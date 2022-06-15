Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best car insurance company in Tennessee? In Tennessee, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, Travelers, and State Auto all reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

Tennessee requires all drivers to carry the following coverage in liability car insurance:

$25,000 in bodily injury liability per person

$50,000 in bodily injury liability per accident

$15,000 in property damage liability per accident

Obtaining this coverage will satisfy Tennessee state law, but it will likely not be enough to cover the cost of an accident. Plus, liability coverage only applies to the injuries and damages to the other driver’s vehicle if you are at fault. It doesn’t cover any damages to your vehicle or injuries you or other passengers in your car may sustain.

To avoid high out-of-pocket expenses, consider optional coverage such as comprehensive insurance and collision coverage to protect yourself and your loved ones. But whether you are shopping for the minimum liability insurance or more comprehensive coverage options, below you will find detailed overviews of the best insurance providers in Tennessee.

1 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $167 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Nationwide has the highest Insurify Composite Score on our list, based on customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and customer complaints. It features a variety of average monthly quotes, with drivers over 60 qualifying for the lowest rates.

Nationwide offers a SmartRide program, which allows your insurer to track your driving behavior through a mobile app or a smart device. This feature allows good drivers to lower their insurance premiums and comes in handy for drivers who are statistically labeled “high-risk,” such as teen drivers, but actually have safe driving habits.

Top discounts that the company offers include multiple policy (bundling your car insurance with homeowners or life insurance), family, and multiple vehicle.

Compare average monthly costs at Nationwide for different driver categories in Tennessee below.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $252 Drivers Over 60 $139 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $164 Drivers With a Prior Accident $217 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $217 Drivers With Average Credit $179

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $146 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Second on this list is Safeco, which offers a variety of car insurance policies, from underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage to pet insurance. As a Safeco policyholder, you will be able to enjoy 24/7 customer support service and a diminishing deductible for every year you go without a car insurance claim.

Top discounts that the company offers include good credit score, multiple vehicle, and low mileage.

Find the average monthly costs of car insurance at Safeco for different driver categories in Tennessee below.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $240 Drivers Over 60 $104 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $134 Drivers With a Prior Accident $200 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $195 Drivers With Average Credit $150

3 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $176 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual is the most expensive insurance provider on the list, with average monthly quotes going as high as $283 for young drivers under 25. Drivers with prior accidents and speeding tickets can also expect higher than average rates, $227 and $221 monthly, respectively.

High annual premiums get Liberty Mutual policyholders 24/7 claim and roadside assistance, accident forgiveness for drivers who have maintained a clean driving record for five or more years, and a lifetime repair guarantee at Liberty Mutual’s partnered shops.

Top discounts that the company offers include advance shopper, driving training, and RightTrack.

Find the average monthly insurance costs for each driver category below.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $283 Drivers Over 60 $110 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $164 Drivers With a Prior Accident $227 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $221 Drivers With Average Credit $184

4 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $120 Insurify Composite Score: 80

With an Insurify Composite Score of 80, Travelers offers some of the lowest rates on this list. Drivers over the age of 60 and those with average credit scores can expect the best rates. If you have prior accidents, the average monthly cost is only $11 higher than for drivers with no prior violations, amounting to a $132 yearly difference.

Top discounts that the company offers include safe driver, continuous coverage, and good payer.

These are the average monthly costs for different driver categories at Travelers.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $156 Drivers Over 60 $99 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $133 Drivers With a Prior Accident $144 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $161 Drivers With Average Credit $128

5 State Auto Average Monthly Cost: $172 Insurify Composite Score: 76

The second most expensive insurance company on this list, State Auto features a unique gap insurance policy called auto replacement cost coverage, which will cover the replacement costs of a totaled vehicle, even if that cost exceeds the vehicle’s actual cash value.

State Auto also has a unique prime of life program, which offers qualifying customers over the age of 45 premium discounts and extra-value coverages at no additional cost.

Top discounts that the company offers include multiple policy, good driver, and early quote.

Find the average monthly costs for State Auto below.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $245 Drivers Over 60 $158 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $137 Drivers With a Prior Accident $298 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $232 Drivers With Average Credit $184

6 National General Average Monthly Cost: $96 Insurify Composite Score: 58

The cheapest insurance provider on this list, National General has flexible additional coverage options. As a policyholder, you will also get a lifetime guarantee for all collision repairs at National General’s certified repair shops.

Top discounts that the company offers include low mileage discount, multi-vehicle discount, safe driver discount, first at-fault accident forgiveness, and a discount for OnStar subscribers.

Here are the average monthly costs for different driver categories with National General.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $148 Drivers Over 60 $58 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $86 Drivers With a Prior Accident $139 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $125 Drivers With Average Credit $95

7 Elephant Average Monthly Cost: $135 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

Elephant customers have access to 24/7 customer support service, diminishing deductibles, accident forgiveness, and policy bundling discounts. Drivers over the age of 60 and those with no prior violations enjoy the lowest average rates, $104 and $126 per month, respectively.

Top discounts that the company offers include multiple vehicle, signing documents when you buy online, starting your quote online, and multiple policy.

You can find average monthly costs for each driver category below.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $162 Drivers Over 60 $104 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $126 Drivers With a Prior Accident $166 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $157 Drivers With Average Credit $139

