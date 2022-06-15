Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

How do I find the best car insurance in South Carolina? The easiest way to find the best car insurance in South Carolina is to shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurers. Because every driver has different factors in their unique driving profile that will affect their car insurance rates, the best car insurance company for you might be different than the best company for another driver.

Once you find the cheapest auto insurance rates with Insurify, make sure the provider you choose is reputable. The best auto insurance companies in South Carolina not only offer the best rates but also rank well for financial strength and customer satisfaction. Check out our findings below.

1 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $256 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Nationwide is one of the best insurance options in South Carolina, offering standard coverages like liability insurance and collision coverage along with gap coverage. The company has an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating with A.M. Best and was ranked above average in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

Nationwide also offers mileage- and usage-based car insurance and has a highly rated mobile app. The company offers accident forgiveness and vanishing deductible in addition to a variety of discounts.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Defensive driving course discount

Multi-policy discount

SmartRide usage-based discounts

SmartMiles mileage-based discounts

Good student discount

Your actual rate will depend on not only the coverage you choose but also factors such as your credit score and driving history. For example, Nationwide offers the lowest car insurance rates to older drivers and policyholders with a clean driving record.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $362 Drivers Over 60 $181 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $231 Drivers With a Prior Accident $346 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $345 Drivers With Average Credit $282

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $180 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Safeco offers bodily injury, property damage, and full-coverage car insurance at great rates. The company also rewards you for safe driving with RightTrack, which could save you up to $513 per year, in addition to claims-free cash back and diminishing deductible. And Safeco’s accident forgiveness ensures your rates won’t go up after a set period without an at-fault accident.

Safeco has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating with A.M. Best but was ranked below average in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Bundling discount

Accident prevention course discount

Accident-free driver discount

Your actual rate will depend on the auto insurance coverage you choose along with individual factors, such as your age and driving record. For example, high-risk drivers, young drivers, and those with poor credit will pay the most for Safeco car insurance.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $279 Drivers Over 60 $133 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $164 Drivers With a Prior Accident $237 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $239 Drivers With Average Credit $191

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

3 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $244 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual offers customizable coverage, including bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage that meets the state minimum insurance requirements, collision and comprehensive coverage, and specialty coverages, such as better car replacement coverage. It even offers a teachers’ auto insurance policy.

Liberty Mutual has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating with A.M. Best but was ranked below average in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. The company offers policyholders a variety of ways to lower their insurance costs.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Student discounts

Usage-based discounts with RightTrack

Military discount

Homeowner discount

Good driver discounts

Your insurance premiums will depend on the coverage you choose along with individual factors outside of your control. For example, teen drivers, bad credit drivers, and those with car accidents on their record will pay the most for coverage from Liberty Mutual.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $365 Drivers Over 60 $171 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $227 Drivers With a Prior Accident $304 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $299 Drivers With Average Credit $396

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

4 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $151 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Travelers offers relatively cheap car insurance compared to other South Carolina auto insurance providers. You can get minimum coverage that meets state car insurance requirements or opt for full coverage. The company also offers rideshare coverage and named non-owner coverage. You can get renters and home insurance from Travelers as well, which can earn you a discount.

Travelers has an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but was rated below average in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

New car discount

Student discounts

Driver training discount

Payment discounts

Multi-policy and multi-car discounts

Travelers offers some of the lowest car insurance premiums, but rates vary by several individual factors and the coverage you choose. For example, expect to pay less if you have good credit and more if you have a DUI on your record.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $185 Drivers Over 60 $132 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $143 Drivers With a Prior Accident $173 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $194 Drivers With Average Credit $158

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

5 State Auto Average Monthly Cost: $144 Insurify Composite Score: 76

State Auto, which will soon be acquired by Liberty Mutual, offers three different coverage options, including one that is customizable. In addition to full-coverage insurance, you can add roadside assistance. State Auto has an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating with A.M. Best but is not ranked by J.D. Power.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

State Auto Safety 360®, a telematics program offering savings up to 50 percent

Multi-policy discount

Multi-car discount

Driver training and accident prevention course discounts

Good student discount

Your individual car insurance quote from State Auto will depend on several factors, including your age and driving record. Here’s what you can expect.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $380 Drivers Over 60 $191 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $144 Drivers With a Prior Accident $171 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $160 Drivers With Average Credit $161

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

6 Kemper Average Monthly Cost: $128 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

Kemper offers all the standard coverages in addition to roadside assistance. The company has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but is not rated by J.D. Power. Mobile app reviews are subpar, as are customer service reviews on third-party websites. However, Kemper offers the cheapest coverage in the state on average.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-car discount

Defensive driving course discount

Good student discount

Military discount

Homeowner discount

Some drivers can get even lower rates from Kemper than others. Safe drivers and older drivers can expect the cheapest premiums.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $150 Drivers Over 60 $118 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $121 Drivers With a Prior Accident $156 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $167 Drivers With Average Credit $128

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.