Non-Owner Car Insurance in Georgia (2025)

Non-owner car insurance in Georgia protects you when you’re driving someone else’s vehicle, but it doesn’t have as much coverage as a typical car insurance policy.

Excellent
Erin Gobler
Written byErin Gobler
Erin Gobler
Erin Gobler

  • Over 5 years of experience in financial writing

  • Certified in financial planning by Boston University

Erin is a writer and journalist specializing in personal finance. With more than five years of experience, Erin has covered topics such as credit cards, mortgages, insurance, and more.

Sarah Archambault
Edited bySarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault

  • Experienced personal finance writer

  • Background working with banks and insurance companies

Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.

Updated

Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Georgia drivers who don’t own a vehicle but still want car insurance when driving other people’s cars can purchase a non-owner policy. This type of car insurance is more limited than a standard policy, but it offers some liability protection if you cause an accident while driving someone else’s car.

Keep reading to learn what non-owner car insurance is, what it covers, common exclusions, and how to compare rates from Georgia’s top non-owner insurers.

Quick Facts

  • Non-owner car insurance is a good idea if you frequently borrow someone’s car, rent cars, or use a car-sharing service.

  • Non-owner policies include liability coverage, but they don’t provide collision or comprehensive coverage.

  • Some of the top non-owner car insurers in Georgia are GEICO, Nationwide, and USAA.

What is non-owner car insurance in Georgia, and who needs it?

Non-owner car insurance is a type of car insurance for drivers without a car. It provides liability insurance when you’re driving a borrowed car, using a car-sharing service, or renting a vehicle. It’s typically not necessary if you drive infrequently, but it may be a good idea if you regularly drive a vehicle you don’t own.

Georgia’s minimum insurance requirement specifically applies to vehicle owners and lessees, not non-owners, so you might not legally need a non-owner policy. But the owner’s insurance company may not provide liability protection when you’re driving, or their coverage limits may be too low.

For example, let’s say you often borrow a friend’s car to drive yourself to work. While their policy might offer some coverage when you’re driving their vehicle, it’s not guaranteed. With a non-owner policy, you have liability coverage if you cause an accident.[1] If the state requires you to get an SR-22 certificate of financial responsibility, you may also need non-owner coverage.[2]

Best non-owner car insurance companies in Georgia

We’ve narrowed down three of the best car insurance companies in Georgia for non-owner coverage based on their average rates, customer service, third-party ratings, and more. Keep in mind that the cost of non-owner insurance varies by insurer and other factors, like your location and driving record.

GEICO: Best for discounts

discounts
User Reviews
4.0
4.0
IQ Score
IQ Score
9.2 /10
9.2 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$182/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$245/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 13,314 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO

Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
How drivers feel about GEICO

Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (6,871)
John
Verified Review
Geico Experience
Reviewed in Virginia on December 2025
Great customer service is the reason I have stayed for 33 years. Claims processing is also very good.
Phillip
Verified Review
Always available and personally knowledgeable
Reviewed in New Jersey on December 2025
It's very good!
Jody
Verified Review
GEICO is always one of the top choices
Reviewed in Nevada on December 2025
Overall, one of the best. Flexible options and discounts.
JD Power
637
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
637
NAIC Index
0.59
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.59
A.M. Best
A++
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

GEICO offers more discounts than nearly any insurer in Georgia. Some discounts won’t apply to non-owner policies, like GEICO’s new vehicle discount. But others are specific to the driver and policy, such as good driver and multi-policy discounts, so you may still be able to take advantage of some savings.

GEICO also has among the lowest non-owner rates and has the highest possible financial strength rating from AM Best.

Pros

  • Many insurance discounts

  • Low non-owner insurance rates

  • Top-rated for financial strength

Cons

  • Mixed customer satisfaction ratings

  • Small number of local Georgia agents

  • May not be able to complete a quote or policy purchase online

Nationwide: Best for customer satisfaction

customer satisfaction
User Reviews
4.3
4.3
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$240/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$336/mo
4.3
Best choiceBased on 897 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Nationwide

Drivers appreciate the helpful and knowledgeable customer service but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases. Some also found the claims process to be slow and frustrating.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Usage-based savings
Accident forgiveness
Recreational vehicle coverage
How drivers feel about Nationwide

Drivers appreciate the helpful and knowledgeable customer service but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases. Some also found the claims process to be slow and frustrating.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Usage-based savings
Accident forgiveness
Recreational vehicle coverage
Reviews (499)
Joyce
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in New York on November 2025
Find an insurance that helps out senior citizens.
Raymond
Verified Review
Above Average
Reviewed in New York on November 2025
Good experience, especially with the claims department.
Edward
Verified Review
Happy for the most part
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on November 2025
I haven’t had any claims, but roadside assistance could be better.
JD Power
641
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
641
NAIC Index
0.7
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.7
A.M. Best
A+
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company

Nationwide may not have the cheapest rates in Georgia, but it earns consistently high customer satisfaction ratings. J.D. Power rates the company above average for both customer and claims satisfaction.

Nationwide also has a lower-than-expected number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). And while the insurer may have fewer discounts than other companies, it does offer two popular usage-based insurance programs, which J.D. Power also rates highly.

