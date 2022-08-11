Compare Farmers vs. National General: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated August 11, 2022
Farmers vs. National General: A Summary
Farmers is one of the top 10 largest auto insurance companies in the nation, and National General is a leading midsize provider. Farmers started with a focus on, you guessed it, farmers, and National General has a unique history that goes back to being a part of General Motors. Both companies have pros and cons, so we’ll give you the data to help you pick the best.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Farmers
|$107
|85
|National General
|$87
|58
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Farmers
Serving over 10 million households across the country, Farmers is one of America’s largest insurance providers. Customers like its many discounts, such as the one for bundling home insurance. And the company’s insurance products include perks such as rental reimbursement, a mobile app, and roadside assistance with towing.
Pros
Better J.D. Power overall customer satisfaction ratings
Greater number of insurance discounts
Cons
Auto insurance policies are generally more expensive
National General
National General, formerly GMAC Insurance, is a subsidiary of its much more famous parent company Allstate. With either company, “you’re in good hands.” In addition, National General offers unique features and benefits, such as small business auto insurance, health insurance, and thousands of independent agents.
Good for
Cheaper car insurance rates for most customers
Includes National General Motor Club’s roadside assistance services
Not the best option for
Costlier than the national average except for drivers with poor credit or DUIs
|Rating Factor
|Farmers
|National General
|Fitch
|NR
|NR
|A.M. Best
|B++
|A-
|Moody’s
|A2
|NR
|S&P
|A
|NR
|J.D. Power
|868
|812
The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Monthly Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
Best Overall
|$135
|97
|2
|Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers
|$199
|89
|3
|American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers
|$234
|89
|4
|Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit
|$186
|86
|5
|Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage
|$239
|85
|6
|Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims
|$159
|82
|7
|Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness
|$241
|82
|8
|Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service
|$232
|81
|9
|Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers
|$147
|80
|10
|Travelers
Best for Young Drivers
|$163
|80
Farmers captures the number five spot for its top-notch rideshare coverage. Unfortunately, National General Insurance doesn’t appear on the list. Still, it has some winning features worth mentioning. The insurer is a great destination for folks who search for every discount. Also, low-mileage drivers lock in a reasonable rate at National General.
Compare Farmers vs. National General: Which Is Cheaper?
National General Insurance Company is the most cost-effective alternative for customers unless they have excellent credit or an at-fault accident on their record. In particular, National General’s average monthly auto insurance rate is $87, whereas Farmers’ monthly rate is $20 more, at $107. Farmers could offer you the lower price, so perhaps get quotes from both.
The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Cost Per Month
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|USH&C
|$44
|Not Rated
|2
|Metromile
|$63
|Not Rated
|3
|Direct Auto
|$64
|Not Rated
|4
|Travelers
|$65
|80
|5
|Kemper
|$71
|Not Rated
|6
|Progressive
|$87
|Not Rated
|7
|Mile Auto
|$91
|85
|8
|National General
|$93
|58
|9
|Clearcover
|$94
|97
|10
|GAINSCO
|$94
|Not Rated
National General auto insurance made the top 10 list for its pricing. On the other hand, Farmers doesn’t appear in the top 10, but it offers its lowest rates to those with excellent credit. Also, people with an at-fault accident score a reasonable rate at Farmers. Moreover, Farmers receives superior marks from J.D. Power for claims service and customer satisfaction.
Compare Farmers vs. National General Car Insurance by Age
Why is age so important to car insurance quotes? It’s significant for a few reasons. First, older drivers are more likely to own a home. Also, they’re typically more experienced and creditworthy. All three factors play a role in the youngest drivers paying the most for auto insurance.
Farmers’ and National General’s prices show a similar trend. They begin with teens paying the highest insurance rates, and then costs gradually decline until drivers retire. Drivers in their 50s, in particular, get the lowest rates from both insurers. Farmers’ lowest monthly rate is $82 per month, and National General’s is $68.
|Age Group
|Farmers
|National General
|Teen
|$343
|$227
|20s
|$106
|$86
|30s
|$102
|$91
|40s
|$97
|$72
|50s
|$82
|$68
|60s
|$87
|$70
|70s
|$106
|$76
|80s
|$118
|$86
Compare Farmers vs. National General Car Insurance by Gender
Your gender influences the cost of your auto insurance. The cost difference is generally negligible, although it may be significant at some insurers. Young men are statistically riskier on the road than young women. Consequently, men are charged higher rates to offset the added risk.
Women who chose Farmers or National General pay $2 less per month than men, representing a two percent price break. The national average is a one percent variation, which means men pay $1 more. However, both insurance providers exceed the national average for men and women.
Which is cheapest for men?
Men with an eye for the most budget-friendly deals should give National General a chance. National General is $20 less expensive than Farmers, at $88 per month, saving $240 per year. However, given both companies are more than the national average, men may want to find a price closer to the national average of $81 per month.
|Gender
|Farmers
|National General
|National Average
|Men
|$108
|$88
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
Women on a tight budget may wish to try National General since its prices are $20 lower than Farmers’, at $86 per month. The annual savings total $240, which can stay firmly in your bank account instead of the insurance company’s coffers. Despite both insurance providers being more expensive than the national average of $78 per month, a quote from both won’t hurt.
|Gender
|Farmers
|National General
|National Average
|Women
|$106
|$86
|$78
Compare Farmers vs. National General Car Insurance by Mileage
Typically, your car insurance rates will climb with the number of miles you drive annually. This is primarily because of insurers’ recognition that more time on the road raises the chance of an accident. Then again, the pricing difference between different mileages is significant at some auto insurance companies but not at others.
