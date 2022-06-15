4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Best Car Insurance Companies in Illinois 2022 | Quotes, Discounts

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures.
JJ Starr
Insurance Writer
J.J. Starr is a health and finance writer with a background in banking, lending, and financial advising. She holds a Series 6, FINRA, and life insurance licensure and a master's degree from New York University. Through her writing, she strives to use her decade of experience to help consumers make sound financial choices.
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.

Updated June 15, 2022

Looking for the best Illinois car insurance company or the best cheap car insurance you can find? This article is for you. We give a full account of the best car insurance coverage in the state, plus a rundown of affordability company by company.

Whether you’re looking for a full-coverage policy or minimum liability, affordable car insurance from a top-rated company is just a few minutes away. Let’s get to it!

Ready for cheap car insurance now? Use Insurify to uncover real free car insurance quotes confidentially. Adjust coverage options and only buy when the price is right. It’s fast, easy, and free to use! Not ready to commit to a quote? Check out our car insurance estimator to get an estimate on what you should expect to pay. Let the experts help you choose the right insurance company today!

Quick Facts

  • Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Illinois is Clearcover.

  • Travelers is the cheapest insurer on average in Illinois, with average rates of $103 per month.

  • The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.

Best Car Insurance Companies 2022

RankCompany NameAverage Cost Per Month in IllinoisInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1Clearcover$12297
2Nationwide$17589
3Safeco$13586
4Liberty Mutual$18182
5Travelers$10380
6State Auto$20076
7National General$10358
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Insurify Composite Score Methodology

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best car insurance in Illinois?

In Illinois, Clearcover, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers all offer good customer service, reliably pay claims, and have generally good rates for drivers. Keep in mind that your individual auto insurance rates will depend on factors like your driving record, your age, your gender, and your credit score.

Below is a list of the seven best car insurance providers in Illinois determined through our research. Each company offers a unique set of advantages and disadvantages. Evaluate each based on your needs to ensure you’re getting the best company for you. It’s important to ask yourself, “how much car insurance do I need” before you start your search, but Insurify can help you select your desired coverage options. Find out the average car insurance cost for top companies here.

1
Clearcover logo

Clearcover

Average Monthly Cost:
$122
Insurify Composite Score:
97

Newcomer Clearcover puts technology first. If you’re all about ease of use, you’ll enjoy a convenient mobile app where you can conduct nearly all of your insurance tasks, including submitting claims and monitoring payouts.

However, you won’t find any other insurance products, as Clearcover (for now) only offers auto insurance policies. So no bundling discounts. Few discounts are available with the company. Even so, rates are on the lower end for Illinois drivers.

Top discounts from Clearcover include:

  • Active military

  • Paying in full

  • Electronic documents

  • Vehicle safety features

  • Safe driving

Here are the average quotes Clearcover offers by driver profile:

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$176
Drivers Over 60$82
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$115
Drivers With a Prior Accident$155
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$132
Drivers With Average Credit$125
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
2
Nationwide logo

Nationwide

Average Monthly Cost:
$175
Insurify Composite Score:
89

Nationwide is an unusual insurance company - it boasts high customer satisfaction ratings and has seen a low rate of complaints. The company claims to be “on your side” and has certainly lived up to that claim. In addition to a full suite of insurance products, the company also offers financial services.

Unfortunately, Nationwide doesn’t offer the lowest rates in the Prairie State. But, for the value of enjoying your relationship with your insurance company, the additional cost could be worth it. And don’t forget that discount programs, especially bundling, can significantly lower your rate.

Top discounts from Nationwide include:

  • Safe driver

  • Defensive driving course

  • Accident-free

  • SmartMiles (low mileage)

  • SmartRide

  • Multi-policy

  • Easy pay

  • Paperless

  • Good student

  • Anti-theft

Here are the average quotes Nationwide offers by driver profile:

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$280
Drivers Over 60$121
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$160
Drivers With a Prior Accident$232
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$238
Drivers With Average Credit$204
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
3
Safeco logo

Safeco

Average Monthly Cost:
$135
Insurify Composite Score:
86

Safeco is a medium-sized insurer that’s part of the Liberty Mutual family. With this company, you’ll get the benefits of a smaller company alongside the advantages of a larger one. You’ll also find many insurance products, a convenient mobile app, and several ways to contact customer service.

Safeco also has fewer complaints than the national average. But policyholders also report lower satisfaction levels than customers of other similarly sized insurers.

Top discounts from Safeco include:

  • Multi-car

  • Multi-policy

  • Theft-deterrent

  • Pay in full

  • RightTrack

  • Low mileage

  • Safe driver

  • Preventive driving course

  • Safety features

  • Good student

  • Distant student

  • Homeowner

Here are the average quotes Safeco offers by driver profile:

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$223
Drivers Over 60$101
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$123
Drivers With a Prior Accident$181
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$174
Drivers With Average Credit$143
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Here’s a large company offering a ton of insurance products (hello, bundling discounts!). If you’re looking for one-stop insurance shopping, Liberty Mutual may be the insurer for you. Plus, the company provides many advantages for good drivers.

But you should be aware of some of the drawbacks with this company. Customer satisfaction is low, something the company has been working to address. Rates of customer complaints are also higher than the national average.