Pros

  • High customer satisfaction ratings

  • Large network of local independent agents

  • Multiple usage-based insurance programs

Cons

  • Fewer discounts than many insurers

  • Not the cheapest non-owner coverage

  • Not all coverage options and discounts may be available in Georgia

USAA: Best for military families

military families
User Reviews
4.9
4.9
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.1 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$116/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$163/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 2,428 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (1,317)
Eric
Verified Review
Doubled my premiums
Reviewed in Arizona on December 2025
After several years of using USAA and being a vet, they doubled my cost of insurance after one small accident. I am not happy about that.
Kristine
Verified Review
Watch Out for What They Quote
Reviewed in Georgia on November 2025
The agent gives a quote, but then the monthly rate increases, and they cannot sufficiently explain why. They keep talking about prorated charges, which they can't justify with figures.
Gernomino
Verified Review
The Best of the Rest
Reviewed in California on November 2025
Very professional.
JD Power
739
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
739
NAIC Index
1.31
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.31
A.M. Best
A++
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

USAA is a top car insurance company among current and former military members and their families. It has some of the lowest non-owner insurance rates and has multiple usage-based insurance programs that help lower premiums further.

While USAA has more complaints than expected with the NAIC, it has high ratings for claims and overall customer satisfaction from J.D. Power. The insurer also has a top AM Best rating for financial strength.

Pros

  • Low non-owner insurance rates

  • Top-rated financial strength

  • Multiple usage-based insurance programs

Cons

  • Available only to military families

  • Mixed customer satisfaction ratings

  • No local insurance agents

What non-owner car insurance covers in Georgia

Non-owner auto insurance provides liability insurance while you’re operating someone else’s vehicle. It generally includes two primary types of coverage:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Bodily injury liability

    Pays for other people’s medical expenses and related costs when they’re injured in an accident

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/061a634a40/house-rental-96x96-orange_017-maintenance.svg

    Property damage liability

    Pays to repair or replace other people’s property if it’s damaged in an accident

Non-owner policies may also include some other car insurance coverages, depending on your insurer and where you live. For example, some non-owner insurance policies include medical payments coverage (MedPay), personal injury protection (PIP), or uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage.

What non-owner car insurance doesn’t cover

Non-owner car insurance doesn’t apply to the vehicle. So it won’t cover damages to the car you borrow if you’re in an accident unless the owner carries full coverage or has collision or comprehensive insurance.

Additionally, a non-owner policy typically won’t cover your medical bills unless you add PIP or UM/UIM coverage. Non-owner insurance also doesn’t offer financial protection if you borrow a car for business purposes or cause intentional damage.

Cost of non-owner car insurance in Georgia

Generally speaking, non-owner car insurance rates are significantly cheaper than both full-coverage insurance and liability-only coverage. For example, the average cost of a non-owner policy is $66 per month, compared to $213 per month for full coverage and $66 for liability-only coverage.

Part of the reason these policies are so affordable is that they don’t cover the vehicle. Non-owner coverage only includes bodily injury and property damage liability protection, along with a few other potential coverages that help protect you as a driver.

Non-owner policies are also cheaper since non-owners tend to drive less frequently. This lowers the risk of getting into an accident.

Non-owner car insurance in Georgia FAQs

When buying a non-owner insurance policy in Georgia, consider the answers to these frequently asked questions to help you decide on the best fit.

  • Can you get car insurance on a car you don’t own in Georgia?

    No. You typically can’t insure a car you don’t own in Georgia, whether it’s a rental or a gifted vehicle. But you may be able to buy a non-owner policy that offers liability protection when you’re driving someone else’s vehicle.

  • Do you need non-owner car insurance to rent a car in Georgia?

    No. You don’t need to have non-owner car insurance to rent a car in Georgia, since you can buy it from the rental company or sometimes get coverage from your credit card company. But rental coverage is often expensive, so if you regularly rent a car, purchasing non-owner coverage might be cheaper.

  • Do you need car insurance to drive a friend’s car in Georgia?

    You probably don’t need car insurance to occasionally drive a friend’s car in Georgia, as long as you have their permission. But if you frequently borrow their vehicle, non-owner insurance is often a good idea if your friend isn’t able to list you as a driver on their policy.

  • Where can you buy non-owner car insurance?

    You can buy non-owner car insurance from many popular insurance companies. GEICO, Nationwide, and USAA are three of our top choices for non-owner policies in Georgia.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  2. Georgia Department of Driver Services. "Reinstatement FAQS - No Proof of Insurance (Multiple Convictions)."
Erin Gobler
Erin Gobler

Erin Gobler is a personal finance writer and journalist based in Madison, Wisconsin. With more than five years of experience, Erin has covered topics such as investing, credit cards, mortgages, insurance, and more. Her work has been featured in major publications like Business Insider, Fox Business, and Time. Erin received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2013, studying journalism and political science. She also received a certificate of financial planning from Boston University in 2022.

Sarah Archambault
Edited bySarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault

  • Experienced personal finance writer

  • Background working with banks and insurance companies

Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.

