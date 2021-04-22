First Time Car Insurance: Cheap Car Insurance for First Time Drivers

Getting Car Insurance for the First Time: Tips and Tricks

Here’s our best advice for how first-time car insurance buyers should go about getting coverage.

Join an Existing Plan

First-time drivers, especially teen drivers, have higher than average rates for car insurance. Insurance companies see them as risky because they lack experience, may text and drive, and are more likely to engage in other forms of distracted driving or dangerous behavior. One thing you can do is get on a family member’s plan with a good driving record.

Before You Buy Your New Car

The cost to replace your vehicle plays into your overall premium. Pick an older first car to get cheap car insurance . Hybrid and electric vehicles get excellent gas mileage but have a high replacement cost because of batteries and other advanced parts.

High Deductible for Full Coverage

If you select full coverage car insurance (which includes both comprehensive coverage and collision coverage ), you want to select the highest deductible you can afford out-of-pocket. The deductible is the amount you pay before the insurance company pays to fix your vehicle. Common deductibles are $500 or $1,000.

Liability Only

If you have an older car or can afford to replace your vehicle in case of an at-fault accident, buying liability insurance coverage only is a smart choice. “Liability-only” gives no protection to your car. It means you are only covering the other driver’s bodily injury and property damage if the accident is your fault.

Avoid Car Accidents and Tickets

Yes, it may be obvious, but being a safe driver is the best way to keep your car insurance rates low. Distracted driving, speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs can all raise your rates.

Improve Your Credit

Insurance providers use your credit to rate you in every state but California, Hawaii, and Massachusetts. You can improve your credit score when you get your first credit card, pay off your credit balance monthly, or become an authorized user on an account with excellent payment history.

Shop Around for Car Insurance Quotes

By far, the best strategy to get the right match of cheap car insurance is to get multiple quotes. Many first-time car buyers make the mistake of picking the first insurance agent or company they talk to, so they can drive off the car lot. Instead, compare auto insurance quotes by searching the best companies in your local area with Insurify.

What Is the Average Cost of Car Insurance for First-Time Drivers?

Many factors go into determining the average insurance costs, including age, gender, location, company, coverages, and the vehicle. We collected data and built driver profiles to reflect the needs of first-time drivers, car buyers, and primary policyholders.