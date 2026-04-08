8+ years writing for major outlets, including MarketWatch and Business Insider
Master’s in Education
Taylor Mlam-Samuel is a personal finance writer and credentialed educator. When she’s not helping readers better save and spend money, she can be found teaching.
Featured in
Lequita Westbrooks is a Senior Editor at Insurify. With extensive experience in writing and editing across industries like insurance, personal finance, higher education, and more, she’s passionate about helping readers understand complex topics so they can make informed financial decisions and save money.
Outside of work, Lequita enjoys reading and spending time with her family (and two pups: Bella and Simba).
She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Florida.
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 20461358
John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.
Featured in
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Short-term car insurance provides coverage for a limited time without requiring a long-term policy. Temporary car insurance isn’t available in Tennessee. Most standard car insurance policies last six or 12 months, with Tennessee policies averaging $97 per month.
If you need auto coverage for only a short period, options like Insurify Car let you pay for coverage in one-week increments. Below, we explore short-term coverage alternatives, the cheapest options available, and how to get started.
Tennessee requires all drivers to maintain minimum-liability insurance to meet financial responsibility laws.[1]
Insurify Car offers liability-only coverage with premiums paid in seven-day installments and optional auto pay.
Tennessee requires insurers to include uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage in every policy they sell or renew. But if you don’t want it, you can opt out in writing.
Can you get temporary car insurance in Tennessee?
No, you can’t buy true temporary car insurance in Tennessee. Most insurers don’t offer policies shorter than six months. But you can find flexible options that offer similar coverage for short periods.
Tennessee requires drivers to carry liability insurance of 25/50/25. Letting your coverage lapse can result in fines or a suspension of your registration. Insurify Car and Hugo offer flexible coverage options that meet these requirements, including payment plans that allow smaller, manageable payments.
You can also consider alternatives such as rental car insurance and non-owner policies. Start by thinking about why you need temporary coverage, as that will help you choose the best option.
Insurify Car: Weekly Car Insurance in Tennessee
Get a quote and buy a policy in minutes. Pay for one week.
What ‘temporary car insurance’ usually means
Tennessee drivers won’t find temporary car insurance because it doesn’t exist. But when drivers refer to it, they’re generally looking for short-term auto coverage rather than a standard six- or 12-month policy.
Here are some common ways to get short-term coverage in Tennessee:
Weekly payment car insurance
Best for: Tennessee drivers who need coverage for a few days to a few weeks
Insurify Car lets you pay for coverage in seven-day installments with no long-term commitment. You can cancel at any time, and coverage can often start the same day.
Month-to-month auto insurance
Best for: Drivers who are unsure of how long they’ll need coverage
Most insurers don’t offer true month-to-month coverage, but you can cancel a six- or 12-month policy early if you need to — though fees may apply. Coverage can often start the same day.
Non-owner car insurance
Best for: Tennessee drivers who frequently borrow vehicles
Non-owner policies provide liability coverage for drivers who don’t own a vehicle but occasionally drive cars they don’t own. Policies typically follow standard term lengths and may be available the same day.
Rental car insurance
Best for: Drivers traveling who need only temporary coverage for a rental car
Rental car insurance is coverage you buy at the rental counter when you rent a vehicle. It includes liability protection, damage waivers, and other optional coverage. Coverage applies during your rental period and is typically available the same day.
Weekly payment car insurance in Tennessee with Insurify Car
Insurify Car offers liability-only car insurance with premiums you can pay in seven-day increments. You can start your coverage the same day after paying your first seven days of premium and a small down payment.
Insurify Car meets Tennessee’s minimum liability requirements. It’s best for drivers who need flexible short-term coverage, but it’s important to note that it doesn’t provide SR-22 filings.
Here are some benefits:
Pay for coverage in smaller, more manageable seven-day increments
Set a cancellation date in advance based on how long you need coverage
Put your payments on auto pay to keep your policy active
Receive proof of coverage shortly after signing up
To get coverage, complete the online application by sharing personal details, such as your location and car information, and choose the coverage that fits your needs. You can set a future cancellation date or keep your policy active with ongoing seven-day payments.
Cheapest short-term car insurance in Tennessee
In Tennessee, companies like Hugo and Insurify Car offer flexible short-term coverage that typically costs between $90 and $123 per month, according to Insurify data.
The cost of coverage depends on factors like your age, driving record, vehicle type, and credit history. The table below lists the average rates in Tennessee from insurers that offer short-term coverage.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
|Allstate
|$85
|Insurify Car
|$89
|Nationwide
|$112
|Hugo
|$122
Shop for Tennessee Car Insurance
Save up to $1,100† per year on coverage
When you might need temporary car insurance in Tennessee
Temporary car insurance alternatives can be useful when your driving situation changes. Here are some common situations where you might need short-term coverage in Tennessee.
Visiting Tennessee temporarily: With popular destinations like the Great Smoky Mountains and Nashville, Tennessee attracts many tourists. Flexible coverage can help if you’re renting or borrowing a car during your stay.
