Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

Who has the best car insurance rates in North Carolina? In North Carolina, Direct Auto, State Auto, and National General generally offer low rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

Nationwide, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual top our list of North Carolina's best car insurance companies. If you are looking for a more affordable option, you should also check out brands like Travelers and National General.

See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance

See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance

1 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $126 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Nationwide is one of the largest insurers in the U.S. The company often takes the cake in many states for the best car insurance and tops our list for best North Carolina car insurance.

Policyholders consistently give Nationwide high marks for customer service and claims handling happiness. The company also features strong financial health, receiving an A+ from A.M. Best, an independent insurance rater.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-policy

Telematics

Good driver

Accident-free

Good student

Defensive driving course

Anti-theft device

Automatic payment

Organization affiliation, such as alumni, employers, professional and sports groups

Nationwide has affordable auto insurance rates for North Carolina drivers, particularly seniors, safe drivers, and those with average credit scores.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $181 Drivers Over 60 $92 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $120 Drivers With a Prior Accident $153 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $157 Drivers With Average Credit $131

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $161 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Safeco insurance company is a good choice for young drivers looking to save money and people who have safe driving habits. It sells home, auto, motorcycle, boat, and watercraft insurance, as well - making it an all-in-one insurance provider.

Top discounts from Safeco include:

Multi-policy/bundling

Multi-car

Safe driver

Car accident prevention course

Teen Driver Safety Rewards program

Anti-lock brakes

Installing an anti-theft device in the vehicle

Low annual mileage

Homeowner

Here, we compare Safeco's prices for several ages, with and without driving violations or tickets, and for average credit scores.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $252 Drivers Over 60 $93 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $147 Drivers With a Prior Accident $185 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $191 Drivers With Average Credit $174

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

3 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $198 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual is the sixth-largest property and casualty insurer in the U.S. and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. It has a full suite of insurance products like auto, home, renters, life, pet, business policies, and more for North Carolina residents.

The company also sells a specific auto insurance policy for teachers that covers vandalism, stolen teaching materials or school property, and collision claims if driving for school business.

Top discounts that Liberty Mutual offers include:

Homeowner

Retired, active, or reserve member of the military

Good grades (students)

Driving an electric or hybrid car

Anti-theft devices, anti-lock brakes, and adaptive headlights

Clean driving record

Multiple cars

Multi-policy bundling

Paid-in-full discounts

Opting for e-documents

Affiliation with specific alumni, employers, or professional groups

New customer

Liberty Mutual's prices range from $209 to $295, depending on the driver's age, driving record, and credit history.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $296 Drivers Over 60 $99 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $183 Drivers With a Prior Accident $254 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $248 Drivers With Average Credit $207

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

4 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $134 Insurify Composite Score: 80

A pillar in property and casualty insurance, Travelers sells auto, renters, boat, travel, wedding, and umbrella insurance policies. It has an impressive array of discount opportunities, and its accident forgiveness plan helps you lower the cost of auto insurance over time.

Plus, Travelers lets you customize your car insurance coverage with add-ons like roadside assistance, loan or lease gap insurance, and rental car reimbursement.

Top discounts that Travelers offers include:

Multi-policy

Multi-car

New car

Homeowner

Safe driver

E-payment

No gaps in coverage

Driving a hybrid or electric car

Good student grades

Student at college without a car

Driver training

Affiliation with specific alumni, employers, or professional groups

Travelers car insurance provides quality insurance with competitive annual premiums, ranging from $87 to $170 per month. It is a good choice for people with a history of accidents or speeding.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $196 Drivers Over 60 $87 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $123 Drivers With a Prior Accident $157 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $170 Drivers With Average Credit $144

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

5 State Auto Average Monthly Cost: $105 Insurify Composite Score: 76

State Auto offers a variety of insurance products ranging from homeowners and car to farm and business insurance.

The insurer has average marks for customer service and claims. North Carolina drivers can save money on insurance premiums with State Auto but may wait longer to receive money from a claim.

Top discounts that State Auto offers include:

Multi-policy

Multi-car

Driver training

Anti-theft device

Accident prevention training

Good student grades

Paying the entire premium upfront

State Auto has average car insurance pricing rates depending on the driver's age, credit history, and driving record.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $153 Drivers Over 60 $119 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $105 Drivers With a Prior Accident $110 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $104 Drivers With Average Credit $113

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

6 National General Average Monthly Cost: $109 Insurify Composite Score: 58

National General car insurance is an excellent option for high-risk drivers who have recently had accidents and speeding tickets. It also sells home, condo, renters, motorcycle, and RV insurance in North Carolina.

Despite offering competitive rates for high-risk drivers, National General's reputation for customer service and claims is not as favorable as other car insurance companies.

Top discounts that National General offers include:

Multi-policy

Multi-car

Paying full premium upfront

Defensive driving course

Mileage tracking devices

Membership in specific organizations

E-document delivery

Anti-theft devices

Automatic payments

SmartDrive safe driving monitor app

National General has below-average prices compared to other insurers, ranging from $77 per month to $153 per month.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $130 Drivers Over 60 $77 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $95 Drivers With a Prior Accident $138 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $153 Drivers With Average Credit $111

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

7 Direct Auto Average Monthly Cost: $64 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

Direct Auto caters to high-risk drivers who struggle to find car insurance. If your driving history includes at-fault accidents or bad credit, or if you only want the minimum required coverage, Direct Auto may suit your needs.

Customers will find that insurance costs are competitive, but its claims reputation is not as favorable as other companies.

Direct Auto has discounts for:

Multi-policy (bundling)

Multi-vehicle

Low mileage

Safe driver

Military

Good student

Drivers 55+

History of owning car insurance

Policy renewal

Homeowner

Past Direct Auto customer

Member of specific organizations

Direct Auto has the lowest rates for North Carolina residents, ranging from $57 to $91 per month. Check that you can get the coverage you need before buying.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $78 Drivers Over 60 $56 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $57 Drivers With a Prior Accident $85 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $91 Drivers With Average Credit $64

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.