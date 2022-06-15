4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 15, 2022
Car insurance is mandatory in South Carolina, and getting good coverage is important to maintaining your financial well-being. Unfortunately, auto insurance is pricey in the Palmetto State, costing South Carolina drivers an average rate of $311 per month. But some car insurance companies offer lower rates than others.
The best way to get the lowest insurance rate is to compare customized quotes for South Carolina car insurance with Insurify. You’ll just need to answer a few questions to get started, and we’ll provide insurance quotes from multiple providers in one spot. Research the insurance providers offering the best policies below.
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in South Carolina is Nationwide.
Kemper is the cheapest insurer on average in South Carolina, with average rates of $128 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in South Carolina
|1
|Nationwide
|$256
|89
|2
|Safeco
|$180
|86
|3
|Liberty Mutual
|$244
|82
|4
|Travelers
|$151
|80
|5
|State Auto
|$144
|76
|6
|Kemper
|$128
|Not Rated
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
How do I find the best car insurance in South Carolina?
The easiest way to find the best car insurance in South Carolina is to shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurers. Because every driver has different factors in their unique driving profile that will affect their car insurance rates, the best car insurance company for you might be different than the best company for another driver.
Once you find the cheapest auto insurance rates with Insurify, make sure the provider you choose is reputable. The best auto insurance companies in South Carolina not only offer the best rates but also rank well for financial strength and customer satisfaction. Check out our findings below.
Nationwide
Nationwide is one of the best insurance options in South Carolina, offering standard coverages like liability insurance and collision coverage along with gap coverage. The company has an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating with A.M. Best and was ranked above average in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.
Nationwide also offers mileage- and usage-based car insurance and has a highly rated mobile app. The company offers accident forgiveness and vanishing deductible in addition to a variety of discounts.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Defensive driving course discount
Multi-policy discount
SmartRide usage-based discounts
SmartMiles mileage-based discounts
Good student discount
Your actual rate will depend on not only the coverage you choose but also factors such as your credit score and driving history. For example, Nationwide offers the lowest car insurance rates to older drivers and policyholders with a clean driving record.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$362
|Drivers Over 60
|$181
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$231
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$346
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$345
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$282
Safeco
Safeco offers bodily injury, property damage, and full-coverage car insurance at great rates. The company also rewards you for safe driving with RightTrack, which could save you up to $513 per year, in addition to claims-free cash back and diminishing deductible. And Safeco’s accident forgiveness ensures your rates won’t go up after a set period without an at-fault accident.
Safeco has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating with A.M. Best but was ranked below average in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Bundling discount
Accident prevention course discount
Accident-free driver discount
Your actual rate will depend on the auto insurance coverage you choose along with individual factors, such as your age and driving record. For example, high-risk drivers, young drivers, and those with poor credit will pay the most for Safeco car insurance.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$279
|Drivers Over 60
|$133
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$164
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$237
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$239
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$191
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual offers customizable coverage, including bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage that meets the state minimum insurance requirements, collision and comprehensive coverage, and specialty coverages, such as better car replacement coverage. It even offers a teachers’ auto insurance policy.
Liberty Mutual has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating with A.M. Best but was ranked below average in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. The company offers policyholders a variety of ways to lower their insurance costs.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Student discounts
Usage-based discounts with RightTrack
Military discount
Homeowner discount
Good driver discounts
Your insurance premiums will depend on the coverage you choose along with individual factors outside of your control. For example, teen drivers, bad credit drivers, and those with car accidents on their record will pay the most for coverage from Liberty Mutual.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$365
|Drivers Over 60
|$171
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$227
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$304
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$299
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$396
Travelers
Travelers offers relatively cheap car insurance compared to other South Carolina auto insurance providers. You can get minimum coverage that meets state car insurance requirements or opt for full coverage. The company also offers rideshare coverage and named non-owner coverage. You can get renters and home insurance from Travelers as well, which can earn you a discount.
Travelers has an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but was rated below average in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
New car discount
Student discounts
Driver training discount
Payment discounts
Multi-policy and multi-car discounts
Travelers offers some of the lowest car insurance premiums, but rates vary by several individual factors and the coverage you choose. For example, expect to pay less if you have good credit and more if you have a DUI on your record.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$185
|Drivers Over 60
|$132
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$143
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$173
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$194
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$158
State Auto
State Auto, which will soon be acquired by Liberty Mutual, offers three different coverage options, including one that is customizable. In addition to full-coverage insurance, you can add roadside assistance. State Auto has an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating with A.M. Best but is not ranked by J.D. Power.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
State Auto Safety 360®, a telematics program offering savings up to 50 percent
Multi-policy discount
Multi-car discount
Driver training and accident prevention course discounts
Good student discount
Your individual car insurance quote from State Auto will depend on several factors, including your age and driving record. Here’s what you can expect.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$380
|Drivers Over 60
|$191
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$144
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$171
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$160
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$161
Kemper
Kemper offers all the standard coverages in addition to roadside assistance. The company has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but is not rated by J.D. Power. Mobile app reviews are subpar, as are customer service reviews on third-party websites. However, Kemper offers the cheapest coverage in the state on average.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Multi-car discount
Defensive driving course discount
Good student discount
Military discount
Homeowner discount
Some drivers can get even lower rates from Kemper than others. Safe drivers and older drivers can expect the cheapest premiums.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$150
|Drivers Over 60
|$118
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$121
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$156
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$167
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$128
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in South Carolina
Some cities in South Carolina have lower average rates than others. Here’s what you can expect to pay in each major city.
|City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Charleston
|$296
|Columbia
|$311
|North Charleston
|$322
|Mount Pleasant
|$254
|Rock Hill
|$260
|Greenville
|$265
|Summerville
|$301
|Goose Creek
|$340
|Myrtle Beach
|$247
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
While average rates, available discounts, and financial strength ratings can all provide guidance, the easiest way to get the best cheap car insurance is to use Insurify to compare customized quotes. Our artificial intelligence technology will find quotes from national providers, like State Farm and GEICO, and local insurers alike so you can quickly locate the best deal.
Frequently Asked Questions
Based on our assessment of a variety of financial strength and customer satisfaction indicators, the best car insurance company in South Carolina is Nationwide. However, what is best for you might vary and it is worthwhile to look into what each individual insurance provider offers.
Based on average rates for thousands of drivers, the cheapest car insurance company in South Carolina is Kemper.
In order to meet state minimum requirements, you’ll need both liability insurance and underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage. However, most drivers should consider purchasing comprehensive and collision coverage as well.
The easiest way to get the best car insurance for cheap is to use Insurify to compare customized quotes from different providers.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.