Progressive vs. Travelers: Which Is Cheaper Based on Your Credit Score?

Car insurance companies use your credit score to determine your auto insurance rate. How high or low your credit score is determines which tier you fall into. And each credit tier will typically result in cheaper or more expensive car insurance rates. As a reminder, a credit score is a three-digit number ranging from 300 to 850.

There are four categories when it comes to your credit score and auto insurance: excellent, good, average, and poor credit, with excellent often receiving the cheapest rates and poor receiving the most expensive rates. See below for the average monthly quote for Progressive and for Travelers, and find out which is cheaper.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Travelers offers the cheapest monthly average rate at $52 for drivers with excellent credit. However, each provider still comes in lower than the industry average.

Credit Tier Progressive Travelers Industry Average Excellent $53 $52 $60 Good $70 $62 $71

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Progressive is the cheapest option—though only by a couple of dollars—for drivers with bad credit. Both providers’ rates are nearly double the monthly average rates for drivers with good credit. Often, any credit score under 670 will be considered bad or poor. To be more specific, bad credit scores range anywhere from 300 to 579.

Unlike most of the categories above, Progressive is the cheaper option for drivers with poor credit—but only by a few dollars. For the cheapest car insurance rates, make sure to improve your credit score and keep it high. See the chart below for details.

Credit Tier Progressive Travelers Industry Average Poor $113 $114 $120 Average $77 $69 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Progressive vs. Travelers: Which Is Cheaper Based on Your Driving Record?

Your driving record can cost you more when it comes to your auto insurance rates. Even a simple speeding ticket can hike up the amount you pay each month. Violations that go onto your record and increase the price you’ll pay include DUIs, at-fault accidents, and traffic tickets.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Travelers has a cheaper monthly cost for drivers with a clean driving record. Drivers should expect to pay on average $69 with Travelers. Usually, having a clean driving record and being deemed a “good driver” means you haven’t had any violations (like a DUI), at-fault accidents, or traffic tickets in a set amount of years.

Driver Type Progressive Travelers Industry Average Clean Record $77 $69 $78

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Drivers with a speeding ticket should choose Progressive if they want the cheapest option for auto insurance. Progressive’s average rate of $99 is $10 cheaper than Travelers and lower than the industry average as a whole.

Driver Type Progressive Travelers Industry Average Speeding Ticket $99 $109 $104

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Travelers has the cheaper monthly quote for drivers who have been in an accident. At $94, Travelers is $17 cheaper than Progressive, which averages $111 a month. Both at-fault and no-fault accidents can impact your car insurance rates. Typically, accidents will remain on your driving record for at least three years.

Driver Type Progressive Travelers Industry Average At-Fault Accident $111 $94 $113

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

A DUI on your record can seriously raise your monthly car insurance payment. For drivers with a DUI, Progressive’s monthly auto insurance rate is the cheapest. At $95, Progressive is nearly 20 percent less per month than Travelers.

Driver Type Progressive Travelers Industry Average Drivers with a DUI $95 $117 $155

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.