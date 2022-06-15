4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Updated June 15, 2022

Colorado is world-renowned for panoramic views and outdoor adventures like skiing, hiking, and camping. Your car, truck, or SUV makes it easy to get to your destination and enjoy the Centennial State's beauty. Before you venture out, make sure you have the right car insurance.

Colorado drivers often check just one or two of the most popular insurers and settle for less than the best. Insurify's lightning-fast technology can show you dozens of free car insurance quotes so you can find you the best policy for the price. Not ready to commit to a quote? Check out our car insurance estimator to see how much you should expect to pay.

Quick Facts

  • Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Colorado is Nationwide.

  • Sun Coast is the cheapest insurer on average in Colorado, with average rates of $146 per month.

  • The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.

Best Car Insurance Companies 2022

RankCompany NameAverage Cost Per Month in ColoradoInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1Nationwide$20389
2Safeco$19786
3Liberty Mutual$26782
4Travelers$17380
5State Auto$19276
6Sun Coast$146Not Rated
7Progressive$163Not Rated
Insurify Composite Score Methodology

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

Who are the best rated car insurance companies in Colorado?

In Colorado, Nationwide, Liberty Mutual, Safeco, and Travelers are the best insurance companies based on quality, reliability, and financial health. However, to find the best rates and coverage, it’s always a good idea to shop around and compare car insurance quotes.

Nationwide, Liberty Mutual, and Progressive all show up on our list of top companies for Colorado auto insurance. However, don't be afraid to look at lesser-known brands - many can offer quality insurance with very competitive rates. It’s important to ask yourself, “how much car insurance do I need” before you start your search, but Insurify can help you select your desired coverage options. Find out the average car insurance cost for top companies here.

1
Nationwide logo

Nationwide

Average Monthly Cost:
$203
Insurify Composite Score:
89

Nationwide is one of the largest insurers in the U.S. Its products include auto, home, life, pet, and umbrella insurance. No matter your insurance needs, Nationwide can be a one-stop shop when looking to protect yourself, your family, pets, and personal property.

Customers consistently give Nationwide a high rank for customer service and claims-handling satisfaction.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • Multi-policy

  • Safe driver

  • Car accident-free

  • Good student

  • Defensive driving course

  • Anti-theft device

  • Automatic payment

  • Organization (alumni, employers, professional and sports groups)

Next, we compare Nationwide's rates for several ages, with and without driving violations (like speeding or DUI), and average credit scores.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$305
Drivers Over 60$144
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$187
Drivers With a Prior Accident$299
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$280
Drivers With Average Credit$237
2
Safeco logo

Safeco

Average Monthly Cost:
$197
Insurify Composite Score:
86

Safeco insurance company offers cheap car insurance for Colorado drivers. It’s a good choice for teen drivers looking to save money and for good drivers who have safe habits. The company sells home, auto, motorcycle, boat, and watercraft insurance.

Safeco launched in 1923, and its parent company is Liberty Mutual. Safeco insurance is available through independent agents and can’t be bought directly from the insurer.

Top discounts from Safeco include:

  • Multi-policy/bundling

  • Multi-car

  • Safe driver

  • Accident prevention course

  • Enrolling young drivers in Teen Safety Rewards program

  • Anti-lock brakes

  • Installing an anti-theft device in the vehicle

  • Low annual mileage

  • Homeowner

Here, we compare Safeco's national average rates for several ages, with and without driving violations or tickets, and average credit scores.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$313
Drivers Over 60$137
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$179
Drivers With a Prior Accident$239
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$261
Drivers With Average Credit$212
Liberty Mutual is the fifth-largest property and casualty insurer in the U.S. It has a full suite of insurance products like auto, home, renters, life, pet, and business policies.

Liberty Mutual sells a specific auto insurance policy for teachers that includes vandalism, stolen teaching materials or school property, and collision insurance if using your vehicle for school business.

Top discounts that Liberty Mutual offers include:

  • Homeowner

  • Active, retired, or reserve member of the U.S. armed services

  • Shopping with Liberty Mutual before your current auto policy expires

  • Good student grades

  • Driving an electric or hybrid car

  • Safety devices like anti-theft devices, anti-lock brakes, and adaptive headlights

  • Clean driving record

  • Multiple cars

  • Multi-policy/bundling

  • Paying the entire premium up front

  • Buying insurance online

  • Opting for e-documents

  • Affiliation with certain alumni, employers, or professional groups

  • New customer

Liberty Mutual's prices range from $209 to $357, depending on the driver's age, driving record, credit history, and additional coverage purchased.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$357
Drivers Over 60$209
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$268
Drivers With a Prior Accident$274
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$270
Drivers With Average Credit$295
4
Travelers logo

Travelers

Average Monthly Cost:
$173
Insurify Composite Score:
80

Travelers is a prominent name in the insurance industry. You can get auto, renters, boat, travel, wedding, and umbrella insurance policies from the company. With Travelers, you receive a good balance of favorable rates, discount options, and reliability.

