4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Best Car Insurance Companies in North Carolina 2022 | Quotes, Discounts

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterNorth CarolinadelimiterBest Car Insurance Companies
Car InsurancedelimiterNorth CarolinadelimiterBest Car Insurance Companies

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Amy Beardsley
Written by
Amy Beardsley
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Amy Beardsley
Insurance Writer
Amy is a personal finance and technology writer. With a background in the legal field and a bachelor's degree from Ferris State University, she has a talent for transforming complex topics into content that’s easy to understand. Connect with Amy on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.

Updated June 15, 2022

Trying to find car insurance in North Carolina can be an overwhelming experience. There are so many different factors to consider and numerous car insurance companies to compare.

Are you shopping for the best car insurance companies in North Carolina? If so, you’ve come to the right place. Here are some top picks, along with information on how you can save money and find the cheapest insurance for you.

While you need car insurance in North Carolina, finding the right plan at the right price isn’t always easy. With Insurify, you can sit back and enjoy a cup of coffee while we do all the shopping for you. Then, compare policies and pick the best one for your needs.

Let's take a look at the best car insurance companies in North Carolina in 2022.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

See More: Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance

Quick Facts

  • Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in North Carolina is Nationwide.

  • Direct Auto is the cheapest insurer on average in North Carolina, with average rates of $64 per month.

  • The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.

Best Car Insurance Companies 2022

RankCompany NameAverage Cost Per Month in North CarolinaInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1Nationwide$12689
2Safeco$16186
3Liberty Mutual$19882
4Travelers$13480
5State Auto$10576
6National General$10958
7Direct Auto$64Not Rated
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Insurify Composite Score Methodology

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

Who has the best car insurance rates in North Carolina?

In North Carolina, Direct Auto, State Auto, and National General generally offer low rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

Nationwide, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual top our list of North Carolina's best car insurance companies. If you are looking for a more affordable option, you should also check out brands like Travelers and National General.

See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance

See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance

1
Nationwide logo

Nationwide

Average Monthly Cost:
$126
Insurify Composite Score:
89

Nationwide is one of the largest insurers in the U.S. The company often takes the cake in many states for the best car insurance and tops our list for best North Carolina car insurance.

Policyholders consistently give Nationwide high marks for customer service and claims handling happiness. The company also features strong financial health, receiving an A+ from A.M. Best, an independent insurance rater.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • Multi-policy

  • Telematics

  • Good driver

  • Accident-free

  • Good student

  • Defensive driving course

  • Anti-theft device

  • Automatic payment

  • Organization affiliation, such as alumni, employers, professional and sports groups

Nationwide has affordable auto insurance rates for North Carolina drivers, particularly seniors, safe drivers, and those with average credit scores.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$181
Drivers Over 60$92
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$120
Drivers With a Prior Accident$153
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$157
Drivers With Average Credit$131
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
2
Safeco logo

Safeco

Average Monthly Cost:
$161
Insurify Composite Score:
86

Safeco insurance company is a good choice for young drivers looking to save money and people who have safe driving habits. It sells home, auto, motorcycle, boat, and watercraft insurance, as well - making it an all-in-one insurance provider.

Top discounts from Safeco include:

  • Multi-policy/bundling

  • Multi-car

  • Safe driver

  • Car accident prevention course

  • Teen Driver Safety Rewards program

  • Anti-lock brakes

  • Installing an anti-theft device in the vehicle

  • Low annual mileage

  • Homeowner

Here, we compare Safeco's prices for several ages, with and without driving violations or tickets, and for average credit scores.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$252
Drivers Over 60$93
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$147
Drivers With a Prior Accident$185
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$191
Drivers With Average Credit$174
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Liberty Mutual is the sixth-largest property and casualty insurer in the U.S. and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. It has a full suite of insurance products like auto, home, renters, life, pet, business policies, and more for North Carolina residents.

The company also sells a specific auto insurance policy for teachers that covers vandalism, stolen teaching materials or school property, and collision claims if driving for school business.

Top discounts that Liberty Mutual offers include:

  • Homeowner

  • Retired, active, or reserve member of the military

  • Good grades (students)

  • Driving an electric or hybrid car

  • Anti-theft devices, anti-lock brakes, and adaptive headlights

  • Clean driving record

  • Multiple cars

  • Multi-policy bundling

  • Paid-in-full discounts

  • Opting for e-documents

  • Affiliation with specific alumni, employers, or professional groups

  • New customer

Liberty Mutual's prices range from $209 to $295, depending on the driver's age, driving record, and credit history.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$296
Drivers Over 60$99
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$183
Drivers With a Prior Accident$254
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$248
Drivers With Average Credit$207
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
4
Travelers logo

Travelers

Average Monthly Cost:
$134
Insurify Composite Score:
80

A pillar in property and casualty insurance, Travelers sells auto, renters, boat, travel, wedding, and umbrella insurance policies. It has an impressive array of discount opportunities, and its accident forgiveness plan helps you lower the cost of auto insurance over time.

Plus, Travelers lets you customize your car insurance coverage with add-ons like roadside assistance, loan or lease gap insurance, and rental car reimbursement.

Top discounts that Travelers offers include:

  • Multi-policy

  • Multi-car

  • New car

  • Homeowner

  • Safe driver

  • E-payment

  • No gaps in coverage

  • Driving a hybrid or electric car

  • Good student grades

  • Student at college without a car

  • Driver training

  • Affiliation with specific alumni, employers, or professional groups

Travelers car insurance provides quality insurance with competitive annual premiums, ranging from $87 to $170 per month. It is a good choice for people with a history of accidents or speeding.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$196
Drivers Over 60$87
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$123
Drivers With a Prior Accident$157
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$170
Drivers With Average Credit$144
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
5
State Auto logo

State Auto

Average Monthly Cost:
$105
Insurify Composite Score:
76

State Auto offers a variety of insurance products ranging from homeowners and car to farm and business insurance.

