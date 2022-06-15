Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in North Dakota: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Best Companies for Gap Insurance in North Dakota

How much is gap insurance in North Dakota? In North Dakota, it will typically only cost drivers an additional $10 to $20 to add gap insurance to an existing auto insurance policy. However, what you pay for car insurance will depend on a variety of factors, such as your age and your driving record.

Here are a few of the best car insurance companies in North Dakota that offer gap insurance. Keep in mind that top auto insurance companies like GEICO and The General don’t offer gap insurance. Policyholders can save the most money by comparing car insurance quotes far and wide before buying.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Cost for Leased Cars in North Dakota State Auto $115 Midvale Home & Auto $124 Nationwide $158 The General $195 Acuity $201 Safeco $205

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

