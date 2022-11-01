Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Plainfield, IL, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Plainfield is $176 per month or $2,112 annually.
Car insurance in Plainfield is $4 less than the average cost of insurance in Illinois.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Plainfield on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Plainfield, IL
If you’re a driver in Plainfield, you may be in the market for cheap auto insurance. Fortunately, there are many small and large auto insurance companies that offer great deals. As long as you shop around, you can lock in low premiums, especially if you have a clean driving record and driving experience under your belt. Let’s take a closer look at cheap car insurance in Plainfield.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Plainfield, IL
What is the cheapest car insurance in Plainfield?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Plainfield, with rates starting at $99 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates since everyone’s insurance needs are different.
There’s no shortage of car insurance companies that serve drivers in Plainfield. Their average monthly quotes can be found in the table below. The large range of prices emphasizes how important it is to compare quotes before committing to an auto insurance policy.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$99
|National General
|$101
|Travelers
|$138
|Nationwide
|$191
|Liberty Mutual
|$194
|USH&C
|$38
|Hugo
|$99
|Metromile
|$99
|Mile Auto
|$101
|Clearcover
|$125
|SafeAuto
|$130
|Elephant
|$131
|Kemper Specialty
|$137
|Direct Auto
|$165
|Safeco
|$169
|GAINSCO
|$171
|First Chicago
|$172
|Mercury
|$181
|Grange
|$183
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$192
|Kemper Preferred
|$203
|State Auto
|$219
|Jupiter
|$221
|Acuity
|$232
|Dairyland
|$244
|Bristol West
|$245
|Kemper
|$253
|Freedom National
|$272
|The General
|$274
|Foremost
|$291
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Illinois
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Illinois roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Illinois[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Illinois is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$15,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
$50,000 per accident for underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Illinois, drivers are required to purchase coverage for both uninsured and underinsured drivers for property damage and bodily injury.
Plainfield Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving history plays an important role in the cost of your car insurance[2]. If you have a clean record, auto insurance companies will typically reward you with cheap rates. Traffic violations like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs, however, will usually lead to more expensive coverage. Here’s a look at how your driving history may impact your premiums.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$164
|Speeding Ticket
|$220
|At-Fault Accident
|$239
|DUI
|$326
See More:
High-Risk Car Insurance Illinois
Plainfield Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
When you apply for a loan, most lenders will consider your credit. Most car insurance providers will also look at your credit score when you apply for a policy[3]. Excellent credit usually indicates that you’ll be less likely to file a claim. As a result, you might be able to secure lower rates. This table can give you an idea of how credit tier impacts average monthly cost in Plainfield.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$141
|Good
|$167
|Average
|$183
|Poor
|$284
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Plainfield
While cheap car insurance does exist in Plainfield, you have to look for it. You can work with a broker or visit the websites of various car insurance companies to get quotes. But the easiest and most convenient way to find the lowest auto insurance rates is through Insurify. With this tool, you can receive personalized car insurance quotes in minutes.
Drivers should also take the time to search for discounts. Most providers offer a variety of them, such as discounts for bundling multiple insurance products. If you bundle your auto insurance with renters insurance, life insurance, or homeowners insurance from the same company, you could save quite a bit.
Frequently Asked Questions
The secret to cheap car insurance in Plainfield is comparison-shopping. You can go through the process on your own or use Insurify. Insurify lets you compare coverage options and rates all in one place. If you find a provider and policy that meet your needs, Insurify will direct you to the insurer’s website so you can apply right away.
Auto insurance rates in Plainfield vary greatly. Depending on the car insurance company and your unique situation, it may cost anywhere from $38 to $291. Of course, factors like your driving experience and driving history will influence your rates. If you’re a responsible driver with a clean record, you’ll pay less than a risky driver with a history of violations.
If crime rates in Plainfield suddenly go up, then your auto insurance will likely increase as well. Other factors that may lead to higher premiums but are out of your control include more uninsured drivers in the area and a serious weather event like a hailstorm or snowstorm that causes many Plainfield residents to file claims.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Illinois Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022
- Illinois Department of Insurance. "Auto Insurance Shopping Guide." Accessed July 27, 2022
- Illinois Department of Insurance. "Credit - How Insurers Use It." Accessed July 27, 2022