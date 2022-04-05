Best Rideshare Insurance in Missouri: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated April 5, 2022
Frequently Asked Questions
Rideshare drivers in Missouri must have their own personal car insurance policy, but a rideshare endorsement is recommended. Rideshare insurance acts as rideshare companies’ commercial insurance to cover their drivers when they are waiting for, are en route to, or have a passenger in their car. You may also maintain the coverage yourself.
Affordable rideshare insurance coverage in Missouri runs around $135 to $300 per month. Rideshare drivers may also choose to add on comprehensive and collision insurance to their personal insurance policies. In doing so, rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft will provide comprehensive and collision coverage to match, which may cause you to pay more in premiums with this type of insurance.
Companies that provide the most affordable rideshare insurance in Missouri include Travelers, Clearcover, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and more. Other insurance providers like State Farm, Progressive, GEICO, Farmers, and Allstate may also provide rideshare insurance in Missouri. Use Insurify to find the best quotes from the best companies that meet your insurance needs.