Top discounts from Liberty Mutual include:

  • Multi-policy

  • Multi-car

  • Early shopper

  • Good student

  • Student away at school

  • Preferred payment

  • Pay in full

  • Online purchase

  • Paperless

  • Anti-theft

  • Advanced safety features

  • Homeowner

  • Military

  • Alternative energy

  • Accident-free

  • Violation-free

  • RightTrack

Here are the average quotes Liberty Mutual offers by driver profile:

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$290
Drivers Over 60$107
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$177
Drivers With a Prior Accident$205
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$189
Drivers With Average Credit$192
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
5
Travelers logo

Travelers

Average Monthly Cost:
$103
Insurify Composite Score:
80

Travelers is another large insurer, and it’s been around for 168 years as of this writing. In addition to proven stability, the company offers great technology and an extensive menu of insurance products. Plus, Travelers offers low rates compared to the state average for young drivers and drivers with a clean record.

But, while the company has relatively few customer complaints, customers aren’t exactly raving. Travelers customers report lower satisfaction than the national average.

Top discounts from Travelers include:

  • Safe driver

  • IntelliDrive® program

  • Driver training

  • Hybrid/electric car

  • New car

  • Early quote

  • EFT, pay in full, good payer

  • Multi-policy

  • Multi-car

  • Continuous insurance

  • Good student

  • Student away at school

  • Affinity membership

  • Homeownership

Here are the average quotes Travelers offers by driver profile:

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$140
Drivers Over 60$89
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$98
Drivers With a Prior Accident$121
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$134
Drivers With Average Credit$110
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
6
State Auto logo

State Auto

Average Monthly Cost:
$200
Insurify Composite Score:
76

Let’s get the bad news out of the way first: State Auto doesn’t have the most remarkable track record with customers. That includes lower customer satisfaction ratings than average and a higher rate of customer complaints.

However, State Auto offers many perks and advantages that you may want to consider, including managing the claims process online. You’ll also have many bundling opportunities and access to other discount programs to lower your rate even further.

Top discounts from State Auto include:

  • Multi-policy

  • Multi-car

  • Safety 360®

  • Driver training

  • Accident prevention course

  • Good student

  • Start Up (early enrollment)

  • Paid in full

  • Anti-theft

Here are the average quotes State Auto offers by driver profile:

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$301
Drivers Over 60$143
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$163
Drivers With a Prior Accident$301
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$277
Drivers With Average Credit$222
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

It’s true, National General doesn’t have a mobile app, and customer complaints are higher than the national average. But, if you have a spotty driving record, it may be the right company for you. Affordable rates are possible, even for drivers with a history of:

  • DUI

  • At-fault accident

  • Canceled policy

  • Non-continuous coverage

  • Speeding tickets

  • Poor credit

People with clean driving records can also get great discounts with National General. It even offers one of the lowest average premiums to drivers with good credit and no violations on their record.

Top discounts from National General include:

  • Multi-vehicle

  • Multi-policy

  • Low mileage

  • Safe driver

  • Paperless

  • Auto-pay

  • Paid in full

  • Anti-theft

  • Affinity membership

Here are the average quotes National General offers by driver profile:

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$154
Drivers Over 60$60
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$95
Drivers With a Prior Accident$134
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$126
Drivers With Average Credit$103
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Illinois

Car insurance costs vary greatly depending on where you live. For example, Chicagoans should expect to pay more than folks down in Centralia. That’s because insurers account for location-specific factors that affect your risk, including claim rates, crime rates, and climate.

Below are the average rates for car insurance premiums in some of the largest cities in Illinois.

CityAverage Monthly Premium
Chicago$182
Aurora$160
Naperville$139
Joliet$163
Rockford$137
Springfield$132
Elgin$168
Peoria$134
Champaign$134
Decatur$126
East St. Louis$197
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

But location isn’t everything. In addition to location, your auto insurance rate is affected by:

  • Whether you add collision coverage or comprehensive coverage

  • Coverage limits on your liability insurance

  • Your credit score

  • Driving history

  • Driver discounts and deductibles

How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself

Finding the best car insurance company means starting with your needs and preferences, such as:

  • The types of coverage you need

  • The coverage limits you need

  • Your budget and qualifying discounts

  • Your company preferences

When you know your needs and preferences, it’s easy to find the best fit from the plethora of auto insurance companies available to you. You can compare car insurance quotes on Insurify.

As a final note, there are many great insurers who did not make our list but deserve your consideration. These companies include:

  • GEICO

  • Progressive

  • State Farm

  • Allstate

  • Erie Insurance

  • USAA

  • American Family

  • Country Financial

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Based on nearly 300,000 quotes generated for Illinois drivers, we found that USH&C (not on our list) offers the lowest car insurance rates. Among the top seven insurers on our list, the best rates on average come from Travelers and National General.

  • At the very least, you should buy insurance that meets the state minimum coverage - 25/50/20 for bodily injury liability and property damage liability, 25/50 for uninsured motorist bodily injury (UMBI). But we recommend raising your coverage limits for two reasons. First, it offers superior protection in the event of a claim. Second, it often costs very little to raise limits, making the move very cost-effective.

  • First, you should clarify the types of coverage (collision, comprehensive, underinsured motorist protection) and coverage limits you need. Then, you should make note of your preferences. Finally, use the Insurify rate-comparison tool to compare real rates from top insurers in your area. It’s easy to see who offers low annual premiums fast. Choose the insurer that offers the lowest rate and matches your needs. Lower your rate even more by using discounts and raising your deductible.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Insurance Writer

J.J. Starr is a health and finance writer with a background in banking, lending, and financial advising. She holds a Series 6, FINRA, and life insurance licensure and a master's degree from New York University. Through her writing, she strives to use her decade of experience to help consumers make sound financial choices. Connect with J.J. on LinkedIn.

Editorial Manager

Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Licensed Insurance Agent

Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.
