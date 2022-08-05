Compare Progressive vs. Travelers: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated August 5, 2022
Progressive vs. Travelers: A Summary
Travelers and Progressive are both well-known insurance providers. They are two of the top insurance providers in the nation and ranked especially high for auto insurance. Both insurers’ high ranking is one commonality, but there are many similarities and differences to discuss.
In this car insurance comparison, we will explore which insurer offers the cheapest auto insurance rates for drivers based on numerous different categories, like gender and credit score.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Car Insurance Quote
Insurify Composite Score
|Travelers
|$70
|80
|Progressive
|$78
|80
Insurify Composite Score
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Progressive
Progressive is an American insurance company headquartered in Ohio. Founded in 1937, Progressive offers auto insurance for passenger vehicles, motorcycles, boats, and RVs—to name a few. Progressive also provides home, pet, and life insurance.
Progressive is ranked no. 74 on the Fortune 500 and recently expanded internationally by offering auto insurance in Australia.
Pros
Competitive rates for drivers with DUIs
Easy online quote process
Available nationwide
Cons
Higher rates than some competitors
Coverage options and discounts vary by state
Average customer satisfaction rankings
Travelers
Travelers is an American insurance company headquartered in New York City. The company has field offices in every state as well as in multiple countries such as Brazil, China, and the United Kingdom. Travelers offers business, bond and specialty, and personal insurance—specifically homeowners and auto insurance. Travelers is ranked no. 98 on the Fortune 500.
Pros
Below-average rates for most drivers
Wide range of policy discounts, especially for auto insurance
Available in multiple countries
Cons
Auto insurance is only offered in 42 states
Mixed customer service reviews
See the table below for external ratings for Progressive and Travelers.
|Rating Factor
|Progressive
|Travelers
|Fitch
|A+
|A+
|A.M. Best
|A+
|A++
|Moody’s
|A2
|A2
|S&P
|AA
|A
|J.D. Power
|856
|860
The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Monthly Quote
Insurify Composite Score
|1
|Clearcover
Best Overall
|$135
|97
|2
|Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers
|$199
|89
|3
|American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers
|$234
|89
|4
|Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit
|$186
|86
|5
|Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage
|$239
|85
|6
|Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims
|$159
|82
|7
|Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness
|$241
|82
|8
|Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service
|$232
|81
|9
|Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers
|$147
|80
|10
|Travelers
Best for Young Drivers
|$163
|80
As seen above, both Progressive and Travelers were ranked in the top 10 on Insurify’s Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022, with Progressive ranking slightly higher than Travelers. Based on our data, Progressive was voted best for senior drivers, and Travelers best for young drivers.
Both received an Insurify Composite Score of 80, though Progressive’s average cost per month was $16 less than Travelers.
Progressive vs. Travelers: Which Is Cheaper?
Overall, if you are looking for the cheapest auto insurance for most drivers, Travelers is the better choice. Travelers is consistently cheaper than Progressive for car insurance rates across the board, though Progressive does have lower rates for drivers who are elderly, have a ticket or DUI on their driving record, or have bad credit.
The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Cost Per Month
ICS
|1
|USH&C
|$44
|Not Rated
|2
|Metromile
|$63
|Not Rated
|3
|Direct Auto
|$64
|Not Rated
|4
|Travelers
|$65
|80
|5
|Kemper
|$71
|Not Rated
|6
|Progressive
|$87
|Not Rated
|7
|Mile Auto
|$91
|85
|8
|National General
|$93
|58
|9
|Clearcover
|$94
|97
|10
|GAINSCO
|$94
|Not Rated
Based on our rankings of the cheapest car insurance companies in 2022, both Progressive and Travelers were in the top 10. Travelers ranked fourth, with an average cost per month of $65 and an ICS of 80, while Progressive ranked sixth, with an average monthly cost of $87.
