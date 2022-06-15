4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated June 15, 2022
Colorado is world-renowned for panoramic views and outdoor adventures like skiing, hiking, and camping. Your car, truck, or SUV makes it easy to get to your destination and enjoy the Centennial State's beauty. Before you venture out, make sure you have the right car insurance.
Colorado drivers often check just one or two of the most popular insurers and settle for less than the best. Insurify's lightning-fast technology can show you dozens of free car insurance quotes so you can find you the best policy for the price. Not ready to commit to a quote? Check out our car insurance estimator to see how much you should expect to pay.
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Colorado is Nationwide.
Sun Coast is the cheapest insurer on average in Colorado, with average rates of $146 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Colorado
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Nationwide
|$203
|89
|2
|Safeco
|$197
|86
|3
|Liberty Mutual
|$267
|82
|4
|Travelers
|$173
|80
|5
|State Auto
|$192
|76
|6
|Sun Coast
|$146
|Not Rated
|7
|Progressive
|$163
|Not Rated
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
Who are the best rated car insurance companies in Colorado?
In Colorado, Nationwide, Liberty Mutual, Safeco, and Travelers are the best insurance companies based on quality, reliability, and financial health. However, to find the best rates and coverage, it’s always a good idea to shop around and compare car insurance quotes.
Nationwide, Liberty Mutual, and Progressive all show up on our list of top companies for Colorado auto insurance. However, don't be afraid to look at lesser-known brands - many can offer quality insurance with very competitive rates. It’s important to ask yourself, “how much car insurance do I need” before you start your search, but Insurify can help you select your desired coverage options. Find out the average car insurance cost for top companies here.
See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance
See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance
Nationwide
Nationwide is one of the largest insurers in the U.S. Its products include auto, home, life, pet, and umbrella insurance. No matter your insurance needs, Nationwide can be a one-stop shop when looking to protect yourself, your family, pets, and personal property.
Customers consistently give Nationwide a high rank for customer service and claims-handling satisfaction.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Multi-policy
Safe driver
Car accident-free
Good student
Defensive driving course
Anti-theft device
Automatic payment
Organization (alumni, employers, professional and sports groups)
Next, we compare Nationwide's rates for several ages, with and without driving violations (like speeding or DUI), and average credit scores.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$305
|Drivers Over 60
|$144
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$187
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$299
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$280
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$237
Safeco
Safeco insurance company offers cheap car insurance for Colorado drivers. It’s a good choice for teen drivers looking to save money and for good drivers who have safe habits. The company sells home, auto, motorcycle, boat, and watercraft insurance.
Safeco launched in 1923, and its parent company is Liberty Mutual. Safeco insurance is available through independent agents and can’t be bought directly from the insurer.
Top discounts from Safeco include:
Multi-policy/bundling
Multi-car
Safe driver
Accident prevention course
Enrolling young drivers in Teen Safety Rewards program
Anti-lock brakes
Installing an anti-theft device in the vehicle
Low annual mileage
Homeowner
Here, we compare Safeco's national average rates for several ages, with and without driving violations or tickets, and average credit scores.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$313
|Drivers Over 60
|$137
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$179
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$239
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$261
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$212
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual is the fifth-largest property and casualty insurer in the U.S. It has a full suite of insurance products like auto, home, renters, life, pet, and business policies.
Liberty Mutual sells a specific auto insurance policy for teachers that includes vandalism, stolen teaching materials or school property, and collision insurance if using your vehicle for school business.
Top discounts that Liberty Mutual offers include:
Homeowner
Active, retired, or reserve member of the U.S. armed services
Shopping with Liberty Mutual before your current auto policy expires
Good student grades
Driving an electric or hybrid car
Safety devices like anti-theft devices, anti-lock brakes, and adaptive headlights
Clean driving record
Multiple cars
Multi-policy/bundling
Paying the entire premium up front
Buying insurance online
Opting for e-documents
Affiliation with certain alumni, employers, or professional groups
New customer
Liberty Mutual's prices range from $209 to $357, depending on the driver's age, driving record, credit history, and additional coverage purchased.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$357
|Drivers Over 60
|$209
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$268
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$274
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$270
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$295
Travelers
Travelers is a prominent name in the insurance industry. You can get auto, renters, boat, travel, wedding, and umbrella insurance policies from the company. With Travelers, you receive a good balance of favorable rates, discount options, and reliability.
