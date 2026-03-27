24+ years in personal finance writing
Plutus award winner
Michelle Lambright Black is a credit expert and freelance writer. She has over 20 years of experience writing and speaking about credit and money. As an Insurify contributor, she focuses on helping families and small business owners make smart, informed decisions about their insurance coverages.
Michelle's work has appeared in publications such as Yahoo! Finance, Reader's Digest, Parents, FICO, Forbes, Bankrate, The Seattle Times, MarketWatch, BuySide from Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and more. She's also a three-time finalist for the best personal finance freelancer award from the Plutus Foundation. When she isn't writing or speaking about credit and money, Michelle loves to travel with her family or read a good book.
Michelle has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2023.
Matthew Gross is an insurance editor at Insurify. He aspires to help readers make more informed decisions through well-crafted content. Matthew’s background in journalism and SEO taught him the value of keeping readers at the core of his work. Prior to Insurify, Matthew brought his user-centered approach to his work with global brands like Apple and Adobe. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Illinois State University.
Updated
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Table of contents
Finding short-term car insurance in Missouri can be confusing. True temporary car insurance doesn’t exist. And traditional auto insurance policies last six or 12 months, averaging $129 per month in Missouri. But you still have options if you only need coverage for a short time.
Policies that allow you to pay your premium month-to-month and non-owner car insurance offer more flexibility for your auto coverage. Insurify Car also allows you to pay weekly for minimum liability coverage. Here’s what you need to know about temporary car insurance in Missouri.
Short-term car insurance typically includes only liability coverage, not comprehensive or collision coverage.
Missouri requires drivers to have 25/50/25 minimum liability insurance and uninsured motorist coverage.
Insurify Car offers short-term coverage flexibility for Missouri drivers.
Can you get temporary car insurance in Missouri?
You can’t get a true temporary insurance policy in Missouri. Most companies don’t offer temporary car insurance because it has extra administrative costs and a high fraud risk. Standard insurance policies typically last six or 12 months.
Missouri requires drivers to have liability insurance to drive legally. But you have options if you need coverage only for a short period of time. Policies with weekly or month-to-month payment schedules may work for you if you need short-term insurance. Many insurers allow you to request a quote and buy your policy online, giving you same-day coverage.
Insurify Car: State-Mandated Coverage 7 Days at a Time
Get a quote and buy a policy in minutes. Pay for one week.
What ‘temporary car insurance’ usually means
Drivers searching for temporary car insurance in Missouri usually want policies that start quickly and last for a short period. While temporary auto insurance doesn’t exist, you can find policies with weekly or monthly payments. Pay-per-mile and non-owner insurance may also be good options if you don’t need a standard auto policy.
Weekly car insurance (Insurify Car)
Best for: Drivers who want car insurance with smaller up-front costs and flexible payment options
Insurify Car allows you to pay for your policy weekly and set a future cancellation date. It includes liability coverage but not collision or comprehensive coverage, which protects against risks like vandalism. You can even buy your policy online and start coverage the same day.
Month-to-month car insurance
Best for: Drivers who need steady coverage and manageable premium installments
Thirty-day car insurance policies don’t exist. But you can buy a standard six- or 12-month policy that allows you to pay your premium monthly, instead of up front.
Non-owner car insurance
Best for: Drivers who don’t own a vehicle but regularly borrow someone else’s car
Non-owner car insurance in Missouri gives you bodily injury liability and property damage liability when you drive someone else’s vehicle. Most policies last six months or longer, but they often cost less than standard liability coverage. A non-owner policy works well for drivers who don’t own a vehicle but occasionally drive a friend or family member’s car.
Rental car insurance
Best for: Travelers renting a car in Missouri
Rental car insurance covers drivers while they operate a rental vehicle. Most rental car companies offer coverage that lasts for the length of the rental agreement. Some standard auto insurance policies include rental coverage. Your credit card may also offer rental car insurance.
Weekly car insurance in Missouri with Insurify Car
Insurify Car offers liability coverage for drivers who need flexible auto insurance. Insurify Car allows you to pay weekly for state-minimum coverage. You can even set a cancellation date if you only need insurance for a short while.
Insurify Car also helps Missouri drivers manage insurance costs with small up-front payments. You can start your coverage right away, helping you get back on the road quickly.
Potential benefits include:
Pay in seven-day installments for liability insurance, instead of a large up-front premium
Meets Missouri’s minimum insurance requirements
Start coverage quickly and receive proof of insurance immediately
Cancel coverage when you no longer need it
How weekly coverage works
To apply for auto coverage, you’ll need your vehicle details, driver’s license number, and personal information like your address. After you pay the first week’s premium and a small down payment, your policy starts immediately.
Insurify Car provides liability-only insurance you can pay for weekly. You can also set a cancellation date if you know when you won’t need coverage anymore. Insurify Car doesn’t include additional coverage like comprehensive or collision insurance.
Cheapest short-term car insurance in Missouri
Car insurance costs in Missouri vary depending on factors like your age, driving record, vehicle type, and coverage limits. Missouri drivers pay an average of $90 per month for liability coverage.
The table below shows the insurers with the cheapest short-term car insurance and flexible payment options in Missouri, according to Insurify data.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
|Allstate
|$90
|Insurify Car
|$135
|Nationwide
|$158
When you might need temporary car insurance in Missouri
You might need flexible car insurance in Missouri for a variety of reasons, including:
Visiting Missouri for a short period: You may need temporary coverage if you’re visiting Missouri and rent or borrow a car while exploring attractions like the Gateway Arch or the Ozarks.
