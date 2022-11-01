Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Wheaton, IL, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Wheaton is $149 per month or $1,788 annually.
Car insurance in Wheaton is $31 less than the average cost of insurance in Illinois.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Wheaton on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Wheaton, IL
If you’re a driver in the Wheaton area, you might be on the lookout for cheap car insurance coverage. Fortunately, it does exist. As long as you do your research and compare all your coverage options, you can lock in a great deal on your auto policy. This will be even easier if you have a clean driving record and years of driving experience under your belt.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Wheaton, IL
What is the cheapest car insurance in Wheaton?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Wheaton, with rates starting at $76 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.
There are many car insurance companies that serve drivers in Wheaton, with a very large price range. This table shows the average monthly quotes from various auto insurers. Your own rate will vary from the averages below, so make sure you compare quotes before buying.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$76
|National General
|$87
|Travelers
|$107
|Nationwide
|$157
|Liberty Mutual
|$160
|Metromile
|$39
|First Chicago
|$76
|Mile Auto
|$83
|Kemper Specialty
|$99
|Elephant
|$108
|Acuity
|$111
|SafeAuto
|$113
|Clearcover
|$118
|GAINSCO
|$125
|Mercury
|$131
|Safeco
|$135
|Direct Auto
|$139
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$149
|State Auto
|$156
|Bristol West
|$163
|Jupiter
|$180
|Kemper Preferred
|$191
|Kemper
|$208
|Dairyland
|$227
|The General
|$231
|Foremost
|$241
|Grange
|$270
|Freedom National
|$303
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Illinois
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Illinois roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Illinois[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Illinois is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$15,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
$50,000 per accident for underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Illinois, drivers are required to purchase coverage for both uninsured and underinsured drivers for property damage and bodily injury.
Wheaton Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
If you have a clean driving record, auto insurance companies will reward you with lower rates[2]. A shaky record with traffic violations, like speeding tickets, DUIs, and at-fault accidents, however, will lead to more expensive premiums. This table can give you an idea of how your driving history will impact the average monthly cost of your car insurance policy in Wheaton.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$132
|Speeding Ticket
|$177
|At-Fault Accident
|$193
|DUI
|$263
High-Risk Car Insurance Illinois
Wheaton Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Lenders and credit card issuers aren’t the only ones who care about your credit. Some car insurance companies will pull your credit when you apply for an auto policy[3]. This is because studies have proven that drivers with good credit tend to file fewer claims than those with poor credit. Here’s a look at the average monthly cost of auto insurance in Wheaton by credit tier.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$119
|Good
|$140
|Average
|$154
|Poor
|$239
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Wheaton
While cheap car insurance is important, it’s not always easy to find. You usually have to work with a broker or access multiple insurers’ websites to compare rates and coverage options. That’s where Insurify comes in. Once you fill out a short online form, you’ll receive personalized auto insurance quotes in minutes. Rest assured that there are no fees or sign-ups involved.
Another way to get cheap car insurance is to take advantage of discounts. Most car insurance providers offer many of them, including reduced rates for bundling auto insurance with renters insurance or home insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
To find cheap auto insurance coverage in Wheaton, you’ll need to shop around and explore all your options. You can use Insurify to do just that. This free, easy-to-use tool will provide you with personalized car insurance quotes in minutes. All you have to do is share some basic information about yourself and your vehicle.
The cost of car insurance in Wheaton varies greatly from $39 to $303 per month. Factors like your age, driving history, credit score, and auto insurance history will all play a role in your rate. The type of discounts you qualify for, the claims in your area, and your vehicle make and model will influence your premiums as well.
You may notice car insurance rates in Wheaton increase. This may be because of higher crime rates or more uninsured drivers in the area. Extreme weather events in the area might also cause the cost of auto insurance to climb. While these factors are out of your control, you can ensure the cheapest rates by driving responsibly and maintaining a clean record.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