Top discounts that Travelers offers include:

  • Multi-policy

  • Multi-car

  • New car

  • Homeowner

  • Safe driver

  • E-payment

  • No gaps in coverage

  • Driving a hybrid or electric car

  • Good student grades

  • Student at college without a car

  • Driver training

  • Affiliation with certain alumni, employers, or professional groups

Travelers car insurance rates vary depending on driving experience, driving history, driving safety, and credit history.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$232
Drivers Over 60$128
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$161
Drivers With a Prior Accident$206
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$231
Drivers With Average Credit$195
5
State Auto logo

State Auto

Average Monthly Cost:
$192
Insurify Composite Score:
76

State Auto insurance company may not be as familiar as some other insurance brands, but it is noteworthy. Coverage includes property damage liability and bodily injury liability for excellent protection. Now owned by Liberty Mutual, State Auto offers a broad portfolio of insurance products from car and homeowners to business and farm insurance.

Top discounts that State Auto offers include:

  • Multi-policy

  • Multi-car

  • Driver training

  • Anti-theft device

  • State Auto Safety 360

  • Accident prevention training

  • Good student grades

  • Paying the entire premium up front

State Auto has competitive pricing depending on the driver's age, credit history, and driving record.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$298
Drivers Over 60$147
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$192
Drivers With a Prior Accident$193
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$195
Drivers With Average Credit$219
6
Sun Coast logo

Sun Coast

Average Monthly Cost:
$146
Insurify Composite Score:
N/A

Sun Coast is an A-rated insurer that sells car, boat, business, and workers’ compensation insurance. In business since 1980, the insurance provider has served more than half a million customers.

Top discounts that Sun Coast offers include:

  • Multi-car

  • Prior car insurance coverage

  • Safe driver

  • Shopping with Sun Coast before your current auto policy expires

  • Homeowner

Overall, the average rates of car insurance with Sun Coast are notably lower than many competitors, so it's worth checking out if you are an experienced driver with a safe driving history.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$206
Drivers Over 60$122
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$128
Drivers With a Prior Accident$201
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$227
Drivers With Average Credit$142
7
Progressive logo

Progressive

Average Monthly Cost:
$163
Insurify Composite Score:
N/A

Progressive insurance company opened its doors in 1937 and is now the third-largest U.S. insurer. It continually receives high marks for customer service and claims handling. In addition, Progressive provides reasonable car insurance rates and a variety of discounts.

Top discounts that Progressive offers include:

  • Multi-car

  • Multi-policy

  • Homeowner

  • No gaps in insurance coverage

  • Good student

  • E-quote

  • E-documents

  • Automatic payment

  • Paying the entire premium up front

  • Buying online

Progressive's rates are competitive, even if you have a less-than-perfect driving record.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$251
Drivers Over 60$139
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$156
Drivers With a Prior Accident$193
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$229
Drivers With Average Credit$169
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Colorado

The cost of car insurance in Colorado can vary by more than $100, depending on where you live in the state. For example, Grand Junction, in the sparsely populated western part of the state, has lower rates than suburban Denver. Marital status, liability coverage options, and whether you have average or good credit also influence rates.

Colorado CityAverage Monthly Cost
Aspen$161
Boulder$189
Denver$259
Fort Collins$189
Grand Junction$170
Rifle$177
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself

When shopping for the cheapest car insurance, using a car insurance marketplace is the best use of your time. It allows you to enter your personal details (age, location, driver’s license number, marital status) and then instantly gives you car insurance quotes from dozens of car insurance companies.

See More: Car Insurance for Bad Driving Records

For example, you can compare identical coverage with Nationwide and Progressive simultaneously. Then, you can add options like roadside assistance to customize your plan and auto insurance quote to buy the policy online. You can compare quotes and choose your desired coverage options all in one place: Insurify.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • The best car insurance company depends on your insurance requirements and preferences. If you finance your vehicle, your lender may have minimum requirements and minimum liability coverage you must maintain. However, Nationwide continuously ranks high because of its overall value, insurer strength, and customer satisfaction.

  • Car insurance premiums vary greatly. Sun Coast typically offers the cheapest auto insurance coverage in Colorado. It pays to shop around because it may not be the cheapest auto insurance for you - how much you pay depends on many factors.

  • Your car policy should provide liability insurance in case of accidental bodily injury to another person or property damage. You can get full coverage by adding collision coverage and comprehensive coverage. Finally, make sure your underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage is at or above your state's minimum coverage.

  • You can shop with dozens of providers at Insurify's car insurance marketplace. Insurify's one-stop marketplace does all the hard work for you, saving you time and connecting you with the best rates in the state of Colorado. Get started shopping for auto insurance rates now.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

