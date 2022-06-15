Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in South Carolina: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

What is gap insurance?

Short for “guaranteed asset protection,” gap insurance protects your vehicle from depreciation that happens over time. After you buy a new vehicle, your car’s actual cash value goes down anywhere from 20 to 30 percent in just the first year. If you’re financing your vehicle, it’s likely that you will soon end up owing more on your auto loan than your vehicle is actually worth.

If your vehicle is totaled in a car accident or stolen, your auto insurance company will reimburse you for your car’s actual cash value—which can be significantly lower than the outstanding balance on your car loan.

For example, you take out a $15,000 loan to buy a new car. In two years, your vehicle—which is now worth $10,000—is totaled in an accident and your car insurance policy reimburses you for your car’s actual cash value, $10,000, leaving you $5,000 in debt on a car you no longer drive. Gap insurance closes this “gap” between your loan balance and your totaled vehicle’s value.