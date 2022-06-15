4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Looking for the best Illinois car insurance company or the best cheap car insurance you can find? This article is for you. We give a full account of the best car insurance coverage in the state, plus a rundown of affordability company by company.
Whether you’re looking for a full-coverage policy or minimum liability, affordable car insurance from a top-rated company is just a few minutes away. Let’s get to it!
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Illinois is Clearcover.
Travelers is the cheapest insurer on average in Illinois, with average rates of $103 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Illinois
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
|$122
|97
|2
|Nationwide
|$175
|89
|3
|Safeco
|$135
|86
|4
|Liberty Mutual
|$181
|82
|5
|Travelers
|$103
|80
|6
|State Auto
|$200
|76
|7
|National General
|$103
|58
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
What is the best car insurance in Illinois?
In Illinois, Clearcover, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers all offer good customer service, reliably pay claims, and have generally good rates for drivers. Keep in mind that your individual auto insurance rates will depend on factors like your driving record, your age, your gender, and your credit score.
Below is a list of the seven best car insurance providers in Illinois determined through our research. Each company offers a unique set of advantages and disadvantages. Evaluate each based on your needs to ensure you’re getting the best company for you. It’s important to ask yourself, “how much car insurance do I need” before you start your search, but Insurify can help you select your desired coverage options. Find out the average car insurance cost for top companies here.
Clearcover
Newcomer Clearcover puts technology first. If you’re all about ease of use, you’ll enjoy a convenient mobile app where you can conduct nearly all of your insurance tasks, including submitting claims and monitoring payouts.
However, you won’t find any other insurance products, as Clearcover (for now) only offers auto insurance policies. So no bundling discounts. Few discounts are available with the company. Even so, rates are on the lower end for Illinois drivers.
Top discounts from Clearcover include:
Active military
Paying in full
Electronic documents
Vehicle safety features
Safe driving
Here are the average quotes Clearcover offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$176
|Drivers Over 60
|$82
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$115
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$155
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$132
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$125
Nationwide
Nationwide is an unusual insurance company - it boasts high customer satisfaction ratings and has seen a low rate of complaints. The company claims to be “on your side” and has certainly lived up to that claim. In addition to a full suite of insurance products, the company also offers financial services.
Unfortunately, Nationwide doesn’t offer the lowest rates in the Prairie State. But, for the value of enjoying your relationship with your insurance company, the additional cost could be worth it. And don’t forget that discount programs, especially bundling, can significantly lower your rate.
Top discounts from Nationwide include:
Safe driver
Defensive driving course
Accident-free
SmartMiles (low mileage)
SmartRide
Multi-policy
Easy pay
Paperless
Good student
Anti-theft
Here are the average quotes Nationwide offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$280
|Drivers Over 60
|$121
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$160
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$232
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$238
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$204
Safeco
Safeco is a medium-sized insurer that’s part of the Liberty Mutual family. With this company, you’ll get the benefits of a smaller company alongside the advantages of a larger one. You’ll also find many insurance products, a convenient mobile app, and several ways to contact customer service.
Safeco also has fewer complaints than the national average. But policyholders also report lower satisfaction levels than customers of other similarly sized insurers.
Top discounts from Safeco include:
Multi-car
Multi-policy
Theft-deterrent
Pay in full
RightTrack
Low mileage
Safe driver
Preventive driving course
Safety features
Good student
Distant student
Homeowner
Here are the average quotes Safeco offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$223
|Drivers Over 60
|$101
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$123
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$181
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$174
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$143
Liberty Mutual
Here’s a large company offering a ton of insurance products (hello, bundling discounts!). If you’re looking for one-stop insurance shopping, Liberty Mutual may be the insurer for you. Plus, the company provides many advantages for good drivers.
But you should be aware of some of the drawbacks with this company. Customer satisfaction is low, something the company has been working to address. Rates of customer complaints are also higher than the national average.
Top discounts from Liberty Mutual include:
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Early shopper
Good student
Student away at school
Preferred payment
Pay in full
Online purchase
Paperless
Anti-theft
Advanced safety features
Homeowner
Military
Alternative energy
Accident-free
Violation-free
RightTrack
Here are the average quotes Liberty Mutual offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$290
|Drivers Over 60
|$107
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$177
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$205
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$189
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$192
Travelers
Travelers is another large insurer, and it’s been around for 168 years as of this writing. In addition to proven stability, the company offers great technology and an extensive menu of insurance products. Plus, Travelers offers low rates compared to the state average for young drivers and drivers with a clean record.
