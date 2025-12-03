Non-Owner Car Insurance in Georgia (2025)

Over 5 years of experience in financial writing
Table of contents
Georgia drivers who don’t own a vehicle but still want car insurance when driving other people’s cars can purchase a non-owner policy. This type of car insurance is more limited than a standard policy, but it offers some liability protection if you cause an accident while driving someone else’s car.
Keep reading to learn what non-owner car insurance is, what it covers, common exclusions, and how to compare rates from Georgia’s top non-owner insurers.
Non-owner car insurance is a good idea if you frequently borrow someone’s car, rent cars, or use a car-sharing service.
Non-owner policies include liability coverage, but they don’t provide collision or comprehensive coverage.
Some of the top non-owner car insurers in Georgia are GEICO, Nationwide, and USAA.
What is non-owner car insurance in Georgia, and who needs it?
Non-owner car insurance is a type of car insurance for drivers without a car. It provides liability insurance when you’re driving a borrowed car, using a car-sharing service, or renting a vehicle. It’s typically not necessary if you drive infrequently, but it may be a good idea if you regularly drive a vehicle you don’t own.
Georgia’s minimum insurance requirement specifically applies to vehicle owners and lessees, not non-owners, so you might not legally need a non-owner policy. But the owner’s insurance company may not provide liability protection when you’re driving, or their coverage limits may be too low.
For example, let’s say you often borrow a friend’s car to drive yourself to work. While their policy might offer some coverage when you’re driving their vehicle, it’s not guaranteed. With a non-owner policy, you have liability coverage if you cause an accident.[1] If the state requires you to get an SR-22 certificate of financial responsibility, you may also need non-owner coverage.[2]
Best non-owner car insurance companies in Georgia
We’ve narrowed down three of the best car insurance companies in Georgia for non-owner coverage based on their average rates, customer service, third-party ratings, and more. Keep in mind that the cost of non-owner insurance varies by insurer and other factors, like your location and driving record.
GEICO: Best for discounts
User Reviews
4.0
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9.2 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$182/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$245/mo
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
GEICO offers more discounts than nearly any insurer in Georgia. Some discounts won’t apply to non-owner policies, like GEICO’s new vehicle discount. But others are specific to the driver and policy, such as good driver and multi-policy discounts, so you may still be able to take advantage of some savings.
GEICO also has among the lowest non-owner rates and has the highest possible financial strength rating from AM Best.
Many insurance discounts
Low non-owner insurance rates
Top-rated for financial strength
Mixed customer satisfaction ratings
Small number of local Georgia agents
May not be able to complete a quote or policy purchase online
Nationwide: Best for customer satisfaction
User Reviews
4.3
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$240/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$336/mo
Drivers appreciate the helpful and knowledgeable customer service but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases. Some also found the claims process to be slow and frustrating.
Nationwide may not have the cheapest rates in Georgia, but it earns consistently high customer satisfaction ratings. J.D. Power rates the company above average for both customer and claims satisfaction.
Nationwide also has a lower-than-expected number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). And while the insurer may have fewer discounts than other companies, it does offer two popular usage-based insurance programs, which J.D. Power also rates highly.
High customer satisfaction ratings
Large network of local independent agents
Multiple usage-based insurance programs
Fewer discounts than many insurers
Not the cheapest non-owner coverage
Not all coverage options and discounts may be available in Georgia
USAA: Best for military families
User Reviews
4.9
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9.1 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$116/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$163/mo
Customers appreciate the insurer's reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer's security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
USAA is a top car insurance company among current and former military members and their families. It has some of the lowest non-owner insurance rates and has multiple usage-based insurance programs that help lower premiums further.
While USAA has more complaints than expected with the NAIC, it has high ratings for claims and overall customer satisfaction from J.D. Power. The insurer also has a top AM Best rating for financial strength.
Low non-owner insurance rates
Top-rated financial strength
Multiple usage-based insurance programs
Available only to military families
Mixed customer satisfaction ratings
No local insurance agents
What non-owner car insurance covers in Georgia
Non-owner auto insurance provides liability insurance while you’re operating someone else’s vehicle. It generally includes two primary types of coverage:
Bodily injury liability
Pays for other people’s medical expenses and related costs when they’re injured in an accident
Property damage liability
Pays to repair or replace other people’s property if it’s damaged in an accident
Non-owner policies may also include some other car insurance coverages, depending on your insurer and where you live. For example, some non-owner insurance policies include medical payments coverage (MedPay), personal injury protection (PIP), or uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage.
What non-owner car insurance doesn’t cover
Non-owner car insurance doesn’t apply to the vehicle. So it won’t cover damages to the car you borrow if you’re in an accident unless the owner carries full coverage or has collision or comprehensive insurance.
Additionally, a non-owner policy typically won’t cover your medical bills unless you add PIP or UM/UIM coverage. Non-owner insurance also doesn’t offer financial protection if you borrow a car for business purposes or cause intentional damage.
Cost of non-owner car insurance in Georgia
Generally speaking, non-owner car insurance rates are significantly cheaper than both full-coverage insurance and liability-only coverage. For example, the average cost of a non-owner policy is $66 per month, compared to $213 per month for full coverage and $66 for liability-only coverage.
Part of the reason these policies are so affordable is that they don’t cover the vehicle. Non-owner coverage only includes bodily injury and property damage liability protection, along with a few other potential coverages that help protect you as a driver.
Non-owner policies are also cheaper since non-owners tend to drive less frequently. This lowers the risk of getting into an accident.
Non-owner car insurance in Georgia FAQs
When buying a non-owner insurance policy in Georgia, consider the answers to these frequently asked questions to help you decide on the best fit.
Can you get car insurance on a car you don’t own in Georgia?
No. You typically can’t insure a car you don’t own in Georgia, whether it’s a rental or a gifted vehicle. But you may be able to buy a non-owner policy that offers liability protection when you’re driving someone else’s vehicle.
Do you need non-owner car insurance to rent a car in Georgia?
No. You don’t need to have non-owner car insurance to rent a car in Georgia, since you can buy it from the rental company or sometimes get coverage from your credit card company. But rental coverage is often expensive, so if you regularly rent a car, purchasing non-owner coverage might be cheaper.
Do you need car insurance to drive a friend’s car in Georgia?
You probably don’t need car insurance to occasionally drive a friend’s car in Georgia, as long as you have their permission. But if you frequently borrow their vehicle, non-owner insurance is often a good idea if your friend isn’t able to list you as a driver on their policy.
Where can you buy non-owner car insurance?
You can buy non-owner car insurance from many popular insurance companies. GEICO, Nationwide, and USAA are three of our top choices for non-owner policies in Georgia.
