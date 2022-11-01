4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Golden, CO, for 2022

Margaret Wack is a personal finance writer with a master's from St. John's College. She has written about finance and insurance topics for publications including Investopedia, Bankrate, MoneyGeek, The Simple Dollar, Money Under 30, and more. She has also written for sites like Angi, US News & World Report, ArtfulTea, and Reviews.com. Connect with Margaret on LinkedIn.
Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Golden is $219 per month or $2,628 annually.

  • Car insurance in Golden is $34 less than the average cost of insurance in Colorado.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Golden on average is Progressive.

Car Insurance in Golden, CO

As a suburb of Denver, Golden is known for its scenic beauty and outdoor activities. Car insurance rates in Golden depend on factors like your insurance company, your vehicle, and your age and driving history. When shopping for car insurance, it’s always a good idea to compare car insurance rates from multiple insurers to make sure you’re getting the best deal.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$157
Travelers
$173
Bristol West
$186
Liberty Mutual
$224
Dairyland
$231

Cheap Car Insurance Colorado

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Golden, CO

What is the cheapest car insurance in Golden?

Progressive is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Golden, with rates starting at $157 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.

Progressive and Travelers are the cheapest options on average for drivers in Golden, while The General and Kemper are the most expensive. Because car insurance rates depend on a number of individual factors, your quotes may look different from the monthly average.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$157
Travelers$173
Bristol West$186
Liberty Mutual$224
Nationwide$233
Sun Coast$176
SafeAuto$182
Direct Auto$194
Safeco$208
Acuity$213
Dairyland$231
State Auto$236
Kemper Specialty$240
Foremost$245
Midvale Home & Auto$254
The General$276
Kemper$292
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in CO

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Colorado roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Colorado[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Colorado is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $15,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Golden Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

If you have an accident, speeding ticket, or DUI on your driving record your car insurance rates will likely be higher. On the other hand, if you have a clean record, you may be able to take advantage of lower car insurance rates[2]. For example, a driver in Golden with a clean record pays an average of $204 per month, while a driver with an at-fault accident pays $298.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$204
Speeding Ticket$273
At-Fault Accident$298
DUI$406
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

High-Risk Car Insurance Colorado

DUI Car Insurance Colorado

Golden Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Drivers with good credit may be rewarded with lower car insurance rates since providers consider credit score when setting premiums. On the other hand, if you have poor credit, it may slightly increase your rates. Credit score[3] doesn’t have as significant an impact on your rates as other factors, like the value of your vehicle and your driving history.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$167
Good$197
Average$217
Poor$336
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Golden

When looking for a cheap car insurance policy, it always pays to shop around. Golden residents should compare car insurance quotes from multiple auto insurance companies in order to get the best deal. You may even be eligible for discounts for bundling your home insurance or renters insurance and auto insurance policies or for a history of safe driving.

Insurify makes it quick and easy to compare auto insurance quotes and shop insurance products. Just provide some details about yourself and your vehicle, and we’ll show you personalized quotes that meet your insurance needs, with no sign-up required. You can purchase a policy right away online or speak to an insurance agent over the phone.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • The best way to find cheap auto insurance rates in Golden is to compare rates from different car insurance companies. Not only does this allow you to find the company with the lowest rate, but it can also help you make sure that you’re comparing the best rates from policies with similar coverage amounts. Using Insurify, it takes just a few minutes.

  • The cost of car insurance coverage in Golden ranges from $157 to $292 on average and depends on a number of factors, including your vehicle’s make, model, and year, as well as your driving history, credit score, age, and gender. Rates may also be higher if you opt for higher bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage.

  • Rates in Golden aren’t much higher than the national average. There are a few things that can increase the cost of car insurance in certain areas, including the percentage of uninsured drivers, local laws and regulations, population density, and more.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Colorado General Assembly. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
  2. Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association. "Colorado Auto Insurance Premiums." Accessed July 31, 2022
  3. Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association. "Colorado's Insurance Scoring Law." Accessed June 8, 2022
