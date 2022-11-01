4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Champaign, IL (2022)

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Champaign, IL

The average cost of Illinois car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Champaign, IL to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Champaign is $142 per month, or $1704 annually.

  • Car insurance in Champaign is $1 less than the average cost of car insurance in Illinois.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Champaign on average is USH&C, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$42
State Farm
$77
Nationwide
$92
Travelers
$99
American Family
$129

Cheapest Car Insurance in Champaign, IL

The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!

Insurance Provider in Champaign
Progressive$42 /mo
State Farm$77 /mo
Nationwide$92 /mo
Travelers$99 /mo
American Family$129 /mo

Average Car Insurance Cost

Illinois Cities
Chicago$139/mo
Aurora$120/mo
Rockford$111/mo
Joliet$159/mo
Champaign$102/mo
Illinois$126/mo
Champaign
$102
Rockford
$111
Aurora
$120
Average for IL
$126
Chicago
$139
Joliet
$159

Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Illinois

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Illinois roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Illinois[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Illinois is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $20,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury

  • $15,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage

  • $50,000 per accident for underinsured motorist bodily injury

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Illinois, drivers are required to purchase coverage for both uninsured and underinsured drivers for property damage and bodily injury.

Find local Champaign agents

  • InsureChampaign

    1817 S Neil St Ste 102,
    Champaign, IL 61820-7268

  • Hall Insurance Services, Inc.

    711 South Neil St,
    Champaign, IL 61820

  • Thomas & Ellars Insurance Agency, Inc.

    401 Devonshire Drive,
    Champaign, IL 61820

  • Strategic Farm Marketing, Inc.

    1701 Broadmoor Dr Ste 100,
    Champaign, IL 61821-5968

  • Insurance Risk Managers

    2104 Windsor Pl Ste B,
    Champaign, IL 61820-7773

  • Prairieland Insurance Group, LLC

    2009 Fox Drive Ste M,
    Champaign, IL 61820-4638

  • Snyder Insurance Agency

    2500 Village Green Place,
    Champaign, IL 61822

  • Insurance Providers Group of Illinois, LLC

    3302 Mission Dr,
    Suite 104, Champaign, IL 61822

  • J L S insurance Agency

    4405 Copper Ridge Rd,
    Champaign, IL 61822-9286

  • GTPS Insurance Agency

    1311 S Neil,
    Champaign, IL 61820-6558
For more detailed Illinois city level guides, check out these below.

FAQs - Champaign, IL Car Insurance

  • Insurance companies weigh multiple factors when calculating your car insurance rates, including your age, driving history, type of vehicle, and even your marital status. Not only do states have different laws and limits surrounding minimum liability coverage, but where you live within your state could also affect your driver risk profile. Insurance companies use your ZIP code to analyze your area’s weather patterns, rates of vehicle theft, likelihood of vandalism, average traffic congestion, and other factors that might lead you to file an insurance claim.

  • If you want to pay the lowest possible rate on your car insurance policy, opt for state minimum coverage. This is the cheapest level of car insurance coverage your state will allow. Comparing real, ready-to-purchase quotes on a car insurance comparison site like Insurify can find you the lowest rates for your area, risk profile, and financial needs.

Insurify Insights

How Champaign Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Champaign, Illinois below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Champaign drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Illinois in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

Toyota Camry

Most Popular Car in Champaign

#91

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Illinois

#74

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Illinois

#85

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Illinois

#27

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Illinois

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Champaign drivers rank 58 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Illinois.

    • Rank within state: #58
    • Percent of drivers in Champaign with an accident: 8.2%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Champaign drivers rank 85 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Illinois.

    • Rank within state: #85
    • Percent of drivers in Champaign with a DUI: 0.7%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Illinois, Champaign drivers rank 16 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #16
    • Percent of drivers in Champaign with a reckless driving offense: 2.5%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Illinois, Champaign drivers rank 12 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #12
    • Percent of drivers in Champaign with a reckless driving violation: 2.9%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Illinois, Champaign drivers rank 91 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #91
    • Percent of drivers in Champaign with a speeding ticket: 6.7%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Champaign drivers rank 62 in clean driving records across all cities in Illinois.

    • Rank within state: #62
    • Percent of drivers in Champaign with clean record: 80%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Champaign drivers rank 20 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Illinois.

    • Rank within state: #20
    • Percent of drivers in Champaign with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.74%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Illinois Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022
