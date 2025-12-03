Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years in content creation and marketing
As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.
Featured in
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
While you can drive in Georgia with a foreign license, you should be aware of some limitations and restrictions before you get behind the wheel. For example, if your license isn’t in English, you’ll need an International Driving Permit (IDP) or an English translation.
Here’s how driving in Georgia with a foreign license works, what you need to know to ensure you’re driving legally, and how to meet Georgia’s minimum car insurance requirements.
Driving in Georgia with a foreign license
To drive in Georgia with a foreign license, you’ll need to meet a few criteria. If you’re a non-US citizen with a valid English-language license, you can legally drive in the state for tourism or business purposes. You may need to present a passport or visa to verify your license’s validity if asked by a law enforcement officer.[1]
That said, if you establish residency in Georgia, you’ll need to get a Georgia driver’s license within 30 days to keep driving legally. The state will consider you a resident of Georgia if you meet any of the following criteria as a non-U.S. citizen:
Have a job in the state of Georgia
Enroll your children in public or private school within 10 days of becoming employed
Have been in the state for 30 or more days
Check Georgia’s Department of Driver Services website to see any updates on requirements.
How long can you use a foreign license in Georgia?
You can use a foreign license in Georgia for up to 30 days. Once you’ve been using your foreign license in Georgia for 30 days, you’ll have met the state’s residency criterion of living in the state for 30 or more days. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a tourist, a student, visiting family, or in the state on business. Once you’ve been in the state for 30 days, you’ll need a Georgia driver’s license.
Once you’ve gotten a Georgian driver’s license, it’s important to keep in mind that it has different rules from licenses for U.S. citizens. As a non-US citizen, you’ll receive a “limited-term” driver’s license that’s valid for your approved length of stay in the U.S. These are valid for up to five years, but you can receive a one-time 120-day extension if you meet the following requirements:[2]
You have a valid Georgia driver’s license, permit, or Identification card
Your license, permit, or ID card has expired or is expiring within 30 days
You have proof of your extension request with an I-797C Notice of Action
Steps to drive legally in Georgia with a foreign license
Follow these steps to drive legally in Georgia with a foreign license:
Bring your valid foreign driver’s license. When you’re visiting Georgia, be sure to bring your actual foreign driver’s license. A photograph of your license doesn’t suffice.
Get an International Driving Permit (IDP). If your license is in a language other than English, you’ll need an IDP or a translation of your required documents. It’s important to note you may also see IDPs called international driver’s licenses.
Keep your license and other documentation on your person. While you’re driving, keep your license, IDP, and translation documents with you.
Obtain a Georgia driver’s license if necessary. If you meet any of the above Georgia residency criteria, make sure to get a Georgia driver’s license within 30 days.
When getting a Georgia driver’s license, you’ll have to provide proof of lawful presence, with a passport, visa, I-94 record, or other relevant immigration documentation. You’ll also need to show your valid foreign driver’s license and proof of residency. For the latter, you can show two of the following documents: utility bills, a lease agreement, or a bank statement that includes your name and address.
Insurance requirements for foreign drivers in Georgia
While the requirements to apply for a Georgia driver’s license as a foreign driver are different from those of a U.S. citizen, the insurance requirements are the same. To meet the minimum car insurance requirements in Georgia, you’ll need to have at least the following coverages:
Bodily injury liability insurance: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per incident
Property damage liability insurance: $25,000 per incident[3]
Most insurance experts also recommend purchasing comprehensive insurance and collision coverage, because they provide significantly more protection than liability coverage alone. It’s crucial to maintain continuous coverage, as a lapse can result in penalties or license suspension.
You should also keep in mind that you’ll need to forfeit your foreign license if you’re applying for a commercial driver’s license in Georgia. This also applies if you have a driver’s license, ID, or permit from another state as a non-U.S. citizen.
Renting a car in Georgia with a foreign license
Renting a car in Georgia with a foreign license isn’t complicated, but you’ll need to keep a few things in mind. Some rental companies may have unique or specific requirements, so it’s important to understand the requirements of your desired rental company.