But, while the company has relatively few customer complaints, customers aren’t exactly raving. Travelers customers report lower satisfaction than the national average.
Top discounts from Travelers include:
Safe driver
IntelliDrive® program
Driver training
Hybrid/electric car
New car
Early quote
EFT, pay in full, good payer
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Continuous insurance
Good student
Student away at school
Affinity membership
Homeownership
Here are the average quotes Travelers offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$140
|Drivers Over 60
|$89
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$98
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$121
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$134
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$110
State Auto
Let’s get the bad news out of the way first: State Auto doesn’t have the most remarkable track record with customers. That includes lower customer satisfaction ratings than average and a higher rate of customer complaints.
However, State Auto offers many perks and advantages that you may want to consider, including managing the claims process online. You’ll also have many bundling opportunities and access to other discount programs to lower your rate even further.
Top discounts from State Auto include:
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Safety 360®
Driver training
Accident prevention course
Good student
Start Up (early enrollment)
Paid in full
Anti-theft
Here are the average quotes State Auto offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$301
|Drivers Over 60
|$143
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$163
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$301
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$277
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$222
National General
It’s true, National General doesn’t have a mobile app, and customer complaints are higher than the national average. But, if you have a spotty driving record, it may be the right company for you. Affordable rates are possible, even for drivers with a history of:
DUI
At-fault accident
Canceled policy
Non-continuous coverage
Speeding tickets
Poor credit
People with clean driving records can also get great discounts with National General. It even offers one of the lowest average premiums to drivers with good credit and no violations on their record.
Top discounts from National General include:
Multi-vehicle
Multi-policy
Low mileage
Safe driver
Paperless
Auto-pay
Paid in full
Anti-theft
Affinity membership
Here are the average quotes National General offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$154
|Drivers Over 60
|$60
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$95
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$134
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$126
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$103
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Illinois
Car insurance costs vary greatly depending on where you live. For example, Chicagoans should expect to pay more than folks down in Centralia. That’s because insurers account for location-specific factors that affect your risk, including claim rates, crime rates, and climate.
Below are the average rates for car insurance premiums in some of the largest cities in Illinois.
|City
|Average Monthly Premium
|Chicago
|$182
|Aurora
|$160
|Naperville
|$139
|Joliet
|$163
|Rockford
|$137
|Springfield
|$132
|Elgin
|$168
|Peoria
|$134
|Champaign
|$134
|Decatur
|$126
|East St. Louis
|$197
But location isn’t everything. In addition to location, your auto insurance rate is affected by:
Whether you add collision coverage or comprehensive coverage
Coverage limits on your liability insurance
Your credit score
Driving history
Driver discounts and deductibles
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
Finding the best car insurance company means starting with your needs and preferences, such as:
The types of coverage you need
The coverage limits you need
Your budget and qualifying discounts
Your company preferences
When you know your needs and preferences, it’s easy to find the best fit from the plethora of auto insurance companies available to you. You can compare car insurance quotes on Insurify.
As a final note, there are many great insurers who did not make our list but deserve your consideration. These companies include:
GEICO
Progressive
State Farm
Allstate
Erie Insurance
USAA
American Family
Country Financial
Frequently Asked Questions
Based on nearly 300,000 quotes generated for Illinois drivers, we found that USH&C (not on our list) offers the lowest car insurance rates. Among the top seven insurers on our list, the best rates on average come from Travelers and National General.
At the very least, you should buy insurance that meets the state minimum coverage - 25/50/20 for bodily injury liability and property damage liability, 25/50 for uninsured motorist bodily injury (UMBI). But we recommend raising your coverage limits for two reasons. First, it offers superior protection in the event of a claim. Second, it often costs very little to raise limits, making the move very cost-effective.
First, you should clarify the types of coverage (collision, comprehensive, underinsured motorist protection) and coverage limits you need. Then, you should make note of your preferences. Finally, use the Insurify rate-comparison tool to compare real rates from top insurers in your area. It’s easy to see who offers low annual premiums fast. Choose the insurer that offers the lowest rate and matches your needs. Lower your rate even more by using discounts and raising your deductible.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.