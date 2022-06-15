4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 15, 2022
Trying to find car insurance in North Carolina can be an overwhelming experience. There are so many different factors to consider and numerous car insurance companies to compare.
Are you shopping for the best car insurance companies in North Carolina? If so, you’ve come to the right place. Here are some top picks, along with information on how you can save money and find the cheapest insurance for you.
While you need car insurance in North Carolina, finding the right plan at the right price isn’t always easy. With Insurify, you can sit back and enjoy a cup of coffee while we do all the shopping for you. Then, compare policies and pick the best one for your needs.
Let's take a look at the best car insurance companies in North Carolina in 2022.
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in North Carolina is Nationwide.
Direct Auto is the cheapest insurer on average in North Carolina, with average rates of $64 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in North Carolina
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Nationwide
|$126
|89
|2
|Safeco
|$161
|86
|3
|Liberty Mutual
|$198
|82
|4
|Travelers
|$134
|80
|5
|State Auto
|$105
|76
|6
|National General
|$109
|58
|7
|Direct Auto
|$64
|Not Rated
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
Who has the best car insurance rates in North Carolina?
In North Carolina, Direct Auto, State Auto, and National General generally offer low rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Nationwide, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual top our list of North Carolina's best car insurance companies. If you are looking for a more affordable option, you should also check out brands like Travelers and National General.
Nationwide
Nationwide is one of the largest insurers in the U.S. The company often takes the cake in many states for the best car insurance and tops our list for best North Carolina car insurance.
Policyholders consistently give Nationwide high marks for customer service and claims handling happiness. The company also features strong financial health, receiving an A+ from A.M. Best, an independent insurance rater.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Multi-policy
Telematics
Good driver
Accident-free
Good student
Defensive driving course
Anti-theft device
Automatic payment
Organization affiliation, such as alumni, employers, professional and sports groups
Nationwide has affordable auto insurance rates for North Carolina drivers, particularly seniors, safe drivers, and those with average credit scores.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$181
|Drivers Over 60
|$92
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$120
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$153
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$157
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$131
Safeco
Safeco insurance company is a good choice for young drivers looking to save money and people who have safe driving habits. It sells home, auto, motorcycle, boat, and watercraft insurance, as well - making it an all-in-one insurance provider.
Top discounts from Safeco include:
Multi-policy/bundling
Multi-car
Safe driver
Car accident prevention course
Teen Driver Safety Rewards program
Anti-lock brakes
Installing an anti-theft device in the vehicle
Low annual mileage
Homeowner
Here, we compare Safeco's prices for several ages, with and without driving violations or tickets, and for average credit scores.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$252
|Drivers Over 60
|$93
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$147
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$185
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$191
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$174
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual is the sixth-largest property and casualty insurer in the U.S. and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. It has a full suite of insurance products like auto, home, renters, life, pet, business policies, and more for North Carolina residents.
The company also sells a specific auto insurance policy for teachers that covers vandalism, stolen teaching materials or school property, and collision claims if driving for school business.
Top discounts that Liberty Mutual offers include:
Homeowner
Retired, active, or reserve member of the military
Good grades (students)
Driving an electric or hybrid car
Anti-theft devices, anti-lock brakes, and adaptive headlights
Clean driving record
Multiple cars
Multi-policy bundling
Paid-in-full discounts
Opting for e-documents
Affiliation with specific alumni, employers, or professional groups
New customer
Liberty Mutual's prices range from $209 to $295, depending on the driver's age, driving record, and credit history.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$296
|Drivers Over 60
|$99
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$183
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$254
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$248
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$207
Travelers
A pillar in property and casualty insurance, Travelers sells auto, renters, boat, travel, wedding, and umbrella insurance policies. It has an impressive array of discount opportunities, and its accident forgiveness plan helps you lower the cost of auto insurance over time.
Plus, Travelers lets you customize your car insurance coverage with add-ons like roadside assistance, loan or lease gap insurance, and rental car reimbursement.
Top discounts that Travelers offers include:
Multi-policy
Multi-car
New car
Homeowner
Safe driver
E-payment
No gaps in coverage
Driving a hybrid or electric car
Good student grades
Student at college without a car
Driver training
Affiliation with specific alumni, employers, or professional groups
Travelers car insurance provides quality insurance with competitive annual premiums, ranging from $87 to $170 per month. It is a good choice for people with a history of accidents or speeding.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$196
|Drivers Over 60
|$87
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$123
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$157
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$170
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$144
State Auto
State Auto offers a variety of insurance products ranging from homeowners and car to farm and business insurance.
