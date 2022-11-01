Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Brighton, CO, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Brighton is $232 per month or $2,784 annually.
Car insurance in Brighton is $21 less than the average cost of insurance in Colorado.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Brighton on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Brighton, CO
Car insurance in Brighton costs an average of $232 per month. Rates depend on a number of factors besides location, including the type of car you drive, your driving history, and other personal factors like your age, gender, and even your credit score. We’ll cover how to get affordable car insurance as a Brighton driver, plus what to consider when selecting a policy.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Brighton, CO
What is the cheapest car insurance in Brighton?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Brighton, with rates starting at $165 per month. It’s still vital to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Since insurers rate factors differently using their own proprietary formulas, your insurance rates may vary from provider to provider. It’s always a good idea to secure personalized quotes from multiple insurance companies in order to ensure that you get the lowest possible rate. You should also look for insurers that offer discounts and other perks.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$165
|Bristol West
|$203
|Travelers
|$204
|Liberty Mutual
|$318
|Nationwide
|$346
|Sun Coast
|$162
|Acuity
|$194
|Direct Auto
|$201
|SafeAuto
|$209
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$237
|Kemper Specialty
|$252
|Safeco
|$255
|Dairyland
|$256
|State Auto
|$272
|The General
|$307
|Foremost
|$332
|Kemper
|$335
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Colorado
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Colorado roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Colorado[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Colorado is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Brighton Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Aside from where you live and the type of car you drive, your driving history is one of the most important factors that affect your rates[2]. If you have a clean driving record, you may be able to secure cheaper car insurance. On the other hand, if you have accidents, DUIs, or other violations on your driving record, you may have to pay more for car insurance.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$237
|Speeding Ticket
|$318
|At-Fault Accident
|$346
|DUI
|$472
High-Risk Car Insurance Colorado
Brighton Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score can affect which financial products, like loans and credit cards, you qualify for, but did you know that it can also affect your car insurance rates[3]? Drivers with good credit are viewed as safer investments by insurers, so they may sometimes be able to take advantage of lower rates. Drivers with poor credit are seen as riskier and may have to pay more.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$201
|Good
|$238
|Average
|$261
|Poor
|$405
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Brighton
The best way to secure the cheapest car insurance in Brighton, Colorado, is to shop around and compare quotes from multiple different insurance companies in order to ensure that you get the best deal possible. It’s a good idea to get personalized quotes since insurance companies weigh personal factors, like your driving record, age, gender, and credit score, differently.
Insurify makes it quick and easy to get personalized car insurance quotes in just a few minutes. Simply provide some information about yourself, your car, and your insurance needs, and you’ll be able to browse quotes and purchase car insurance online or over the phone with an insurance agent. We work with over 200 companies to make shopping for car insurance simple.
Frequently Asked Questions
If you’re looking for cheap car insurance, your best bet is to compare auto insurance rates. You can obtain quotes separately from different insurance companies and insurance agencies, or you can use a tool like Insurify to quickly and easily browse quotes. Some insurers also offer discounts for bundling auto and home insurance or renters insurance.
Car insurance in Brighton costs an average of $232 per month. Some of the factors that can affect your car insurance premiums include where you live, the insurance coverage options you choose, the type of vehicle you drive, how old you are, your gender, your credit score, and your driving record.
Location is one significant factor that plays a part in determining rates for your car insurance policy. Some location-specific details that may affect your rates include the population density, the number of uninsured drivers in your area, the rate of car accidents, minimum coverage requirements in your state for property damage and liability coverage, and local regulations.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