Continue reading to see our detailed comparisons of Progressive and Travelers. We’ve compared the two insurers to determine which is cheaper based on specific categories that can impact your car insurance rates, such as age, gender, driving record, car mileage, and credit score.
Progressive vs. Travelers: Which Is Cheaper Based on Your Age?
Insurance companies take into account the age of the driver when calculating monthly insurance rates. Overall Travelers offered cheaper rates for various age groups, but Progressive was cheaper for drivers aged 75+. On the other hand, Travelers offers a significantly cheaper rate for drivers aged 18 and younger.
Teenage drivers and those under 75 should choose Travelers for the cheapest insurance rates, whereas drivers over the age of 75 should choose Progressive.
|Age Group
|Progressive Average Monthly Rate
|Travelers Average Monthly Rate
|18
|$246
|$224
|25
|$79
|$70
|35
|$80
|$72
|45
|$70
|$66
|55
|$61
|$60
|65
|$65
|$65
|75
|$78
|$82
|81
|$82
|$93
Progressive vs. Travelers: Which Is Cheaper Based on Your Gender?
Your gender can be a factor in how much you pay for car insurance. Historically, women tend to have fewer accidents and fewer DUIs than men. Because of this, car insurance rates for women are often lower than for men.
The following sections and tables break down the average rates for Progressive and Travelers based on gender and age. It’s important to note that some states do not use gender as a factor in car insurance rates, specifically California, Massachusetts, Montana, North Carolina, Hawaii, and Pennsylvania.
Which is cheapest for men?
Men will pay more on average than women for auto insurance, though typically, the difference is small. Men who choose Travelers for auto insurance will, on average, pay $7 less each month than if they choose Progressive. For the cheapest auto insurance, men should choose Travelers. See the table below for more details.
|Gender
|Progressive
|Travelers
|National Average
|Men
|$78
|$71
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
Car insurance rates for women will be, on average, cheaper than rates for men. That being said, there are still cheaper options based on which insurer you choose. Comparing Progressive and Travelers, Progressive’s monthly average quote was almost $10 higher.
For the cheapest car insurance rate, women should choose Travelers, where they’ll pay $70 on average. Notice there is less than a $1 difference between the rates for men and women with Travelers, and barely over a $1 difference with Progressive.
|Gender
|Progressive
|Travelers
|National Average
|Women
|$79
|$70
|$78
Progressive vs. Travelers: Which Is Cheaper Based on Your Mileage?
How far and how often you drive affects your car insurance rates. When giving quotes, car insurance companies assess risk factors. If you are driving often and driving far distances, the likelihood that you are involved in an accident or violation is higher.
Mileage rarely has a large effect on your monthly payment, but you may see your rates rise the more you drive on a yearly basis.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
For drivers with high mileage, the cheapest choice for car insurance would be Travelers, with a monthly quote at $70. Most insurance companies consider a high annual mileage to be 15,000 to 20,000 miles. As displayed in the chart below, the rates are the same per insurance company for both 15,000 miles and 20,000 miles, though Progressive is nearly $10 more each month than Travelers.
|Annual Mileage
|Progressive
|Travelers
|Industry Average
|15,000-20,000 miles
|$79
|$70
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
Travelers offers a cheaper monthly quote for drivers with low mileage, with a monthly rate of $70. Most insurance companies consider a low annual mileage to be 5,000 to 10,000 miles. As seen in the table below and compared to the table above, 10,000 miles is the marker for a raise in your monthly quote.
|Annual Mileage
|Progressive
|Travelers
|Industry Average
|5,000
|$78
|$79
|$78
|10,000
|$70
|$70
|$78
Progressive vs. Travelers: Which Is Cheaper Based on Your Credit Score?
Car insurance companies use your credit score to determine your auto insurance rate. How high or low your credit score is determines which tier you fall into. And each credit tier will typically result in cheaper or more expensive car insurance rates. As a reminder, a credit score is a three-digit number ranging from 300 to 850.