That said, in most cases, rental companies will require you to present the following documents before renting you a vehicle:
Your valid foreign driver’s license: First and most importantly, you’ll need your current valid foreign driving license. Make sure it’s valid throughout the duration of your car rental period, and that it includes a clear photograph of you. A picture of your license won’t be sufficient to rent a car in Georgia.
Your passport: The rental company will require you to present your passport to verify your legal presence in the country.
An IDP: If your license is not in English, you’ll need an IDP or a translation of your license.[4]
Of course, you’ll also need a valid form of payment. Before traveling to Georgia, make sure your credit cards will work in the U.S. or that you have sufficient cash to make the payment.
Larger vehicles are less fuel-efficient and more expensive to rent, so be sure you choose a vehicle that fits your needs and budget. Always carefully read the rental terms before signing the agreement.
Tips for safe driving in Georgia as a foreign driver
Driving in Georgia or elsewhere in the U.S. is similar to driving in most places around the world. You’ll be sharing the road with other drivers who can be unpredictable. When driving in Georgia, it’s best to always follow the speed limit, obey street signs, and default to defensive driving. Here are some tips to stay safe on the road:
Always follow the speed limits and traffic laws. Stay as close as possible to the designated speed limits and follow all traffic laws.
Don’t ignore road signs. Keep an eye out for warning signs, such as stop signs, yield signs, and school zones.
Use the correct lanes. On highways and interstates, use the left lane for passing, the middle lane for traveling, and the right lane for exiting.
When in doubt, drive defensively. If you’re unsure what to do in a situation, don’t take unnecessary risks. Drive defensively, and don’t challenge other drivers if they’re behaving erratically.
Understand Georgia law. For example, Georgia has a hands-free driving law, which states that drivers can’t have a phone in their hand or touch their body at all while talking on the phone while driving. In addition, drivers can’t write or read texts, emails, social media, or any other content while driving.[5]
Driving in Georgia with a foreign license FAQs
Driving in Georgia with a foreign license can be stressful. Take a look at these answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about driving in Georgia with a foreign license.
What documents do you need to drive in Georgia with a foreign license?
To drive in Georgia with a foreign license, you’ll need the physical copy of your valid foreign driver’s license. If it’s not in English, you’ll need an IDP or an official translation. Once you’ve been in Georgia for 30 days, you’ll need to apply for a Georgia driver’s license, permit, or ID.
Can you rent a car in Georgia with a foreign license?
Yes. You can rent a car in Georgia with a foreign license. For most rental companies, you’ll need to provide your valid foreign driver’s license, your passport, and a translation or IDP if your license isn’t in English.
How long can you drive with an international license in Georgia?
You can drive in Georgia for up to 30 days with a valid international license. Once you hit 30 days, you’ll meet one of Georgia’s residency requirements, and you’ll need to obtain a Georgia driver’s license, permit, or ID within 30 days.
What should you do if you get a traffic ticket in Georgia with a foreign license?
If you get a traffic ticket in Georgia with a foreign license, don’t panic. You can choose to simply pay the ticket or contest it in court with the help of an attorney. Contact the local authorities to understand your options.
Can you drive a car in Georgia with a foreign license?
Yes. You can drive a car in Georgia, provided you have a valid foreign driver’s license and follow the state’s requirements for drivers with a foreign license.
Sources
- Georgia Department of Driver Services. "Information for Non-US Citizens."
- Limited Term DL/IDs. "Georgia Department of Driver Services."
- Georgia Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire. "Auto Insurance."
- Booking.com. "US car rental requirements for international travelers."
- Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety. "Hands-Free Law."
Danny is a Brooklyn-based writer with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance. A former editor at Insurify, he specializes in auto, home, and pet insurance. He works to translate his insurance expertise into digestible, easy-to-understand content for drivers, homeowners, and pet owners alike.
Danny has been a contributor at Insurify since March 2022.
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in