The cost difference between drivers with the most and fewest miles at Farmers is $10 per month. National General’s price is the same regardless of distance. So, despite what potential policyholders estimate they could drive, National General may use a forecasted standard mileage. Moreover, both companies’ rates are above the national average at all levels.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
If you love nothing more than driving on the open road or if your job involves a lengthy commute, you may consider National General. The company saves you $22 per month and $264 per year compared to Farmers. Despite both companies being above the national average, National General supplies the most cost-effective alternative.
|Annual Mileage
|Farmers
|National General
|National Average
|15,000-20,000
|$106
|$86
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
Pricing for low-mileage drivers is better than rates for high-mileage drivers at Farmers. At National General, the prices are identical. Farmers’ $10 per month price drop is attractive for drivers who travel 5,000 miles or fewer per month. Still, its overall price at both levels remains significantly more than National General.
|Annual Mileage
|Farmers
|National General
|National Average
|5,000
|$96
|$86
|$78
|10,000
|$106
|$86
|$78
Compare Farmers vs. National General Car Insurance by Credit Score
Because insurance providers have found a relationship between great credit and safe driving, consumers with excellent credit are eligible for some of the cheapest premiums. Even if your credit isn’t perfect, you can still get a decent bargain.
The general trend for Farmers and National General is identical. It’s also true for the national average. As you go down in credit tier, the pricing rises. National General has the smallest percentage of variation between the lowest and highest rates, at 39 percent, versus the national average’s 96 percent and Farmers’ 199 percent.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
Farmers delivers the best pricing to those with excellent credit, at $68 per month. This is a $3 savings versus National General. Conversely, National General is the better choice if you have good credit, helping you realize a $4 per month savings compared to Farmers. However, both insurers are above the national average, so maybe try shopping around.
|Credit Tier
|Farmers
|National General
|National Average
|Excellent
|$68
|$71
|$60
|Good
|$85
|$81
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
Those building their credit or maybe even in the process of repairing it might want to lean on National General. National General is $5 per month and $60 per year cheaper than Farmers for drivers with average credit. And for those with poor credit, National General puts $36 monthly, or $432 annually, back in their pockets. That said, both companies top the national average.
|Credit Tier
|Farmers
|National General
|National Average
|Average
|$91
|$86
|$78
|Poor
|$135
|$99
|$120
Compare Farmers vs. National General Car Insurance by Driving Record
Insurers evaluate your risk depending on your driving history over the previous three or five years. So perhaps the easiest solution to secure a sweet deal is to keep a clean driving record. However, if your driving record contains a bunch of mishaps., you could lose out on savings that could substantially affect your final premium.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
National General is an excellent idea for conscientious drivers. Customers save $60 annually when they pay $86 per month instead of Farmers’ $91 per month. However, both companies top the $78 per month national average, so collecting quotes from providers besides these two is wise.
|Driver Type
|Farmers
|National General
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$91
|$86
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
Speeding tickets will often cause your insurance rates to jump. If you have a violation on your record, you should pick National General. The insurer’s rate is under the national average, and it’s $37 cheaper than Farmers, saving you a considerable $444 each year.
|Driver Type
|Farmers
|National General
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$129
|$92
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
When accidents happen, drivers may see a rate increase when it’s time for renewal. Notably, this is one place Farmers beats National General, but it’s only by $1 per month. Both companies are higher than the $99 per month national average.
|Driver Type
|Farmers
|National General
|National Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$127
|$128
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
A DUI on your record will often get you some of the highest car insurance rates that providers can offer. However, both Farmers and National General come in under the $155 national average. While National General offers the best price at $94, both companies are a good option for drivers with a DUI.
|Driver Type
|Farmers
|National General
|National Average
|DUI
|$133
|$94
|$155
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Farmers vs. National General Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
Farmers Discounts
Affinity
Alternative fuel
Anti-theft device
Antilock brakes
ePolicy
Daytime running lights
Distant student
Good payer
Good student
Homeowner
Homing device
Multiline (bundling your car insurance coverage with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, motorcycle insurance, or life insurance)
Multicar
On your own
Passive restraint
Pay in full
Safe driver
Senior driver
Shared family car
VIN etching
Youthful driver
National General Discounts
Affinity
Anti-theft
Auto pay
Low mileage
Motorcycle
Multi-policy
Multi-vehicle
Paid in full
Paperless
RV and auto
Safe driver
|Discount
|Farmers
|National General
|Affinity
|Alternative fuel
|Anti-theft device
|Antilock brakes
|Auto pay
|Daytime running lights
|Distant student
|ePolicy/Paperless
|Good payer
|Good student
|Homeowners
|Homing device
|Low mileage
|Motorcycle
|Multicar/Multi-vehicle
|Multiline/Multi-policy
|On your own
|Passive restraint
|Pay in full
|RV and auto
|Safe driver
|Senior driver
|Shared family driver
|VIN etching
|Youthful driver
Our Methodology and How We Compared Farmers and National General
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
After a data-heavy insurance review, National General is the cheaper choice overall. The average monthly rate at National General is $87, whereas at Farmers, it’s $107. However, those costs are averages, and your rate will vary depending on your age, driving profile, and location. For example, drivers in rural areas in Texas spend less than those in New York City.
According to the Insurify Composite Score, our internal rating system that factors customer experience, BBB reviews, and financial strength rating, Farmers is the better company. That said, National General has cheaper rates, so customers will have to decide whether customer service or final cost is most important. Or you could simply get quotes from both insurers.
The easiest way to identify the best coverage options is to try an online car insurance comparison tool. In just a few minutes, you can get personalized car insurance quotes from leading insurers like these two, as well as GEICO, State Farm, and USAA.