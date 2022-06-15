Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

Who are the best rated car insurance companies in Colorado? In Colorado, Nationwide, Liberty Mutual, Safeco, and Travelers are the best insurance companies based on quality, reliability, and financial health. However, to find the best rates and coverage, it’s always a good idea to shop around and compare car insurance quotes.

Nationwide, Liberty Mutual, and Progressive all show up on our list of top companies for Colorado auto insurance. However, don't be afraid to look at lesser-known brands - many can offer quality insurance with very competitive rates. It’s important to ask yourself, “how much car insurance do I need” before you start your search, but Insurify can help you select your desired coverage options. Find out the average car insurance cost for top companies here.

1 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $203 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Nationwide is one of the largest insurers in the U.S. Its products include auto, home, life, pet, and umbrella insurance. No matter your insurance needs, Nationwide can be a one-stop shop when looking to protect yourself, your family, pets, and personal property.

Customers consistently give Nationwide a high rank for customer service and claims-handling satisfaction.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-policy

Safe driver

Car accident-free

Good student

Defensive driving course

Anti-theft device

Automatic payment

Organization (alumni, employers, professional and sports groups)

Next, we compare Nationwide's rates for several ages, with and without driving violations (like speeding or DUI), and average credit scores.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $305 Drivers Over 60 $144 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $187 Drivers With a Prior Accident $299 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $280 Drivers With Average Credit $237

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $197 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Safeco insurance company offers cheap car insurance for Colorado drivers. It’s a good choice for teen drivers looking to save money and for good drivers who have safe habits. The company sells home, auto, motorcycle, boat, and watercraft insurance.

Safeco launched in 1923, and its parent company is Liberty Mutual. Safeco insurance is available through independent agents and can’t be bought directly from the insurer.

Top discounts from Safeco include:

Multi-policy/bundling

Multi-car

Safe driver

Accident prevention course

Enrolling young drivers in Teen Safety Rewards program

Anti-lock brakes

Installing an anti-theft device in the vehicle

Low annual mileage

Homeowner

Here, we compare Safeco's national average rates for several ages, with and without driving violations or tickets, and average credit scores.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $313 Drivers Over 60 $137 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $179 Drivers With a Prior Accident $239 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $261 Drivers With Average Credit $212

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

3 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $267 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual is the fifth-largest property and casualty insurer in the U.S. It has a full suite of insurance products like auto, home, renters, life, pet, and business policies.

Liberty Mutual sells a specific auto insurance policy for teachers that includes vandalism, stolen teaching materials or school property, and collision insurance if using your vehicle for school business.

Top discounts that Liberty Mutual offers include:

Homeowner

Active, retired, or reserve member of the U.S. armed services

Shopping with Liberty Mutual before your current auto policy expires

Good student grades

Driving an electric or hybrid car

Safety devices like anti-theft devices, anti-lock brakes, and adaptive headlights

Clean driving record

Multiple cars

Multi-policy/bundling

Paying the entire premium up front

Buying insurance online

Opting for e-documents

Affiliation with certain alumni, employers, or professional groups

New customer

Liberty Mutual's prices range from $209 to $357, depending on the driver's age, driving record, credit history, and additional coverage purchased.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $357 Drivers Over 60 $209 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $268 Drivers With a Prior Accident $274 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $270 Drivers With Average Credit $295

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

4 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $173 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Travelers is a prominent name in the insurance industry. You can get auto, renters, boat, travel, wedding, and umbrella insurance policies from the company. With Travelers, you receive a good balance of favorable rates, discount options, and reliability.

Top discounts that Travelers offers include:

Multi-policy

Multi-car

New car

Homeowner

Safe driver

E-payment

No gaps in coverage

Driving a hybrid or electric car

Good student grades

Student at college without a car

Driver training

Affiliation with certain alumni, employers, or professional groups

Travelers car insurance rates vary depending on driving experience, driving history, driving safety, and credit history.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $232 Drivers Over 60 $128 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $161 Drivers With a Prior Accident $206 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $231 Drivers With Average Credit $195

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

5 State Auto Average Monthly Cost: $192 Insurify Composite Score: 76

State Auto insurance company may not be as familiar as some other insurance brands, but it is noteworthy. Coverage includes property damage liability and bodily injury liability for excellent protection. Now owned by Liberty Mutual, State Auto offers a broad portfolio of insurance products from car and homeowners to business and farm insurance.

Top discounts that State Auto offers include:

Multi-policy

Multi-car

Driver training

Anti-theft device

State Auto Safety 360

Accident prevention training

Good student grades

Paying the entire premium up front

State Auto has competitive pricing depending on the driver's age, credit history, and driving record.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $298 Drivers Over 60 $147 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $192 Drivers With a Prior Accident $193 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $195 Drivers With Average Credit $219

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

6 Sun Coast Average Monthly Cost: $146 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

Sun Coast is an A-rated insurer that sells car, boat, business, and workers’ compensation insurance. In business since 1980, the insurance provider has served more than half a million customers.

Top discounts that Sun Coast offers include:

Multi-car

Prior car insurance coverage

Safe driver

Shopping with Sun Coast before your current auto policy expires

Homeowner

Overall, the average rates of car insurance with Sun Coast are notably lower than many competitors, so it's worth checking out if you are an experienced driver with a safe driving history.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $206 Drivers Over 60 $122 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $128 Drivers With a Prior Accident $201 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $227 Drivers With Average Credit $142

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

7 Progressive Average Monthly Cost: $163 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

Progressive insurance company opened its doors in 1937 and is now the third-largest U.S. insurer. It continually receives high marks for customer service and claims handling. In addition, Progressive provides reasonable car insurance rates and a variety of discounts.

Top discounts that Progressive offers include:

Multi-car

Multi-policy

Homeowner

No gaps in insurance coverage

Good student

E-quote

E-documents

Automatic payment

Paying the entire premium up front

Buying online

Progressive's rates are competitive, even if you have a less-than-perfect driving record.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $251 Drivers Over 60 $139 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $156 Drivers With a Prior Accident $193 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $229 Drivers With Average Credit $169

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.