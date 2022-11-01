Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Durango, CO, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Durango is $171 per month or $2,052 annually.
Car insurance in Durango is $82 less than the average cost of insurance in Colorado.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Durango on average is Bristol West.
Car Insurance in Durango, CO
The average monthly cost of car insurance in Colorado is $253, $82 higher than the average monthly cost in Durango, which stands at $171. Durango is home to thousands of car owners who all need insurance coverage, so it’s unsurprising that there are plenty of insurance companies in the area. To find the best rate, make sure to compare car insurance quotes.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Durango, CO
What is the cheapest car insurance in Durango?
Bristol West is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Durango, with rates starting at $147 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Durango is home to many car insurance companies with a range of insurance products. The table below shows the range of prices that these different providers fall into, but keep in mind that your individual rate could vary given various other factors.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Bristol West
|$147
|Progressive
|$147
|Travelers
|$160
|Liberty Mutual
|$173
|Nationwide
|$174
|Acuity
|$123
|Foremost
|$146
|Sun Coast
|$148
|Dairyland
|$153
|Safeco
|$161
|Kemper Specialty
|$162
|Direct Auto
|$178
|The General
|$180
|SafeAuto
|$185
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$213
|Kemper
|$218
|State Auto
|$235
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Colorado
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Colorado roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Colorado[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Colorado is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Durango Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
When setting the premiums for a driver, insurance companies normally look into the motorist’s driving record and accident history[2]. Motorists with DUIs, speeding tickets, or at-fault accidents normally attract higher premiums than motorists without these traffic violations. This can be seen in the chart below.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$165
|Speeding Ticket
|$221
|At-Fault Accident
|$241
|DUI
|$328
High-Risk Car Insurance Colorado
Durango Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Other than checking a driver’s driving record, insurance companies in Durango also check their credit score before settling on an insurance premium[3]. In Durango, individuals with excellent credit scores usually pay higher premiums than individuals with poor credit scores.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$122
|Good
|$145
|Average
|$159
|Poor
|$246
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Durango
If you want to find cheap auto insurance in Durango, you should compare auto insurance rates from various insurance companies. Insurify lets drivers compare quotes from the top providers in their area in a few minutes, and has independent insurance agents that can assist you and answer any questions you might have regarding coverage.
Another way drivers can save is by bundling their auto insurance with home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance. Most insurance companies offer these, as well as a variety of other discounts, such as loyalty, safe driving, and good student discounts.
Frequently Asked Questions
For cheap car insurance in Durango, you should compare the rates that different insurance companies in the city offer. With Insurify, you’ll be able to see Durango car insurance quotes and compare the rates with ease.
The average cost of car insurance coverage in Durango is $171 per month. If you’re searching for car insurance on a budget, look into Bristol West, Progressive, and Acuity, as these companies are the most affordable options.
In Durango, car insurance rates are higher for drivers that have incidents on their driving record or poor credit. Certain infractions, like DUIs, will drive up car insurance rates a great deal.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