Top discounts that Travelers offers include:
Multi-policy
Multi-car
New car
Homeowner
Safe driver
E-payment
No gaps in coverage
Driving a hybrid or electric car
Good student grades
Student at college without a car
Driver training
Affiliation with certain alumni, employers, or professional groups
Travelers car insurance rates vary depending on driving experience, driving history, driving safety, and credit history.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$232
|Drivers Over 60
|$128
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$161
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$206
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$231
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$195
State Auto
State Auto insurance company may not be as familiar as some other insurance brands, but it is noteworthy. Coverage includes property damage liability and bodily injury liability for excellent protection. Now owned by Liberty Mutual, State Auto offers a broad portfolio of insurance products from car and homeowners to business and farm insurance.
Top discounts that State Auto offers include:
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Driver training
Anti-theft device
State Auto Safety 360
Accident prevention training
Good student grades
Paying the entire premium up front
State Auto has competitive pricing depending on the driver's age, credit history, and driving record.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$298
|Drivers Over 60
|$147
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$192
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$193
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$195
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$219
Sun Coast
Sun Coast is an A-rated insurer that sells car, boat, business, and workers’ compensation insurance. In business since 1980, the insurance provider has served more than half a million customers.
Top discounts that Sun Coast offers include:
Multi-car
Prior car insurance coverage
Safe driver
Shopping with Sun Coast before your current auto policy expires
Homeowner
Overall, the average rates of car insurance with Sun Coast are notably lower than many competitors, so it's worth checking out if you are an experienced driver with a safe driving history.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$206
|Drivers Over 60
|$122
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$128
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$201
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$227
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$142
Progressive
Progressive insurance company opened its doors in 1937 and is now the third-largest U.S. insurer. It continually receives high marks for customer service and claims handling. In addition, Progressive provides reasonable car insurance rates and a variety of discounts.
Top discounts that Progressive offers include:
Multi-car
Multi-policy
Homeowner
No gaps in insurance coverage
Good student
E-quote
E-documents
Automatic payment
Paying the entire premium up front
Buying online
Progressive's rates are competitive, even if you have a less-than-perfect driving record.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$251
|Drivers Over 60
|$139
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$156
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$193
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$229
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$169
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Colorado
The cost of car insurance in Colorado can vary by more than $100, depending on where you live in the state. For example, Grand Junction, in the sparsely populated western part of the state, has lower rates than suburban Denver. Marital status, liability coverage options, and whether you have average or good credit also influence rates.
|Colorado City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Aspen
|$161
|Boulder
|$189
|Denver
|$259
|Fort Collins
|$189
|Grand Junction
|$170
|Rifle
|$177
See More: Compare Car Insurance
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
When shopping for the cheapest car insurance, using a car insurance marketplace is the best use of your time. It allows you to enter your personal details (age, location, driver’s license number, marital status) and then instantly gives you car insurance quotes from dozens of car insurance companies.
See More: Car Insurance for Bad Driving Records
For example, you can compare identical coverage with Nationwide and Progressive simultaneously. Then, you can add options like roadside assistance to customize your plan and auto insurance quote to buy the policy online. You can compare quotes and choose your desired coverage options all in one place: Insurify.
Frequently Asked Questions
The best car insurance company depends on your insurance requirements and preferences. If you finance your vehicle, your lender may have minimum requirements and minimum liability coverage you must maintain. However, Nationwide continuously ranks high because of its overall value, insurer strength, and customer satisfaction.
Car insurance premiums vary greatly. Sun Coast typically offers the cheapest auto insurance coverage in Colorado. It pays to shop around because it may not be the cheapest auto insurance for you - how much you pay depends on many factors.
Your car policy should provide liability insurance in case of accidental bodily injury to another person or property damage. You can get full coverage by adding collision coverage and comprehensive coverage. Finally, make sure your underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage is at or above your state's minimum coverage.
You can shop with dozens of providers at Insurify's car insurance marketplace. Insurify's one-stop marketplace does all the hard work for you, saving you time and connecting you with the best rates in the state of Colorado. Get started shopping for auto insurance rates now.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.