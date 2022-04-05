Best Rideshare Insurance in Tennessee: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Tennessee Laws on Rideshare Insurance Requirements

All rideshare drivers in Tennessee are required to carry rideshare insurance coverage whenever their app is on, whether you are waiting for a ride request or driving with your passenger in the car. There is no grace period to drive without rideshare insurance if you are using your vehicle commercially, regardless of whether you do it part-time or full-time.

In order to qualify for a rideshare insurance policy—whether a commercial policy from your TNC or a rideshare endorsement—you already need to carry personal-use car insurance since you will inevitably be driving your vehicle for non-commercial use as well.

To comply with Tennessee car insurance laws, you need to carry the following in liability coverage:

$25,000 in bodily injury liability per person

$50,000 in bodily injury liability per accident

$15,000 in property damage liability

Tennessee laws also require you to carry the same coverage limits in uninsured motorist coverage, but you may reject this coverage in writing.

You are entitled to the following liability coverage under your TNC insurance policy when you’re driving your vehicle commercially but don’t have a passenger in your vehicle:

$50,000 in bodily injury per person

$100,000 in bodily injury per accident

$25,000 in property damage

When you have a passenger in your car, your TNC insurance policy is required to provide you with $1 million in liability coverage for bodily injury and property damage. Some TNC companies also provide comprehensive and collision coverage, but it varies from company to company. Be sure to check with yours!

You must let your personal insurance provider know that you’re a rideshare driver, even if you’re only using your TNC policy and are not supplementing it with rideshare insurance. If you don’t inform your insurance provider that you’re a rideshare driver, your provider may refuse to cover claims or even cancel your personal car insurance policy.

You also need to inform your personal insurance provider about any accidents that happened while you were using your vehicle commercially.