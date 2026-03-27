Michelle Lambright Black is a credit expert and freelance writer. She has over 20 years of experience writing and speaking about credit and money. As an Insurify contributor, she focuses on helping families and small business owners make smart, informed decisions about their insurance coverages.

Michelle's work has appeared in publications such as Yahoo! Finance, Reader's Digest, Parents, FICO, Forbes, Bankrate, The Seattle Times, MarketWatch, BuySide from Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and more. She's also a three-time finalist for the best personal finance freelancer award from the Plutus Foundation. When she isn't writing or speaking about credit and money, Michelle loves to travel with her family or read a good book.

Michelle has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2023.