Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in Georgia: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

What is gap insurance?

Gap insurance is an optional auto insurance policy that you can add on to your car insurance coverage to protect yourself from having to pay off your car loan balance if your vehicle is totaled or stolen. After you purchase a new car, its value goes down 20 to 30 percent within the first year, and in five years, the depreciation can reach over 60 percent.

As a result, your car’s actual cash value can be much lower than the amount you owe on it—this is also known as negative equity or being “upside down” on your car. In the event of a total loss or theft, your car insurance company will reimburse you for the actual cash value of your vehicle at the time of the accident—not for the original loan amount.

For example, you finance $30,000 for a new car. In one year, it’s now worth $21,000, but you still owe $26,000 to your lender. After a total loss, your auto insurance provider reimburses you for your vehicle’s ACV—$21,000—leaving you $5,000 in debt. Gap insurance covers the difference between your ACV and the amount you still owe on your car so you don’t have to keep paying off a vehicle you no longer drive.