Buying or selling a car: Missouri law requires all registered vehicles to have an active car insurance policy. You may need short-term coverage if you want to sell your car but don’t need to drive it in the meantime.
Borrowing a vehicle: You’ll need non-owner coverage if you regularly borrow a family member’s or friend’s car. A non-owner policy protects you if you cause property damage or bodily injury while driving a vehicle you don’t own.
Waiting for a long-term policy: You can buy temporary coverage while waiting for a new auto insurance policy to begin.
Can you get temporary same-day car insurance in Missouri?
Many Missouri car insurance companies allow you to start coverage the same day you purchase a policy. After buying coverage, you can usually download proof of insurance immediately.
Missouri law allows drivers to present electronic proof of insurance during a traffic stop.[1] Same-day coverage can help drivers quickly meet state insurance requirements.
Minimum car insurance requirements in Missouri
Missouri requires drivers to have liability insurance before driving on public roads. Even short-term policies must meet Missouri’s minimum car insurance requirements. The table below shows the state’s minimum coverage requirements.[2]
Coverage Type
Missouri Minimum
|Bodily injury liability
|$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
|Property damage liability
|$25,000 per accident
Missouri also requires drivers to have uninsured motorist coverage matching the bodily injury liability minimums. Uninsured motorist coverage helps pay for injuries if an uninsured driver hits your vehicle.
The state can fine you and suspend your license if you let your auto insurance policy lapse. You may need to pay a reinstatement fee of up to $400 to get your license back. You also might need an SR-22 certificate after a serious violation before you can drive again.
How to get temporary car insurance in Missouri
You can’t really buy temporary coverage in Missouri, since six months is the shortest term for standard policies. But finding flexible coverage in Missouri can take only a few minutes. Follow these steps:
Compare car insurance options. Compare pay-per-mile insurance, non-owner coverage, or policies with weekly payments to find the best fit. Insurify Car lets you set a cancellation date and features flexible payment options, making it a good fit if you need short-term coverage.
Gather your information. Make sure to have your driver’s license number, vehicle identification number (VIN), and other personal information before requesting an insurance quote.
Request car insurance quotes. Compare quotes from multiple insurers to find the best coverage. Use an insurance-comparison website to quickly check quotes from multiple insurers at the same time.
Choose the right coverage limits. Make sure your new policy has the coverage you need. Many short-term insurance options include only liability coverage. You may need a standard insurance policy if you need extra coverage, like comprehensive or collision insurance.
Activate your policy. Your policy typically starts as soon as you pay your first premium and down payment. Many insurers allow you to download digital proof of coverage.
Temporary car insurance in Missouri FAQs
Below are answers to common questions drivers ask about temporary car insurance in Missouri.
Does Missouri offer temporary car insurance?
No. Missouri doesn’t offer a state-run temporary auto insurance program. If you need temporary car insurance, you have options such as paying month-to-month or buying a non-owner car insurance policy. Insurify Car lets you pay weekly for minimum coverage.
Can you buy one-day car insurance in Missouri?
No. Most reputable insurance companies don’t sell one-day car insurance policies in Missouri. Shorter coverage periods increase administrative costs and the risk of fraud. If you need short-term coverage, you can choose insurance that lets you pay monthly or policies with flexible payments, like Insurify Car.
Can you get temporary car insurance to register a vehicle in Missouri?
Yes. You can get short-term insurance to register a vehicle in Missouri. You can use options like Insurify Car, which allows you to pay weekly for coverage and set a future cancellation date.
Does temporary car insurance in Missouri include uninsured motorist coverage?
Yes. Any auto policy you buy in Missouri must include uninsured motorist coverage. Missouri’s minimum car insurance requirements include $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident of uninsured motorist coverage.
Can non-residents get temporary car insurance to drive in Missouri?
Yes. Non-residents who plan to drive in Missouri can purchase coverage from insurers licensed in the state. Rental car insurance or non-owner policies often provide practical short-term coverage options for visitors.
Can you cancel a temporary insurance policy early in Missouri?
It depends. Many insurers allow you to cancel your policy early in Missouri. That said, it varies by company, and you may have to pay an early cancellation fee.
Sources
- Missouri Legislature. "Missouri Revisor of Statutes."
- Missouri Department of Revenue. "Insurance Information."
24+ years in personal finance writing
Plutus award winner
Michelle Lambright Black is a credit expert and freelance writer. She has over 20 years of experience writing and speaking about credit and money. As an Insurify contributor, she focuses on helping families and small business owners make smart, informed decisions about their insurance coverages.
Michelle's work has appeared in publications such as Yahoo! Finance, Reader's Digest, Parents, FICO, Forbes, Bankrate, The Seattle Times, MarketWatch, BuySide from Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and more. She's also a three-time finalist for the best personal finance freelancer award from the Plutus Foundation. When she isn't writing or speaking about credit and money, Michelle loves to travel with her family or read a good book.
Michelle has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2023.
Matthew Gross is an insurance editor at Insurify. He aspires to help readers make more informed decisions through well-crafted content. Matthew’s background in journalism and SEO taught him the value of keeping readers at the core of his work. Prior to Insurify, Matthew brought his user-centered approach to his work with global brands like Apple and Adobe. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Illinois State University.