There are four categories when it comes to your credit score and auto insurance: excellent, good, average, and poor credit, with excellent often receiving the cheapest rates and poor receiving the most expensive rates. See below for the average monthly quote for Progressive and for Travelers, and find out which is cheaper.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
Travelers offers the cheapest monthly average rate at $52 for drivers with excellent credit. However, each provider still comes in lower than the industry average.
|Credit Tier
|Progressive
|Travelers
|Industry Average
|Excellent
|$53
|$52
|$60
|Good
|$70
|$62
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
Progressive is the cheapest option—though only by a couple of dollars—for drivers with bad credit. Both providers’ rates are nearly double the monthly average rates for drivers with good credit. Often, any credit score under 670 will be considered bad or poor. To be more specific, bad credit scores range anywhere from 300 to 579.
Unlike most of the categories above, Progressive is the cheaper option for drivers with poor credit—but only by a few dollars. For the cheapest car insurance rates, make sure to improve your credit score and keep it high. See the chart below for details.
|Credit Tier
|Progressive
|Travelers
|Industry Average
|Poor
|$113
|$114
|$120
|Average
|$77
|$69
|$78
Progressive vs. Travelers: Which Is Cheaper Based on Your Driving Record?
Your driving record can cost you more when it comes to your auto insurance rates. Even a simple speeding ticket can hike up the amount you pay each month. Violations that go onto your record and increase the price you’ll pay include DUIs, at-fault accidents, and traffic tickets.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
Travelers has a cheaper monthly cost for drivers with a clean driving record. Drivers should expect to pay on average $69 with Travelers. Usually, having a clean driving record and being deemed a “good driver” means you haven’t had any violations (like a DUI), at-fault accidents, or traffic tickets in a set amount of years.
|Driver Type
|Progressive
|Travelers
|Industry Average
|Clean Record
|$77
|$69
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
Drivers with a speeding ticket should choose Progressive if they want the cheapest option for auto insurance. Progressive’s average rate of $99 is $10 cheaper than Travelers and lower than the industry average as a whole.
|Driver Type
|Progressive
|Travelers
|Industry Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$99
|$109
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
Travelers has the cheaper monthly quote for drivers who have been in an accident. At $94, Travelers is $17 cheaper than Progressive, which averages $111 a month. Both at-fault and no-fault accidents can impact your car insurance rates. Typically, accidents will remain on your driving record for at least three years.
|Driver Type
|Progressive
|Travelers
|Industry Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$111
|$94
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
A DUI on your record can seriously raise your monthly car insurance payment. For drivers with a DUI, Progressive’s monthly auto insurance rate is the cheapest. At $95, Progressive is nearly 20 percent less per month than Travelers.
|Driver Type
|Progressive
|Travelers
|Industry Average
|Drivers with a DUI
|$95
|$117
|$155
Progressive vs. Travelers Car Insurance: What Discounts Does Each Offer?
|Discount
|Progressive
|Travelers
|Multi-policy
|Multi-car
|Continuous insurance
|Safe driver
|Teen driver
|Good student
|Distant student
|Homeowner
|Electric/hybrid car owner
|New car
|Driver training
|Online quote
|Early quote
|Electronic funds transfer/automatic payment
|Pay in full/good payer
|Paperless
Our Methodology and How We Compared Progressive and Travelers
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions: Progressive vs. Travelers
For most drivers, Travelers offers cheaper auto insurance rates. If you are an elderly driver, have poor credit, or have a traffic ticket or DUI on your record, Progressive will offer you a cheaper quote.
Both insurance companies are nationally ranked and have fairly similar pros and cons (see above). Based purely on cost, Travelers is overall the better option for auto insurance, though it is currently only offered in 42 states and can be more expensive for specific drivers (see above for more details).
The best way to compare Progressive and Travelers, as well as other car insurance providers, is to use Insurify. In under two minutes, Insurify helps you compare car insurance quotes from top insurance companies.