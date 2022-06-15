4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Best Car Insurance Companies in South Carolina 2022 | Quotes, Discounts

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterSouth CarolinadelimiterBest Car Insurance Companies
Car InsurancedelimiterSouth CarolinadelimiterBest Car Insurance Companies

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Lindsay Frankel
Written by
Lindsay Frankel
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Lindsay Frankel
Insurance Writer
Lindsay Frankel is a content writer specializing in personal finance and auto insurance topics. Her work has been featured in publications such as LendingTree, The Balance, Coverage.com, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and FinanceBuzz.
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.

Updated June 15, 2022

Car insurance is mandatory in South Carolina, and getting good coverage is important to maintaining your financial well-being. Unfortunately, auto insurance is pricey in the Palmetto State, costing South Carolina drivers an average rate of $311 per month. But some car insurance companies offer lower rates than others.

The best way to get the lowest insurance rate is to compare customized quotes for South Carolina car insurance with Insurify. You’ll just need to answer a few questions to get started, and we’ll provide insurance quotes from multiple providers in one spot. Research the insurance providers offering the best policies below.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

See More: Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance

Quick Facts

  • Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in South Carolina is Nationwide.

  • Kemper is the cheapest insurer on average in South Carolina, with average rates of $128 per month.

  • The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.

Best Car Insurance Companies 2022

RankCompany NameAverage Cost Per Month in South CarolinaInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1Nationwide$25689
2Safeco$18086
3Liberty Mutual$24482
4Travelers$15180
5State Auto$14476
6Kemper$128Not Rated
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Insurify Composite Score Methodology

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

How do I find the best car insurance in South Carolina?

The easiest way to find the best car insurance in South Carolina is to shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurers. Because every driver has different factors in their unique driving profile that will affect their car insurance rates, the best car insurance company for you might be different than the best company for another driver.

Once you find the cheapest auto insurance rates with Insurify, make sure the provider you choose is reputable. The best auto insurance companies in South Carolina not only offer the best rates but also rank well for financial strength and customer satisfaction. Check out our findings below.

See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance

See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance

1
Nationwide logo

Nationwide

Average Monthly Cost:
$256
Insurify Composite Score:
89

Nationwide is one of the best insurance options in South Carolina, offering standard coverages like liability insurance and collision coverage along with gap coverage. The company has an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating with A.M. Best and was ranked above average in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

Nationwide also offers mileage- and usage-based car insurance and has a highly rated mobile app. The company offers accident forgiveness and vanishing deductible in addition to a variety of discounts.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • Defensive driving course discount

  • Multi-policy discount

  • SmartRide usage-based discounts

  • SmartMiles mileage-based discounts

  • Good student discount

Your actual rate will depend on not only the coverage you choose but also factors such as your credit score and driving history. For example, Nationwide offers the lowest car insurance rates to older drivers and policyholders with a clean driving record.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$362
Drivers Over 60$181
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$231
Drivers With a Prior Accident$346
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$345
Drivers With Average Credit$282
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
2
Safeco logo

Safeco

Average Monthly Cost:
$180
Insurify Composite Score:
86

Safeco offers bodily injury, property damage, and full-coverage car insurance at great rates. The company also rewards you for safe driving with RightTrack, which could save you up to $513 per year, in addition to claims-free cash back and diminishing deductible. And Safeco’s accident forgiveness ensures your rates won’t go up after a set period without an at-fault accident.

Safeco has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating with A.M. Best but was ranked below average in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • Bundling discount

  • Accident prevention course discount

  • Accident-free driver discount

Your actual rate will depend on the auto insurance coverage you choose along with individual factors, such as your age and driving record. For example, high-risk drivers, young drivers, and those with poor credit will pay the most for Safeco car insurance.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$279
Drivers Over 60$133
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$164
Drivers With a Prior Accident$237
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$239
Drivers With Average Credit$191
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Liberty Mutual offers customizable coverage, including bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage that meets the state minimum insurance requirements, collision and comprehensive coverage, and specialty coverages, such as better car replacement coverage. It even offers a teachers’ auto insurance policy.

