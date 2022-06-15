4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated June 15, 2022
To drive legally in Tennessee, you are required to carry the state minimum insurance coverage. Tennessee actively monitors all vehicles to see if they have active auto insurance policies, and if you are driving uninsured, you can expect a fine and a vehicle registration suspension. Additionally, you would have to pay out of pocket to cover the damages after an at-fault accident.
Liability coverage is the minimum coverage that Tennessee requires. However, if you are financing your car, your lending institution may require you to have more auto insurance coverage, such as comprehensive, collision, and gap insurance policies.
Whether you are looking for the minimum required Tennessee car insurance or full coverage, use Insurify, an AI-powered comparison tool, to connect directly with the best auto insurance companies in Tennessee and find the best cheap car insurance in under five minutes!
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Tennessee is Nationwide.
National General is the cheapest insurer on average in Tennessee, with average rates of $96 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
According to the Insurance Information Institute, you should get at least three quotes from different insurance providers to find the best auto insurance rates. Because no two drivers are the same, auto insurance companies weigh all of your risk factors, such as your driving history and age, to determine your special Tennessee auto insurance rates.
After the base premiums, car insurance rates can vary significantly, so it’s important to see what your options are to find the best rates. Luckily, as a Tennessee driver, you have plenty of great insurance companies to choose from to find the cheapest policy with the most coverage.
You can expect to pay an average of $145 monthly - or $1,740 annually - for car insurance coverage. Monthly car insurance quotes can go as low as $96 and as high as $176, amounting to a whopping $960 difference yearly. Remember that these are just the average rates. To get real and personalized car insurance quotes side by side in minutes, use Insurify.
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Tennessee
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Nationwide
|$167
|89
|2
|Safeco
|$146
|86
|3
|Liberty Mutual
|$176
|82
|4
|Travelers
|$120
|80
|5
|State Auto
|$172
|76
|6
|National General
|$96
|58
|7
|Elephant
|$135
|Not Rated
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
What is the best car insurance company in Tennessee?
In Tennessee, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, Travelers, and State Auto all reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Tennessee requires all drivers to carry the following coverage in liability car insurance:
$25,000 in bodily injury liability per person
$50,000 in bodily injury liability per accident
$15,000 in property damage liability per accident
Obtaining this coverage will satisfy Tennessee state law, but it will likely not be enough to cover the cost of an accident. Plus, liability coverage only applies to the injuries and damages to the other driver’s vehicle if you are at fault. It doesn’t cover any damages to your vehicle or injuries you or other passengers in your car may sustain.
To avoid high out-of-pocket expenses, consider optional coverage such as comprehensive insurance and collision coverage to protect yourself and your loved ones. But whether you are shopping for the minimum liability insurance or more comprehensive coverage options, below you will find detailed overviews of the best insurance providers in Tennessee.
See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance
See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance
Nationwide
Nationwide has the highest Insurify Composite Score on our list, based on customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and customer complaints. It features a variety of average monthly quotes, with drivers over 60 qualifying for the lowest rates.
Nationwide offers a SmartRide program, which allows your insurer to track your driving behavior through a mobile app or a smart device. This feature allows good drivers to lower their insurance premiums and comes in handy for drivers who are statistically labeled “high-risk,” such as teen drivers, but actually have safe driving habits.
Top discounts that the company offers include multiple policy (bundling your car insurance with homeowners or life insurance), family, and multiple vehicle.
Compare average monthly costs at Nationwide for different driver categories in Tennessee below.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$252
|Drivers Over 60
|$139
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$164
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$217
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$217
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$179
Safeco
Second on this list is Safeco, which offers a variety of car insurance policies, from underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage to pet insurance. As a Safeco policyholder, you will be able to enjoy 24/7 customer support service and a diminishing deductible for every year you go without a car insurance claim.
Top discounts that the company offers include good credit score, multiple vehicle, and low mileage.
Find the average monthly costs of car insurance at Safeco for different driver categories in Tennessee below.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$240
|Drivers Over 60
|$104
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$134
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$200
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$195
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$150
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual is the most expensive insurance provider on the list, with average monthly quotes going as high as $283 for young drivers under 25. Drivers with prior accidents and speeding tickets can also expect higher than average rates, $227 and $221 monthly, respectively.
