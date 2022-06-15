Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best car insurance in Illinois? In Illinois, Clearcover, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers all offer good customer service, reliably pay claims, and have generally good rates for drivers. Keep in mind that your individual auto insurance rates will depend on factors like your driving record, your age, your gender, and your credit score.

Below is a list of the seven best car insurance providers in Illinois determined through our research. Each company offers a unique set of advantages and disadvantages. Evaluate each based on your needs to ensure you’re getting the best company for you. It’s important to ask yourself, “how much car insurance do I need” before you start your search, but Insurify can help you select your desired coverage options. Find out the average car insurance cost for top companies here.

1 Clearcover Average Monthly Cost: $122 Insurify Composite Score: 97

Newcomer Clearcover puts technology first. If you’re all about ease of use, you’ll enjoy a convenient mobile app where you can conduct nearly all of your insurance tasks, including submitting claims and monitoring payouts.

However, you won’t find any other insurance products, as Clearcover (for now) only offers auto insurance policies. So no bundling discounts. Few discounts are available with the company. Even so, rates are on the lower end for Illinois drivers.

Top discounts from Clearcover include:

Active military

Paying in full

Electronic documents

Vehicle safety features

Safe driving

Here are the average quotes Clearcover offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $176 Drivers Over 60 $82 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $115 Drivers With a Prior Accident $155 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $132 Drivers With Average Credit $125

2 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $175 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Nationwide is an unusual insurance company - it boasts high customer satisfaction ratings and has seen a low rate of complaints. The company claims to be “on your side” and has certainly lived up to that claim. In addition to a full suite of insurance products, the company also offers financial services.

Unfortunately, Nationwide doesn’t offer the lowest rates in the Prairie State. But, for the value of enjoying your relationship with your insurance company, the additional cost could be worth it. And don’t forget that discount programs, especially bundling, can significantly lower your rate.

Top discounts from Nationwide include:

Safe driver

Defensive driving course

Accident-free

SmartMiles (low mileage)

SmartRide

Multi-policy

Easy pay

Paperless

Good student

Anti-theft

Here are the average quotes Nationwide offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $280 Drivers Over 60 $121 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $160 Drivers With a Prior Accident $232 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $238 Drivers With Average Credit $204

3 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $135 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Safeco is a medium-sized insurer that’s part of the Liberty Mutual family. With this company, you’ll get the benefits of a smaller company alongside the advantages of a larger one. You’ll also find many insurance products, a convenient mobile app, and several ways to contact customer service.

Safeco also has fewer complaints than the national average. But policyholders also report lower satisfaction levels than customers of other similarly sized insurers.

Top discounts from Safeco include:

Multi-car

Multi-policy

Theft-deterrent

Pay in full

RightTrack

Low mileage

Safe driver

Preventive driving course

Safety features

Good student

Distant student

Homeowner

Here are the average quotes Safeco offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $223 Drivers Over 60 $101 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $123 Drivers With a Prior Accident $181 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $174 Drivers With Average Credit $143

4 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $181 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Here’s a large company offering a ton of insurance products (hello, bundling discounts!). If you’re looking for one-stop insurance shopping, Liberty Mutual may be the insurer for you. Plus, the company provides many advantages for good drivers.

But you should be aware of some of the drawbacks with this company. Customer satisfaction is low, something the company has been working to address. Rates of customer complaints are also higher than the national average.

Top discounts from Liberty Mutual include:

Multi-policy

Multi-car

Early shopper

Good student

Student away at school

Preferred payment

Pay in full

Online purchase

Paperless

Anti-theft

Advanced safety features

Homeowner

Military

Alternative energy

Accident-free

Violation-free

RightTrack

Here are the average quotes Liberty Mutual offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $290 Drivers Over 60 $107 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $177 Drivers With a Prior Accident $205 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $189 Drivers With Average Credit $192

5 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $103 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Travelers is another large insurer, and it’s been around for 168 years as of this writing. In addition to proven stability, the company offers great technology and an extensive menu of insurance products. Plus, Travelers offers low rates compared to the state average for young drivers and drivers with a clean record.

But, while the company has relatively few customer complaints, customers aren’t exactly raving. Travelers customers report lower satisfaction than the national average.

Top discounts from Travelers include:

Safe driver

IntelliDrive® program

Driver training

Hybrid/electric car

New car

Early quote

EFT, pay in full, good payer

Multi-policy

Multi-car

Continuous insurance

Good student

Student away at school

Affinity membership

Homeownership

Here are the average quotes Travelers offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $140 Drivers Over 60 $89 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $98 Drivers With a Prior Accident $121 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $134 Drivers With Average Credit $110

6 State Auto Average Monthly Cost: $200 Insurify Composite Score: 76

Let’s get the bad news out of the way first: State Auto doesn’t have the most remarkable track record with customers. That includes lower customer satisfaction ratings than average and a higher rate of customer complaints.

However, State Auto offers many perks and advantages that you may want to consider, including managing the claims process online. You’ll also have many bundling opportunities and access to other discount programs to lower your rate even further.

Top discounts from State Auto include:

Multi-policy

Multi-car

Safety 360®

Driver training

Accident prevention course

Good student

Start Up (early enrollment)

Paid in full

Anti-theft

Here are the average quotes State Auto offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $301 Drivers Over 60 $143 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $163 Drivers With a Prior Accident $301 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $277 Drivers With Average Credit $222

7 National General Average Monthly Cost: $103 Insurify Composite Score: 58

It’s true, National General doesn’t have a mobile app, and customer complaints are higher than the national average. But, if you have a spotty driving record, it may be the right company for you. Affordable rates are possible, even for drivers with a history of:

DUI

At-fault accident

Canceled policy

Non-continuous coverage

Speeding tickets

Poor credit

People with clean driving records can also get great discounts with National General. It even offers one of the lowest average premiums to drivers with good credit and no violations on their record.

Top discounts from National General include:

Multi-vehicle

Multi-policy

Low mileage

Safe driver

Paperless

Auto-pay

Paid in full

Anti-theft

Affinity membership

Here are the average quotes National General offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $154 Drivers Over 60 $60 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $95 Drivers With a Prior Accident $134 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $126 Drivers With Average Credit $103

