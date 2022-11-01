Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Littleton, CO, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Littleton is $231 per month or $2,772 annually.
Car insurance in Littleton is $22 less than the average cost of insurance in Colorado.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Littleton on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Littleton, CO
If you’re in Littleton and looking for affordable car insurance, we’ve got you covered. Insurify lets you compare quotes from the top car insurance companies in your area, helping you find the cheapest rates on car insurance coverage.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Littleton, CO
What is the cheapest car insurance in Littleton?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Littleton, with rates starting at $180 per month. It still makes sense to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is unique.
The average car insurance rate in Littleton is $231, but drivers can secure cheaper premiums if they do the work to compare car insurance companies. See the table below for the average monthly premiums in Littleton by company.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$180
|Bristol West
|$192
|Progressive
|$208
|Liberty Mutual
|$242
|Nationwide
|$251
|Sun Coast
|$164
|SafeAuto
|$173
|Acuity
|$195
|Direct Auto
|$199
|Safeco
|$209
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$232
|Kemper Specialty
|$242
|State Auto
|$244
|Dairyland
|$265
|The General
|$292
|Foremost
|$298
|Kemper
|$336
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Colorado
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Colorado roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Colorado[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Colorado is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Littleton Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record is one indicator of your risk for certain auto insurance companies[2]. Car insurance premiums increase based on how likely it is for a driver to cause bodily injury or property damage. In Littleton, those with a clean driving record pay the cheapest rates, $218.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$218
|Speeding Ticket
|$292
|At-Fault Accident
|$318
|DUI
|$434
High-Risk Car Insurance Colorado
Littleton Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Insurance companies use credit scores to gauge how reliable a driver will be[3]. A higher credit score hints that you’ll pay on time, justifying a cheaper auto insurance rate. Drivers with low credit scores, however, might end up paying a little extra per month.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$186
|Good
|$219
|Average
|$241
|Poor
|$374
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Littleton
If you want to find the cheapest auto insurance rates in Littleton, check out Insurify’s quote-comparison tool, which acts much like a virtual insurance agent. Through our AI-powered tool, you can compare car insurance quotes from top insurance companies like Nationwide, Travelers, and Liberty Mutual to help you find an insurance policy that fits your exact needs.
Through Insurify, you can also get a good glimpse of the price differences between coverage options as well. Whether you’re a 26-year-old college student looking for full coverage on your motorcycle or a 55-year-old father wanting to save more for your entire family, Insurify can help find you the cheapest option for insurance in Littleton and any other city.
Frequently Asked Questions
As mentioned above, to find cheap car insurance in Littleton, use Insurify’s quote-comparison tool, which helps organize a list of trustworthy data. You can find cheap insurance rates with great discounts and bundling options for renters or homeowners so you aren’t overpaying for minimum coverage each month.
In Littleton, the average price of auto insurance is $231, but there are plenty of insurers with average rates below $200. With a clean driving record, drivers pay $218 on average each month for auto insurance, and with an excellent credit score, drivers pay $186 on average each month in premiums.
Whether you live in Littleton, Colorado Springs, Denver, Aurora, or Fort Collins, most Colorado car insurance rates change based on the same factors, namely age, gender, driving history, credit score, and others. But each company offers plenty of insurance discounts, great deductibles, and more to help you save.
Insurify Insights
How Littleton Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Littleton, Colorado below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Littleton drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Colorado in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Most Popular Car in Littleton
#10
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Colorado
#12
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Colorado
#10
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Colorado
#20
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Colorado
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Littleton drivers rank 7 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in Littleton with an accident: 11.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Littleton drivers rank 10 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #10
- Percent of drivers in Littleton with a DUI: 2.5%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Colorado, Littleton drivers rank 24 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #24
- Percent of drivers in Littleton with a reckless driving offense: 1.6%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Colorado, Littleton drivers rank 20 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #20
- Percent of drivers in Littleton with a reckless driving violation: 2.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Colorado, Littleton drivers rank 10 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #10
- Percent of drivers in Littleton with a speeding ticket: 12.3%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Littleton drivers rank 24 in clean driving records across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #24
- Percent of drivers in Littleton with clean record: 73.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Littleton drivers rank 13 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Colorado.
- Rank within state: #13
- Percent of drivers in Littleton with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.62%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
