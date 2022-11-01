Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Belleville, IL, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Belleville is $163 per month or $1,956 annually.
Car insurance in Belleville is $17 less than the average cost of insurance in Illinois.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Belleville on average is National General.
Car Insurance in Belleville, IL
Are you a driver in search of the cheapest car insurance rates? If so, you’re not alone, since insurance coverage is required for those looking to get behind the wheel in Belleville. Fortunately, you can land an affordable policy if you take the time to compare car insurance quotes online.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Belleville, IL
What is the cheapest car insurance in Belleville?
National General is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Belleville, with rates starting at $108 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates because everyone has unique insurance needs.
If you do some research, you’ll find that car insurance premiums in Belleville vary greatly, with many insurers offering rates below $200 per month. This table shows average monthly quotes by insurer in Belleville, but remember that your individual rate will likely differ based on your personal driver details, so make sure you compare quotes before committing to a policy.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$108
|Travelers
|$119
|Progressive
|$133
|Liberty Mutual
|$185
|Nationwide
|$206
|Hugo
|$61
|USH&C
|$69
|Mile Auto
|$87
|Metromile
|$94
|Grange
|$109
|Kemper Specialty
|$109
|SafeAuto
|$118
|Clearcover
|$119
|Elephant
|$130
|GAINSCO
|$152
|Direct Auto
|$152
|Kemper Preferred
|$154
|Mercury
|$160
|Safeco
|$167
|Foremost
|$181
|Acuity
|$185
|First Chicago
|$186
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$186
|Dairyland
|$199
|Kemper
|$210
|State Auto
|$229
|Bristol West
|$232
|The General
|$236
|Jupiter
|$294
|Freedom National
|$329
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Illinois
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Illinois roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Illinois[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Illinois is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$15,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
$50,000 per accident for underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Illinois, drivers are required to purchase coverage for both uninsured and underinsured drivers for property damage and bodily injury.
Belleville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
When you apply for a car insurance policy, most insurers will consider your driving history when setting your rate[2]. If you have a clean record, free of speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and other serious traffic violations, you can expect the cheapest rates. The table below shows how driver history impacts the average monthly cost of auto insurance in Belleville.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$160
|Speeding Ticket
|$214
|At-Fault Accident
|$234
|DUI
|$318
See More:
High-Risk Car Insurance Illinois
Belleville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Believe it or not, some car insurance companies look at a driver’s credit score when they’re determining their rate[3]. This is because studies have shown that excellent or good credit means that a driver will file fewer claims and is, therefore, cheaper to insure. Below is a look at how credit tier influences the average monthly cost of auto insurance in Belleville.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$132
|Good
|$157
|Average
|$172
|Poor
|$267
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Belleville
You don’t have to pay an arm and a leg for car insurance in Belleville. With Insurify, you can receive personalized quotes to help you find the cheapest car insurance coverage. All you have to do is fill out a short online form with details about yourself and your vehicle. There’s no need to sign up or pay any fees.
Drivers should also take the time to research any discounts they might qualify for, such as safe driver or low-mileage policies. Another common discount comes from bundling multiple insurance products, such as combining your auto insurance with renters insurance, life insurance, or homeowners insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
To find cheap car insurance in Belleville, you have to shop around. You may work with a broker or visit the websites of multiple auto insurance companies to request quotes. Or you can take advantage of Insurify and receive personalized quotes in minutes without any fees or sign-ups. Insurify lets you compare all your options in one place.
Depending on the auto insurance company you choose and your unique situation, you may pay very different rates for a policy. Factors like your age, marital status, driving history, and credit score will all affect your premiums. Discounts for things like bundling your auto insurance with home insurance and taking a defensive driving course may also influence your rates.
Once you lock in a car insurance plan in Belleville, you may notice your premiums go up at some point. This might happen because of a higher crime rate in the area or an extreme weather event that leads to an influx of claims. While these factors are out of your control, you can control your driving history and avoid violations that can also increase your rates.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Illinois Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022
- Illinois Department of Insurance. "Auto Insurance Shopping Guide." Accessed July 27, 2022
- Illinois Department of Insurance. "Credit - How Insurers Use It." Accessed July 27, 2022