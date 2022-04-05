4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Best Rideshare Insurance in Missouri: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform.
Polina Solovyeva is a writer for mission-driven brands and entrepreneurs, specializing in auto insurance and personal finance. Polina writes to help consumers better understand their insurance coverage.
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.

Updated April 5, 2022

Rideshare Insurance in Missouri

Rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft are a new and thriving industry with special insurance needs. As a rideshare driver in Missouri, you should be aware that your personal auto insurance doesn’t cover your rideshare activities, and the insurance provided by rideshare companies typically only covers damages you cause to others while on the job, not damage to your own property.

Protect yourself with a rideshare policy today

Rideshare Insurance Companies in Missouri

Buying an insurance policy with a rideshare add-on is quite easy in Missouri, and many companies offer this additional coverage at an affordable price. Check out a list of average rideshare insurance quotes from insurance providers in Missouri.

Car Insurance CompanyMonthly Cost for Rideshare Insurance
Travelers$134.00
Clearcover$137.00
Safeco$138.00
Liberty Mutual$208.00
Midvale Home & Auto$223.00
Kemper Specialty$226.00
Dairyland$232.00
State Auto$246.00
Kemper$266.00
Bristol West$308.00
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How Rideshare Insurance Works

A rideshare company, also known as a transportation network company (TNC), refers to any company that uses a rideshare app to connect drivers to passengers for transportation. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) created model laws that separate rideshare coverage into three exposure periods:

  • Period 1: Waiting for a ride request. Your personal car insurance policy stops covering you as soon as you turn your rideshare app on. While you’re waiting to be connected with a passenger, your TNC insurance will provide some liability insurance, but it likely won’t be enough to cover damages in the event of an accident.

  • Period 2: En route to pick up a passenger. Your TNC coverage may provide higher bodily injury and property damage liability coverage during this driving period, but you can also expect high deductibles, likely double or even triple the amount on your personal use policy. Also, your TNC insurance will not protect damage to your vehicle.

  • Period 3: Passenger is in the car. Your TNC policy provides you with high liability coverage, and some companies may extend comprehensive and collision coverage to you as well. However, you can expect a high deductible that you’ll have to pay out of pocket before your TNC insurance kicks in.

Minimum coverage amounts for these periods are determined by the state and may be satisfied by the rideshare company or the rideshare driver. Typically, when not actively driving a passenger, the personal auto insurance policy of the rideshare driver covers the loss if the driver is liable. However, personal auto insurance will not usually offer coverage for ridesharing.

Missouri Laws on Rideshare Insurance Requirements

Although a rideshare endorsement or commercial policy is not technically required in Missouri, rideshare drivers should consider adding rideshare insurance to their policy to remain covered and protected during all rideshare periods. Make sure you let your insurance agent know you are driving for a rideshare service, or they could terminate your coverage.

In Missouri, rideshare drivers must have primary liability coverage of $50,000 for bodily injury or death per person, $100,000 for bodily injury or death per accident, and $25,000 for property damage to meet the state minimum insurance requirements.

Liability insurance covers accidents that the driver is financially responsible for, including medical expenses. Missouri law also requires uninsured motorist insurance of at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per incident for bodily injury.

When a rideshare driver is engaged in a ride, their rideshare policy’s liability insurance must cover a minimum of $1 million for bodily injury, death, and property damage. Rideshare insurance policies must also cover at least $1 million of uninsured motorist protection when engaged in a prearranged ride. The TNC policy that you get from your rideshare company satisfies this requirement but leaves you with coverage gaps and high deductibles.

TNC drivers in Missouri must carry proof of coverage and, when involved in an accident, must disclose to all relevant parties after the accident whether they were logged into the company's network or engaged in a prearranged ride.

Missouri Requirements for Rideshare Drivers

In the state of Missouri, you must get a business license from the Missouri Department of Revenue and Motor Vehicle Bureau to be a rideshare driver in the state. The license is valid for one year and must be renewed annually. Different rideshare companies have their own requirements to be a driver with their company.

