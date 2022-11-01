Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Clover, SC, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Clover, SC
Clover, SC, is a charming town in the northwest corner of York County. It’s rich in Scots-Irish history and hosts the annual Feis Chlobhair highland games festival. If you’re a driver in Clover, you may be on the lookout for car insurance. Before buying a policy, make sure to compare auto insurance quotes so you can find the best option for your needs.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Clover is $255 per month or $3,060 annually.
Car insurance in Clover is $56 less than the average cost of insurance in South Carolina.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Clover on average is Kemper Preferred, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Clover, SC
What is the cheapest car insurance in Clover?
Kemper Preferred is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Clover, with rates starting at $115 per month. It still makes sense to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is unique.
Inflation rates are at an all-time high, making cheap car insurance more important than ever before. Since the prices of housing, groceries, gas, and other essentials are skyrocketing, it only makes sense to save on your auto policy.
The good news is there are car insurance companies in Clover with insurance coverage that won’t break the bank. You can lock in the car insurance policy you need, even full coverage, without going over your budget. Here’s a closer look at the various providers available and their average monthly quotes.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Kemper Preferred
|$115
|Safeco
|$173
|Travelers
|$176
|State Auto
|$180
|National General
|$185
|Progressive
|$202
|Direct Auto
|$208
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$215
|Liberty Mutual
|$228
|Stillwater
|$236
|InsureMax
|$237
|Nationwide
|$252
|SafeAuto
|$271
|GAINSCO
|$278
|Dairyland
|$300
|AssuranceAmerica
|$311
|Bristol West
|$336
|The General
|$351
|Arrowhead
|$359
|Everest National
|$485
Best Car Insurance in Clover, SC
Not all car insurance companies in Clover are created equal. That’s why we ranked them by our proprietary Insurify Composite Score (ICS). The ICS weights multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of auto insurance companies.
To calculate the ICS, we used financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and more. Below is a list of our ranking of the best car insurance in Clover, SC. You’ll find each company’s ICS and average monthly quote. Note that some insurance companies do not yet have ratings.
|Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$252
|Safeco
|86
|$173
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$228
|Travelers
|80
|$176
|State Auto
|76
|$180
|National General
|58
|$185
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in South Carolina
All motor vehicles operated or parked on South Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in South Carolina[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. South Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In South Carolina, drivers are requred to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.
Clover Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Age is one of the key factors car insurance companies use to determine your car insurance rate. In general, older, more experienced drivers are less likely to have accidents or take risks while driving. That’s why they typically secure cheaper car insurance rates than younger drivers with less experience.
If you’re a teen driver or in your early 20s, know that your premium may drop at age 25, as long as you prove you’re responsible behind the wheel. At age 75, it may trend upward once again. Here’s an overview of car insurance rates in South Carolina, broken down by age group.
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$525
|20s
|$342
|30s
|$259
|40s
|$262
|50s
|$237
|60s
|$181
|70s
|$212
|80+
|$232
Clover Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving history is another key factor that impacts how much you pay for auto insurance coverage. A good driving record almost always leads to lower premiums. On the flip side, a history of traffic violations and accidents signals to insurance agents that you’re high-risk and results in more expensive rates.
This table shows the average monthly cost of an auto policy based on driver history.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$242
|Speeding Ticket
|$324
|At-Fault Accident
|$353
|DUI
|$482
Clover Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
If you’ve ever applied for a credit card or loan, you know credit scores are important, but you may be surprised to find out that your credit can also affect what you pay for car insurance in Clover. Most car insurance companies prefer policyholders with good or excellent credit. Here’s a look at car insurance rates in the area broken down by credit tier.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$196
|Good
|$234
|Average
|$254
|Poor
|$394
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Clover
If you’re on the lookout for the cheapest car insurance in Clover, Insurify is an invaluable tool. Once you fill out a short form, you’ll be able to compare car insurance quotes in minutes. You’ll be able to compare the coverage options, deductibles, and insurance premiums of various car insurance companies with ease.
Insurify can save you time and money. Since there are no sign-ups or fees involved, you have nothing to lose. There’s no better way to learn about insurance products and get cheap car insurance quotes in Clover that can potentially save you hundreds of dollars per year. Bundling your car insurance with renters or home insurance is another great way to save.
Frequently Asked Questions
To find cheap car insurance in Clover, SC, shop around and compare insurance rates. Find out what large, well-known car insurance companies and smaller ones may offer you. You can use the Insurify quote-comparison tool to help you out. Just provide a few basic details about yourself and your driving history, and you’ll receive personalized quotes right away.
The cost of car insurance in Clover varies greatly from driver to driver. While every auto insurance company is different, most will consider your age, driving record, credit score, and claims history before giving you a quote. Fortunately, you can likely find cheap car insurance if you shop around.
There are a number of reasons your car insurance rates may increase in Clover. Some are in your control, and others are not. If you receive many traffic violations and are liable for car accidents, your premiums will climb. Your auto policy might also become more expensive if crime rates or accident rates in Clover increase, even if you have a perfect driving record.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
