Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Golden, CO, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Golden is $219 per month or $2,628 annually.
Car insurance in Golden is $34 less than the average cost of insurance in Colorado.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Golden on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Golden, CO
As a suburb of Denver, Golden is known for its scenic beauty and outdoor activities. Car insurance rates in Golden depend on factors like your insurance company, your vehicle, and your age and driving history. When shopping for car insurance, it’s always a good idea to compare car insurance rates from multiple insurers to make sure you’re getting the best deal.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Golden, CO
What is the cheapest car insurance in Golden?
Progressive is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Golden, with rates starting at $157 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Progressive and Travelers are the cheapest options on average for drivers in Golden, while The General and Kemper are the most expensive. Because car insurance rates depend on a number of individual factors, your quotes may look different from the monthly average.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$157
|Travelers
|$173
|Bristol West
|$186
|Liberty Mutual
|$224
|Nationwide
|$233
|Sun Coast
|$176
|SafeAuto
|$182
|Direct Auto
|$194
|Safeco
|$208
|Acuity
|$213
|Dairyland
|$231
|State Auto
|$236
|Kemper Specialty
|$240
|Foremost
|$245
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$254
|The General
|$276
|Kemper
|$292
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in CO
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Colorado roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Colorado[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Colorado is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Golden Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
If you have an accident, speeding ticket, or DUI on your driving record your car insurance rates will likely be higher. On the other hand, if you have a clean record, you may be able to take advantage of lower car insurance rates[2]. For example, a driver in Golden with a clean record pays an average of $204 per month, while a driver with an at-fault accident pays $298.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$204
|Speeding Ticket
|$273
|At-Fault Accident
|$298
|DUI
|$406
High-Risk Car Insurance Colorado
Golden Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Drivers with good credit may be rewarded with lower car insurance rates since providers consider credit score when setting premiums. On the other hand, if you have poor credit, it may slightly increase your rates. Credit score[3] doesn’t have as significant an impact on your rates as other factors, like the value of your vehicle and your driving history.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$167
|Good
|$197
|Average
|$217
|Poor
|$336
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Golden
When looking for a cheap car insurance policy, it always pays to shop around. Golden residents should compare car insurance quotes from multiple auto insurance companies in order to get the best deal. You may even be eligible for discounts for bundling your home insurance or renters insurance and auto insurance policies or for a history of safe driving.
Insurify makes it quick and easy to compare auto insurance quotes and shop insurance products. Just provide some details about yourself and your vehicle, and we’ll show you personalized quotes that meet your insurance needs, with no sign-up required. You can purchase a policy right away online or speak to an insurance agent over the phone.
Frequently Asked Questions
The best way to find cheap auto insurance rates in Golden is to compare rates from different car insurance companies. Not only does this allow you to find the company with the lowest rate, but it can also help you make sure that you’re comparing the best rates from policies with similar coverage amounts. Using Insurify, it takes just a few minutes.
The cost of car insurance coverage in Golden ranges from $157 to $292 on average and depends on a number of factors, including your vehicle’s make, model, and year, as well as your driving history, credit score, age, and gender. Rates may also be higher if you opt for higher bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage.
Rates in Golden aren’t much higher than the national average. There are a few things that can increase the cost of car insurance in certain areas, including the percentage of uninsured drivers, local laws and regulations, population density, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