Liberty Mutual has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating with A.M. Best but was ranked below average in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. The company offers policyholders a variety of ways to lower their insurance costs.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • Student discounts

  • Usage-based discounts with RightTrack

  • Military discount

  • Homeowner discount

  • Good driver discounts

Your insurance premiums will depend on the coverage you choose along with individual factors outside of your control. For example, teen drivers, bad credit drivers, and those with car accidents on their record will pay the most for coverage from Liberty Mutual.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$365
Drivers Over 60$171
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$227
Drivers With a Prior Accident$304
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$299
Drivers With Average Credit$396
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
4
Travelers logo

Travelers

Average Monthly Cost:
$151
Insurify Composite Score:
80

Travelers offers relatively cheap car insurance compared to other South Carolina auto insurance providers. You can get minimum coverage that meets state car insurance requirements or opt for full coverage. The company also offers rideshare coverage and named non-owner coverage. You can get renters and home insurance from Travelers as well, which can earn you a discount.

Travelers has an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but was rated below average in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • New car discount

  • Student discounts

  • Driver training discount

  • Payment discounts

  • Multi-policy and multi-car discounts

Travelers offers some of the lowest car insurance premiums, but rates vary by several individual factors and the coverage you choose. For example, expect to pay less if you have good credit and more if you have a DUI on your record.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$185
Drivers Over 60$132
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$143
Drivers With a Prior Accident$173
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$194
Drivers With Average Credit$158
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
5
State Auto logo

State Auto

Average Monthly Cost:
$144
Insurify Composite Score:
76

State Auto, which will soon be acquired by Liberty Mutual, offers three different coverage options, including one that is customizable. In addition to full-coverage insurance, you can add roadside assistance. State Auto has an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating with A.M. Best but is not ranked by J.D. Power.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • State Auto Safety 360®, a telematics program offering savings up to 50 percent

  • Multi-policy discount

  • Multi-car discount

  • Driver training and accident prevention course discounts

  • Good student discount

Your individual car insurance quote from State Auto will depend on several factors, including your age and driving record. Here’s what you can expect.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$380
Drivers Over 60$191
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$144
Drivers With a Prior Accident$171
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$160
Drivers With Average Credit$161
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
6
Kemper logo

Kemper

Average Monthly Cost:
$128
Insurify Composite Score:
N/A

Kemper offers all the standard coverages in addition to roadside assistance. The company has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but is not rated by J.D. Power. Mobile app reviews are subpar, as are customer service reviews on third-party websites. However, Kemper offers the cheapest coverage in the state on average.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • Multi-car discount

  • Defensive driving course discount

  • Good student discount

  • Military discount

  • Homeowner discount

Some drivers can get even lower rates from Kemper than others. Safe drivers and older drivers can expect the cheapest premiums.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$150
Drivers Over 60$118
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$121
Drivers With a Prior Accident$156
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$167
Drivers With Average Credit$128
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in South Carolina

Some cities in South Carolina have lower average rates than others. Here’s what you can expect to pay in each major city.

CityAverage Monthly Cost
Charleston$296
Columbia$311
North Charleston$322
Mount Pleasant$254
Rock Hill$260
Greenville$265
Summerville$301
Goose Creek$340
Myrtle Beach$247
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance

See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance

How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself

While average rates, available discounts, and financial strength ratings can all provide guidance, the easiest way to get the best cheap car insurance is to use Insurify to compare customized quotes. Our artificial intelligence technology will find quotes from national providers, like State Farm and GEICO, and local insurers alike so you can quickly locate the best deal.

See More: Car Insurance for Bad Driving Records

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Based on our assessment of a variety of financial strength and customer satisfaction indicators, the best car insurance company in South Carolina is Nationwide. However, what is best for you might vary and it is worthwhile to look into what each individual insurance provider offers.

  • Based on average rates for thousands of drivers, the cheapest car insurance company in South Carolina is Kemper.

  • In order to meet state minimum requirements, you’ll need both liability insurance and underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage. However, most drivers should consider purchasing comprehensive and collision coverage as well.

  • The easiest way to get the best car insurance for cheap is to use Insurify to compare customized quotes from different providers.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in South Carolina

More states

Lindsay Frankel
Written by
Lindsay Frankel

Insurance Writer

Lindsay Frankel is a content writer specializing in personal finance and auto insurance topics. Her work has been featured in publications such as LendingTree, The Balance, Coverage.com, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and FinanceBuzz.

Learn More
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka

Licensed Insurance Agent

Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.
Car InsurancedelimiterSouth CarolinadelimiterBest Car Insurance Companies