Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Belleville, IL, for 2022

Anna Baluch
Anna Baluch
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.
Danny Smith
Danny Smith
Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Belleville is $163 per month or $1,956 annually.

  • Car insurance in Belleville is $17 less than the average cost of insurance in Illinois.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in Belleville on average is National General.

Car Insurance in Belleville, IL

Are you a driver in search of the cheapest car insurance rates? If so, you’re not alone, since insurance coverage is required for those looking to get behind the wheel in Belleville. Fortunately, you can land an affordable policy if you take the time to compare car insurance quotes online.

Quotes by Top Companies

National General
$108
Travelers
$119
Progressive
$133
Liberty Mutual
$185
Nationwide
$206

Cheapest Car Insurance in Belleville, IL

What is the cheapest car insurance in Belleville?

National General is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Belleville, with rates starting at $108 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates because everyone has unique insurance needs.

If you do some research, you’ll find that car insurance premiums in Belleville vary greatly, with many insurers offering rates below $200 per month. This table shows average monthly quotes by insurer in Belleville, but remember that your individual rate will likely differ based on your personal driver details, so make sure you compare quotes before committing to a policy.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
National General$108
Travelers$119
Progressive$133
Liberty Mutual$185
Nationwide$206
Hugo$61
USH&C$69
Mile Auto$87
Metromile$94
Grange$109
Kemper Specialty$109
SafeAuto$118
Clearcover$119
Elephant$130
GAINSCO$152
Direct Auto$152
Kemper Preferred$154
Mercury$160
Safeco$167
Foremost$181
Acuity$185
First Chicago$186
Midvale Home & Auto$186
Dairyland$199
Kemper$210
State Auto$229
Bristol West$232
The General$236
Jupiter$294
Freedom National$329
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Illinois

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Illinois roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Illinois[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Illinois is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $20,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury

  • $15,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage

  • $50,000 per accident for underinsured motorist bodily injury

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Illinois, drivers are required to purchase coverage for both uninsured and underinsured drivers for property damage and bodily injury.

Belleville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

When you apply for a car insurance policy, most insurers will consider your driving history when setting your rate[2]. If you have a clean record, free of speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and other serious traffic violations, you can expect the cheapest rates. The table below shows how driver history impacts the average monthly cost of auto insurance in Belleville.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$160
Speeding Ticket$214
At-Fault Accident$234
DUI$318
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Belleville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Believe it or not, some car insurance companies look at a driver’s credit score when they’re determining their rate[3]. This is because studies have shown that excellent or good credit means that a driver will file fewer claims and is, therefore, cheaper to insure. Below is a look at how credit tier influences the average monthly cost of auto insurance in Belleville.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$132
Good$157
Average$172
Poor$267
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Belleville

You don’t have to pay an arm and a leg for car insurance in Belleville. With Insurify, you can receive personalized quotes to help you find the cheapest car insurance coverage. All you have to do is fill out a short online form with details about yourself and your vehicle. There’s no need to sign up or pay any fees.

Drivers should also take the time to research any discounts they might qualify for, such as safe driver or low-mileage policies. Another common discount comes from bundling multiple insurance products, such as combining your auto insurance with renters insurance, life insurance, or homeowners insurance.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • To find cheap car insurance in Belleville, you have to shop around. You may work with a broker or visit the websites of multiple auto insurance companies to request quotes. Or you can take advantage of Insurify and receive personalized quotes in minutes without any fees or sign-ups. Insurify lets you compare all your options in one place.

  • Depending on the auto insurance company you choose and your unique situation, you may pay very different rates for a policy. Factors like your age, marital status, driving history, and credit score will all affect your premiums. Discounts for things like bundling your auto insurance with home insurance and taking a defensive driving course may also influence your rates.

  • Once you lock in a car insurance plan in Belleville, you may notice your premiums go up at some point. This might happen because of a higher crime rate in the area or an extreme weather event that leads to an influx of claims. While these factors are out of your control, you can control your driving history and avoid violations that can also increase your rates.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Illinois Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022
  2. Illinois Department of Insurance. "Auto Insurance Shopping Guide." Accessed July 27, 2022
  3. Illinois Department of Insurance. "Credit - How Insurers Use It." Accessed July 27, 2022