Buying or selling a car: Short-term coverage can help during a transfer of ownership or before setting up a new long-term policy, especially if there’s a gap between vehicles.
Borrowing a vehicle: If you regularly drive a friend’s or family member’s car, their policy may not fully cover you, so additional coverage can help protect you. If you don’t plan to purchase a car, non-owner insurance may be a good option.
Waiting for a long-term policy: Finding the right long-term policy can take time. Flexible coverage can help you avoid a lapse while you look for the best option.
Can you get temporary same-day car insurance in Tennessee?
No, you can’t get temporary car insurance in Tennessee, but you can get same-day car insurance through standard policies or flexible options. Setting up coverage with companies like Hugo or Insurify Car takes only a few minutes, and your coverage starts right away.
If you’re renting a car, you can also buy insurance from the rental company so you’re protected during your rental period.
Minimum car insurance requirements in Tennessee
Even if your coverage is short-term, it still has to meet Tennessee’s minimum liability requirements. You need both bodily injury and property damage liability, which help pay for the other person’s repairs and medical bills if you cause an accident.
The table below is a snapshot of Tennessee’s minimum requirements.
Coverage Type
Tennessee Minimum
|Bodily injury liability
|$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
|Property damage liability
|$25,000
Tennessee verifies insurance coverage using an electronic system. If it can’t confirm your coverage, you may receive a notice requesting proof of insurance. It’s important not to let your coverage lapse, even for a short time.
Gaps in coverage can make your car insurance rates go up, since insurers may see you as a higher risk. You could also face fines up to $300 for failing to provide proof of insurance, vehicle registration suspension, and fees to reinstate it.[2]
How to get temporary car insurance in Tennessee
Driving without car insurance is illegal in Tennessee, so it’s important to always have coverage, even for a short time. Here’s how to get started:
Choose the type of coverage you need. You can choose options like rental car insurance or flexible payment plans from companies like Insurify Car.
Gather your information. Make sure to have your driver’s license and basic vehicle information ready before you set up your coverage.
Compare quotes. Always shop around and compare quotes from different companies to find the best insurer and the right price for your budget.
Apply and start your policy. Fill out the application and pay your first premium to begin coverage.
Temporary car insurance in Tennessee FAQs
If you have more questions about your temporary car insurance options in Tennessee, here are answers to some common questions drivers ask.
Can you buy temporary car insurance in Tennessee?
No, you can’t buy true temporary car insurance in Tennessee. But companies like Insurify Car offer flexible options if you need short-term coverage. If you need coverage for a rental car, you can buy it from the rental company or ask an insurer about a non-owner policy.
What are Tennessee’s minimum liability requirements for temporary car insurance?
The minimum liability requirements for temporary car insurance in Tennessee match those for standard car insurance. You need at least $25,000 in bodily injury liability per person, $50,000 per accident, and $25,000 in property damage liability. Your insurer must also offer you uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, but you can decline it in writing if you don’t want it.
Can you get temporary car insurance in Tennessee if you need an SR-22?
It’s unlikely. If you need an SR-22 in Tennessee, most insurers require a standard auto policy. Tennessee requires drivers to maintain continuous coverage for the SR-22 period to keep their driving privileges.
Is temporary insurance adequate if you need to get a temporary operation permit in Tennessee?
Yes, as long as the policy meets Tennessee’s minimum liability requirements. A temporary operation permit allows you to drive while resolving registration issues, but it doesn’t replace the need for insurance, so you must maintain coverage while driving.
Can you get full-coverage temporary car insurance in Tennessee?
No. Most flexible or short-term options offer only liability insurance that meets Tennessee’s minimum requirements. If you need full coverage, including collision and comprehensive, you typically need a standard car insurance policy.
Does temporary car insurance in Tennessee cover rideshare drivers?
Not usually. Temporary car insurance isn’t available in Tennessee, and many flexible coverage options don’t cover rideshare driving. Rideshare drivers typically need a standard auto policy with a rideshare endorsement or commercial coverage.
Sources
- Tennessee Department of Revenue. "Financial Responsibility Law."
- Tenn. Code Ann. § 55-12-139. "Compliance with financial responsibility law required; evidence of compliance; issuance of citations."
8+ years writing for major outlets, including MarketWatch and Business Insider
Master’s in Education
Taylor Mlam-Samuel is a personal finance writer and credentialed educator. When she’s not helping readers better save and spend money, she can be found teaching.
Featured in
Taylor Mlam-Samuel is a personal finance writer and credentialed educator. When she’s not helping readers better save and spend money, she can be found teaching.
Lequita Westbrooks is a Senior Editor at Insurify. With extensive experience in writing and editing across industries like insurance, personal finance, higher education, and more, she’s passionate about helping readers understand complex topics so they can make informed financial decisions and save money.
Outside of work, Lequita enjoys reading and spending time with her family (and two pups: Bella and Simba).
She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Florida.
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 20461358
John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.
Featured in