Best Rideshare Insurance in Tennessee: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Updated April 5, 2022
If you want to become a rideshare driver and use your vehicle commercially in Tennessee, you are required to carry rideshare insurance. Neighboring states—such as Alabama and Georgia—also require rideshare insurance. Your TNC will provide the minimum required liability insurance, but it will likely have coverage gaps, exclusions, and high deductibles.
Tennessee rideshare drivers can expect monthly premiums of $164 on average. You can get rideshare insurance either as an add-on to your personal policy or as a hybrid policy that combines your personal coverage with rideshare coverage. Make sure you understand how much coverage you’re getting from your Uber or Lyft insurance before you start shopping.
Popular car insurance companies, such as Allstate, Farmers, and GEICO, provide rideshare insurance coverage. However, it’s important to shop around and get quotes from multiple providers to find the best deal. Use Insurify to get access to 10+ accurate and personalized rideshare insurance quotes today from the best rideshare insurance providers in Tennessee!
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.