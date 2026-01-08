Is Georgia a No-Fault State for Auto Insurance?

Georgia is an ‘at-fault’ car insurance state

Georgia follows an at-fault car insurance system. When a collision happens, the at-fault driver’s insurance pays for accident-related damages. As a result, every Georgia driver is required by law to carry Georgia’s minimum liability coverage.[2]

Georgia uses a tort liability system for auto accidents. This means injured drivers can seek damages through the court system if the at-fault party refuses to accept financial responsibility after an accident. Because fault determines who pays, drivers in the Peach State rely heavily on liability insurance to cover accident costs.[3]

What are shared fault rules in Georgia?

Shared fault rules in Georgia determine comparative negligence after an accident. This means more than one driver can share fault and financial responsibility. But fault after a crash isn’t always split evenly, and sometimes must be determined in court.

For example, if a driver runs a red light and hits you, but law enforcement officials determine that you were also speeding, you might share fault for the accident. While the other driver might be 90% at fault, a court could say you were 10% responsible for causing the crash. If you’re partially at fault, you can still recover some damages, as long as your share of blame is less than 50%.