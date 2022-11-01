4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Plainfield, IL, for 2022

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterIllinoisdelimiterPlainfield
Car InsurancedelimiterIllinoisdelimiterPlainfield

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Plainfield is $176 per month or $2,112 annually.

  • Car insurance in Plainfield is $4 less than the average cost of insurance in Illinois.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in Plainfield on average is Progressive.

Car Insurance in Plainfield, IL

If you’re a driver in Plainfield, you may be in the market for cheap auto insurance. Fortunately, there are many small and large auto insurance companies that offer great deals. As long as you shop around, you can lock in low premiums, especially if you have a clean driving record and driving experience under your belt. Let’s take a closer look at cheap car insurance in Plainfield.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$99
National General
$101
Travelers
$138
Nationwide
$191
Liberty Mutual
$194

Cheap Car Insurance Illinois

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Plainfield, IL

What is the cheapest car insurance in Plainfield?

Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Plainfield, with rates starting at $99 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates since everyone’s insurance needs are different.

There’s no shortage of car insurance companies that serve drivers in Plainfield. Their average monthly quotes can be found in the table below. The large range of prices emphasizes how important it is to compare quotes before committing to an auto insurance policy.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$99
National General$101
Travelers$138
Nationwide$191
Liberty Mutual$194
USH&C$38
Hugo$99
Metromile$99
Mile Auto$101
Clearcover$125
SafeAuto$130
Elephant$131
Kemper Specialty$137
Direct Auto$165
Safeco$169
GAINSCO$171
First Chicago$172
Mercury$181
Grange$183
Midvale Home & Auto$192
Kemper Preferred$203
State Auto$219
Jupiter$221
Acuity$232
Dairyland$244
Bristol West$245
Kemper$253
Freedom National$272
The General$274
Foremost$291
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Illinois

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Illinois roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Illinois[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Illinois is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $20,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury

  • $15,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage

  • $50,000 per accident for underinsured motorist bodily injury

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Illinois, drivers are required to purchase coverage for both uninsured and underinsured drivers for property damage and bodily injury.

Plainfield Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving history plays an important role in the cost of your car insurance[2]. If you have a clean record, auto insurance companies will typically reward you with cheap rates. Traffic violations like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs, however, will usually lead to more expensive coverage. Here’s a look at how your driving history may impact your premiums.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$164
Speeding Ticket$220
At-Fault Accident$239
DUI$326
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

High-Risk Car Insurance Illinois

DUI Car Insurance Illinois

Plainfield Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

When you apply for a loan, most lenders will consider your credit. Most car insurance providers will also look at your credit score when you apply for a policy[3]. Excellent credit usually indicates that you’ll be less likely to file a claim. As a result, you might be able to secure lower rates. This table can give you an idea of how credit tier impacts average monthly cost in Plainfield.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$141
Good$167
Average$183
Poor$284
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Plainfield

While cheap car insurance does exist in Plainfield, you have to look for it. You can work with a broker or visit the websites of various car insurance companies to get quotes. But the easiest and most convenient way to find the lowest auto insurance rates is through Insurify. With this tool, you can receive personalized car insurance quotes in minutes.

Drivers should also take the time to search for discounts. Most providers offer a variety of them, such as discounts for bundling multiple insurance products. If you bundle your auto insurance with renters insurance, life insurance, or homeowners insurance from the same company, you could save quite a bit.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • The secret to cheap car insurance in Plainfield is comparison-shopping. You can go through the process on your own or use Insurify. Insurify lets you compare coverage options and rates all in one place. If you find a provider and policy that meet your needs, Insurify will direct you to the insurer’s website so you can apply right away.

  • Auto insurance rates in Plainfield vary greatly. Depending on the car insurance company and your unique situation, it may cost anywhere from $38 to $291. Of course, factors like your driving experience and driving history will influence your rates. If you’re a responsible driver with a clean record, you’ll pay less than a risky driver with a history of violations.

  • If crime rates in Plainfield suddenly go up, then your auto insurance will likely increase as well. Other factors that may lead to higher premiums but are out of your control include more uninsured drivers in the area and a serious weather event like a hailstorm or snowstorm that causes many Plainfield residents to file claims.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Illinois Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022
  2. Illinois Department of Insurance. "Auto Insurance Shopping Guide." Accessed July 27, 2022
  3. Illinois Department of Insurance. "Credit - How Insurers Use It." Accessed July 27, 2022