High annual premiums get Liberty Mutual policyholders 24/7 claim and roadside assistance, accident forgiveness for drivers who have maintained a clean driving record for five or more years, and a lifetime repair guarantee at Liberty Mutual’s partnered shops.
Top discounts that the company offers include advance shopper, driving training, and RightTrack.
Find the average monthly insurance costs for each driver category below.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$283
|Drivers Over 60
|$110
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$164
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$227
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$221
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$184
Travelers
With an Insurify Composite Score of 80, Travelers offers some of the lowest rates on this list. Drivers over the age of 60 and those with average credit scores can expect the best rates. If you have prior accidents, the average monthly cost is only $11 higher than for drivers with no prior violations, amounting to a $132 yearly difference.
Top discounts that the company offers include safe driver, continuous coverage, and good payer.
These are the average monthly costs for different driver categories at Travelers.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$156
|Drivers Over 60
|$99
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$133
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$144
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$161
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$128
State Auto
The second most expensive insurance company on this list, State Auto features a unique gap insurance policy called auto replacement cost coverage, which will cover the replacement costs of a totaled vehicle, even if that cost exceeds the vehicle’s actual cash value.
State Auto also has a unique prime of life program, which offers qualifying customers over the age of 45 premium discounts and extra-value coverages at no additional cost.
Top discounts that the company offers include multiple policy, good driver, and early quote.
Find the average monthly costs for State Auto below.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$245
|Drivers Over 60
|$158
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$137
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$298
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$232
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$184
National General
The cheapest insurance provider on this list, National General has flexible additional coverage options. As a policyholder, you will also get a lifetime guarantee for all collision repairs at National General’s certified repair shops.
Top discounts that the company offers include low mileage discount, multi-vehicle discount, safe driver discount, first at-fault accident forgiveness, and a discount for OnStar subscribers.
Here are the average monthly costs for different driver categories with National General.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$148
|Drivers Over 60
|$58
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$86
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$139
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$125
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$95
Elephant
Elephant customers have access to 24/7 customer support service, diminishing deductibles, accident forgiveness, and policy bundling discounts. Drivers over the age of 60 and those with no prior violations enjoy the lowest average rates, $104 and $126 per month, respectively.
Top discounts that the company offers include multiple vehicle, signing documents when you buy online, starting your quote online, and multiple policy.
You can find average monthly costs for each driver category below.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$162
|Drivers Over 60
|$104
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$126
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$166
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$157
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$139
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Tennessee
Your car insurance rates depend on where you live in Tennessee. On average, Memphis residents can expect the highest average monthly costs, $75 more than in Knoxville and $69 more than in Chattanooga. Nashville is the second most expensive city for car insurance rates in Tennessee, with monthly rates of $177 on average.
|City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Nashville
|$177
|Memphis
|$222
|Knoxville
|$147
|Chattanooga
|$153
|Clarksville
|$170
See More: Compare Car Insurance
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
Different insurance companies use personal factors like where you live and what you drive differently to calculate your car insurance rates. So it’s important to shop around and get quotes from a variety of insurers to get the best deal possible.
But shopping around for affordable car insurance can get time-consuming. You would have to spend hours on the phone or online with different auto insurance companies, answering the same standard questions over and over again. And then you’d have to manually compare your quotes and coverage options (and do your best not to lose track of the numbers!).
Instead, spend five minutes telling Insurify about you and your coverage preferences and instantly receive 10+ personalized quotes from real insurance companies in Tennessee that match what you are looking for. It’s easy, fast, and free. Learn more from our FAQ below.
See More: Car Insurance for Bad Driving Records
Frequently Asked Questions
The best car insurance company for you depends on a variety of personal and statistical factors, such as your age, whether you have good or poor credit, and if you were an uninsured driver before. Use Insurify to compare dozens of personalized car insurance quotes and find the best one for you.
According to Insurify data, National General offers the cheapest rates for drivers in Tennessee, going as low as $58 per month for certain driver categories. However, this is just an estimate. To get 10+ real personalized quotes and see which is the cheapest insurance company for you, use Insurify.
The required minimum coverage in Tennessee is slightly higher than the national average, but it is still not likely to cover all the expenses after an accident. To protect yourself against high out-of-pocket costs, consider fuller coverage, and use Insurify to find the cheapest option for you.
Use AI-powered Insurify to find the best car insurance policy for you and save an average of $489 a year. Start comparing 10+ real quotes on a trustworthy platform in mere minutes, and choose to buy online or over the phone.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.