The insurer has average marks for customer service and claims. North Carolina drivers can save money on insurance premiums with State Auto but may wait longer to receive money from a claim.

Top discounts that State Auto offers include:

  • Multi-policy

  • Multi-car

  • Driver training

  • Anti-theft device

  • Accident prevention training

  • Good student grades

  • Paying the entire premium upfront

State Auto has average car insurance pricing rates depending on the driver's age, credit history, and driving record.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$153
Drivers Over 60$119
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$105
Drivers With a Prior Accident$110
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$104
Drivers With Average Credit$113
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

National General car insurance is an excellent option for high-risk drivers who have recently had accidents and speeding tickets. It also sells home, condo, renters, motorcycle, and RV insurance in North Carolina.

Despite offering competitive rates for high-risk drivers, National General's reputation for customer service and claims is not as favorable as other car insurance companies.

Top discounts that National General offers include:

  • Multi-policy

  • Multi-car

  • Paying full premium upfront

  • Defensive driving course

  • Mileage tracking devices

  • Membership in specific organizations

  • E-document delivery

  • Anti-theft devices

  • Automatic payments

  • SmartDrive safe driving monitor app

National General has below-average prices compared to other insurers, ranging from $77 per month to $153 per month.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$130
Drivers Over 60$77
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$95
Drivers With a Prior Accident$138
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$153
Drivers With Average Credit$111
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
7
Direct Auto logo

Direct Auto

Average Monthly Cost:
$64
Insurify Composite Score:
N/A

Direct Auto caters to high-risk drivers who struggle to find car insurance. If your driving history includes at-fault accidents or bad credit, or if you only want the minimum required coverage, Direct Auto may suit your needs.

Customers will find that insurance costs are competitive, but its claims reputation is not as favorable as other companies.

Direct Auto has discounts for:

  • Multi-policy (bundling)

  • Multi-vehicle

  • Low mileage

  • Safe driver

  • Military

  • Good student

  • Drivers 55+

  • History of owning car insurance

  • Policy renewal

  • Homeowner

  • Past Direct Auto customer

  • Member of specific organizations

Direct Auto has the lowest rates for North Carolina residents, ranging from $57 to $91 per month. Check that you can get the coverage you need before buying.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$78
Drivers Over 60$56
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$57
Drivers With a Prior Accident$85
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$91
Drivers With Average Credit$64
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in North Carolina

Asheville, Cary, and Wilmington have the lowest car insurance rates in North Carolina. They are relatively safe and affluent areas, so risks are typically lower.

By contrast, Jacksonville, Charlotte, and Fayetteville have some of the highest rates in the state and have slightly higher chances of theft and vehicle damage.

CityAverage Monthly Cost
Asheville$109
Cary$124
Charlotte$166
Fayetteville$173
Jacksonville$153
Raleigh$137
Wilmington$127
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Compare Car Insurance

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself

Shopping for car insurance in North Carolina is tricky if you are not sure what you need. You’ll discover there are tons of options, and each company has its own set of policies and pricing that seem to fluctuate on a whim.

However, with some research and due diligence on your part, you should be able to figure out the best car insurance company for your needs and budget. Follow these steps to make sure you get yourself into a solid car insurance plan:

  • Make sure you know what your state's minimum coverage requirements are. In North Carolina, drivers must buy at least $30,000 bodily injury liability (one person), $60,000 bodily injury (two or more people), and $25,000 property damage liability.

  • Consider your needs. If you’re financing a car, your lender may have insurance requirements to buy comprehensive coverage and collision coverage. You may also want to look for add-ons like roadside assistance or other perks.

  • Compare car insurance quotes from at least three different companies before committing to one plan. This is important because every auto insurer calculates rates differently.

You can enter your information into Insurify's instant quoting system to save time reviewing quotes from multiple insurers.

See More: Car Insurance for Bad Driving Records

Frequently Asked Questions

  • The best auto insurance company depends on several factors. However, two things are essential to know when choosing a car insurance policy. The first is that you can never have too much insurance. The second is that it’s up to you, not your insurer, to decide what amount of insurance protection makes sense for your situation. So make sure you find an affordable car insurance policy with enough coverage to fit your needs.

  • Our study found that Direct Auto has the best rates for North Carolina car insurance. However, what’s cheapest for one person may not be the most reasonable for you. If you're looking for affordable car insurance, there are several things you should know. The most important one is don’t let price alone influence your decision - coverage limits and types differ from one policy to the next. Cheap car insurance premiums may end up costing you a lot more down the road.

  • Car insurance is mandatory for drivers in North Carolina, and you’ll need to purchase at least liability coverage. If you’re financing a car or own one that’s worth a bit more, you may want to consider comprehensive and collision coverage as well. Many North Carolina drivers buy more coverage than the state minimum. For example, they might get full coverage, which adds collision, comprehensive, uninsured motorist coverage, underinsured motorist, and higher liability insurance.

  • The best way to get the cheapest auto insurance is to shop around and compare auto insurance quotes. Start by checking out all the policy options available at Insurify. Our lightning-fast AI checks multiple insurers simultaneously, saving you hours of research and frustration. Get started shopping for car insurance now.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in North Carolina

More states

Amy Beardsley
Written by
Amy Beardsley
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Amy is a personal finance and technology writer. With a background in the legal field and a bachelor's degree from Ferris State University, she has a talent for transforming complex topics into content that’s easy to understand. Connect with Amy on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka

Licensed Insurance Agent

Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.
Car InsurancedelimiterNorth CarolinadelimiterBest Car Insurance Companies