The insurer has average marks for customer service and claims. North Carolina drivers can save money on insurance premiums with State Auto but may wait longer to receive money from a claim.
Top discounts that State Auto offers include:
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Driver training
Anti-theft device
Accident prevention training
Good student grades
Paying the entire premium upfront
State Auto has average car insurance pricing rates depending on the driver's age, credit history, and driving record.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$153
|Drivers Over 60
|$119
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$105
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$110
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$104
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$113
National General
National General car insurance is an excellent option for high-risk drivers who have recently had accidents and speeding tickets. It also sells home, condo, renters, motorcycle, and RV insurance in North Carolina.
Despite offering competitive rates for high-risk drivers, National General's reputation for customer service and claims is not as favorable as other car insurance companies.
Top discounts that National General offers include:
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Paying full premium upfront
Defensive driving course
Mileage tracking devices
Membership in specific organizations
E-document delivery
Anti-theft devices
Automatic payments
SmartDrive safe driving monitor app
National General has below-average prices compared to other insurers, ranging from $77 per month to $153 per month.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$130
|Drivers Over 60
|$77
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$95
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$138
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$153
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$111
Direct Auto
Direct Auto caters to high-risk drivers who struggle to find car insurance. If your driving history includes at-fault accidents or bad credit, or if you only want the minimum required coverage, Direct Auto may suit your needs.
Customers will find that insurance costs are competitive, but its claims reputation is not as favorable as other companies.
Direct Auto has discounts for:
Multi-policy (bundling)
Multi-vehicle
Low mileage
Safe driver
Military
Good student
Drivers 55+
History of owning car insurance
Policy renewal
Homeowner
Past Direct Auto customer
Member of specific organizations
Direct Auto has the lowest rates for North Carolina residents, ranging from $57 to $91 per month. Check that you can get the coverage you need before buying.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$78
|Drivers Over 60
|$56
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$57
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$85
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$91
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$64
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in North Carolina
Asheville, Cary, and Wilmington have the lowest car insurance rates in North Carolina. They are relatively safe and affluent areas, so risks are typically lower.
By contrast, Jacksonville, Charlotte, and Fayetteville have some of the highest rates in the state and have slightly higher chances of theft and vehicle damage.
|City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Asheville
|$109
|Cary
|$124
|Charlotte
|$166
|Fayetteville
|$173
|Jacksonville
|$153
|Raleigh
|$137
|Wilmington
|$127
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
Shopping for car insurance in North Carolina is tricky if you are not sure what you need. You’ll discover there are tons of options, and each company has its own set of policies and pricing that seem to fluctuate on a whim.
However, with some research and due diligence on your part, you should be able to figure out the best car insurance company for your needs and budget. Follow these steps to make sure you get yourself into a solid car insurance plan:
Make sure you know what your state's minimum coverage requirements are. In North Carolina, drivers must buy at least $30,000 bodily injury liability (one person), $60,000 bodily injury (two or more people), and $25,000 property damage liability.
Consider your needs. If you’re financing a car, your lender may have insurance requirements to buy comprehensive coverage and collision coverage. You may also want to look for add-ons like roadside assistance or other perks.
Compare car insurance quotes from at least three different companies before committing to one plan. This is important because every auto insurer calculates rates differently.
You can enter your information into Insurify's instant quoting system to save time reviewing quotes from multiple insurers.
Frequently Asked Questions
The best auto insurance company depends on several factors. However, two things are essential to know when choosing a car insurance policy. The first is that you can never have too much insurance. The second is that it’s up to you, not your insurer, to decide what amount of insurance protection makes sense for your situation. So make sure you find an affordable car insurance policy with enough coverage to fit your needs.
Our study found that Direct Auto has the best rates for North Carolina car insurance. However, what’s cheapest for one person may not be the most reasonable for you. If you're looking for affordable car insurance, there are several things you should know. The most important one is don’t let price alone influence your decision - coverage limits and types differ from one policy to the next. Cheap car insurance premiums may end up costing you a lot more down the road.
Car insurance is mandatory for drivers in North Carolina, and you’ll need to purchase at least liability coverage. If you’re financing a car or own one that’s worth a bit more, you may want to consider comprehensive and collision coverage as well. Many North Carolina drivers buy more coverage than the state minimum. For example, they might get full coverage, which adds collision, comprehensive, uninsured motorist coverage, underinsured motorist, and higher liability insurance.
The best way to get the cheapest auto insurance is to shop around and compare auto insurance quotes. Start by checking out all the policy options available at Insurify. Our lightning-fast AI checks multiple insurers simultaneously, saving you hours of research and frustration. Get started shopping for car insurance now.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.