Driving for Lyft

In Missouri, driver and vehicle requirements differ among cities. However, all Lyft drivers must have a valid driver's license, be 25 or older, pass a driving history and background check, and have a smartphone to download the Lyft driver app. Necessary documents include a profile photo, vehicle registration, and personal vehicle insurance.

Lyft Insurance

When the Lyft app is off, your personal car insurance policy applies. If the app is on and you are waiting for a match, Lyft provides liability insurance if your personal auto policy does not apply. When the app is on and you are en route to pick up a passenger in the car, Lyft provides $1 million in third-party liability, uninsured/underinsured motorist protection with first-party coverage for medical expenses, and contingent comprehensive and collision coverage.

Collision coverage helps pay for damage to a covered vehicle due to an accident. Comprehensive coverage covers damage to your vehicle from a non-impact event, like a natural disaster or vandalism. Lyft will provide this coverage contingent upon purchasing this as an add-on to your personal policy. This coverage applies to whichever is less, the current cash value of your vehicle or the dollar amount of your repairs, with a $2,500 deductible.

Driving for Uber

Uber requires their rideshare drivers to have a TNC permit in each city where they earn income in Missouri. It also requires a valid driver's license, proof of residency, and a profile photo. Drivers must pass a background check for your driving record and criminal history. Drivers must have their driver's license, registration, proof of insurance, and safety standard certificate when working.

Uber Insurance

When the Uber app is off, your personal auto policy applies. When the app is on and you are available to pick up passengers, Uber provides third-party liability insurance if your personal policy does not apply. It covers the minimum required by the state of $50,000 for bodily injury per person, $100,000 for bodily injury per incident, and $25,000 for property damage.

When Uber drivers are engaged in picking up a passenger or have a passenger in the car, Uber's insurance provides $1 million in third-party insurance, uninsured and underinsured motorist protection, and contingent comprehensive and collision, up to the cash value of your car, with a $2,500 deductible or $1,000 deductible, depending on your vehicle. Uber provides the same insurance coverage for Uber Eats drivers in Missouri.

Filing a Claim After an Accident As a Rideshare Driver in Missouri

Filing a claim when you are working for a rideshare company follows the same basic protocol of filing a personal auto insurance claim. You or your company should file the claim immediately. However, rideshare insurance requires that you report the precise time you were logged on and off the app 12 hours prior to and 12 hours after the incident to cover the claim.

Find Cheap Rideshare Insurance in Minutes

When you're driving for a rideshare service, you should make sure you're covered during every period of the journey. Luckily for you, rideshare insurance doesn't have to break the bank.

With Insurify, you can find the right rideshare insurance at the right price in a matter of minutes. Simply provide the information required and we’ll get you quotes from top car insurance companies like GEICO and USAA that provide rideshare insurance coverage. Explore your coverage options, and compare car insurance quotes for rideshare insurance that fits your needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Rideshare drivers in Missouri must have their own personal car insurance policy, but a rideshare endorsement is recommended. Rideshare insurance acts as rideshare companies’ commercial insurance to cover their drivers when they are waiting for, are en route to, or have a passenger in their car. You may also maintain the coverage yourself.

  • Affordable rideshare insurance coverage in Missouri runs around $135 to $300 per month. Rideshare drivers may also choose to add on comprehensive and collision insurance to their personal insurance policies. In doing so, rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft will provide comprehensive and collision coverage to match, which may cause you to pay more in premiums with this type of insurance.

  • Companies that provide the most affordable rideshare insurance in Missouri include Travelers, Clearcover, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and more. Other insurance providers like State Farm, Progressive, GEICO, Farmers, and Allstate may also provide rideshare insurance in Missouri. Use Insurify to find the best quotes from the best companies that meet your insurance needs.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Polina Solovyeva is a writer for mission-driven brands and entrepreneurs, specializing in auto insurance and personal finance. Polina writes to help consumers better understand their insurance coverage.

Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
