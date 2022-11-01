4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Littleton, CO, for 2022

auto insurance

Car InsurancedelimiterColoradodelimiterLittleton

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Littleton is $231 per month or $2,772 annually.

  • Car insurance in Littleton is $22 less than the average cost of insurance in Colorado.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in Littleton on average is Travelers.

Car Insurance in Littleton, CO

If you’re in Littleton and looking for affordable car insurance, we’ve got you covered. Insurify lets you compare quotes from the top car insurance companies in your area, helping you find the cheapest rates on car insurance coverage.

Quotes by Top Companies

Travelers
$180
Bristol West
$192
Progressive
$208
Liberty Mutual
$242
Nationwide
$251

Cheapest Car Insurance in Littleton, CO

What is the cheapest car insurance in Littleton?

Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Littleton, with rates starting at $180 per month. It still makes sense to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is unique.

The average car insurance rate in Littleton is $231, but drivers can secure cheaper premiums if they do the work to compare car insurance companies. See the table below for the average monthly premiums in Littleton by company.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$180
Bristol West$192
Progressive$208
Liberty Mutual$242
Nationwide$251
Sun Coast$164
SafeAuto$173
Acuity$195
Direct Auto$199
Safeco$209
Midvale Home & Auto$232
Kemper Specialty$242
State Auto$244
Dairyland$265
The General$292
Foremost$298
Kemper$336
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Colorado

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Colorado roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Colorado[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Colorado is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $15,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Littleton Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving record is one indicator of your risk for certain auto insurance companies[2]. Car insurance premiums increase based on how likely it is for a driver to cause bodily injury or property damage. In Littleton, those with a clean driving record pay the cheapest rates, $218.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$218
Speeding Ticket$292
At-Fault Accident$318
DUI$434
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Littleton Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Insurance companies use credit scores to gauge how reliable a driver will be[3]. A higher credit score hints that you’ll pay on time, justifying a cheaper auto insurance rate. Drivers with low credit scores, however, might end up paying a little extra per month.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$186
Good$219
Average$241
Poor$374
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Littleton

If you want to find the cheapest auto insurance rates in Littleton, check out Insurify’s quote-comparison tool, which acts much like a virtual insurance agent. Through our AI-powered tool, you can compare car insurance quotes from top insurance companies like Nationwide, Travelers, and Liberty Mutual to help you find an insurance policy that fits your exact needs.

Through Insurify, you can also get a good glimpse of the price differences between coverage options as well. Whether you’re a 26-year-old college student looking for full coverage on your motorcycle or a 55-year-old father wanting to save more for your entire family, Insurify can help find you the cheapest option for insurance in Littleton and any other city.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • As mentioned above, to find cheap car insurance in Littleton, use Insurify’s quote-comparison tool, which helps organize a list of trustworthy data. You can find cheap insurance rates with great discounts and bundling options for renters or homeowners so you aren’t overpaying for minimum coverage each month.

  • In Littleton, the average price of auto insurance is $231, but there are plenty of insurers with average rates below $200. With a clean driving record, drivers pay $218 on average each month for auto insurance, and with an excellent credit score, drivers pay $186 on average each month in premiums.

  • Whether you live in Littleton, Colorado Springs, Denver, Aurora, or Fort Collins, most Colorado car insurance rates change based on the same factors, namely age, gender, driving history, credit score, and others. But each company offers plenty of insurance discounts, great deductibles, and more to help you save.

Insurify Insights

How Littleton Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Littleton, Colorado below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Littleton drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Colorado in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

jeep

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Most Popular Car in Littleton

#10

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Colorado

#12

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Colorado

#10

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Colorado

#20

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Colorado

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Littleton drivers rank 7 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Colorado.

    • Rank within state: #7
    • Percent of drivers in Littleton with an accident: 11.2%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Littleton drivers rank 10 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Colorado.

    • Rank within state: #10
    • Percent of drivers in Littleton with a DUI: 2.5%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Colorado, Littleton drivers rank 24 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #24
    • Percent of drivers in Littleton with a reckless driving offense: 1.6%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Colorado, Littleton drivers rank 20 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #20
    • Percent of drivers in Littleton with a reckless driving violation: 2.1%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Colorado, Littleton drivers rank 10 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #10
    • Percent of drivers in Littleton with a speeding ticket: 12.3%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Littleton drivers rank 24 in clean driving records across all cities in Colorado.

    • Rank within state: #24
    • Percent of drivers in Littleton with clean record: 73.9%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Littleton drivers rank 13 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Colorado.

    • Rank within state: #13
    • Percent of drivers in Littleton with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.62%
  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Colorado General Assembly. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
  2. Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association. "Colorado Auto Insurance Premiums." Accessed July 13, 2022
  3. Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association. "Colorado’s Insurance Scoring Law." Accessed July 13, 2022
