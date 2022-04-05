Best Rideshare Insurance in Missouri: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Missouri Requirements for Rideshare Drivers

In the state of Missouri, you must get a business license from the Missouri Department of Revenue and Motor Vehicle Bureau to be a rideshare driver in the state. The license is valid for one year and must be renewed annually. Different rideshare companies have their own requirements to be a driver with their company.

Driving for Lyft

In Missouri, driver and vehicle requirements differ among cities. However, all Lyft drivers must have a valid driver's license, be 25 or older, pass a driving history and background check, and have a smartphone to download the Lyft driver app. Necessary documents include a profile photo, vehicle registration, and personal vehicle insurance.

Lyft Insurance

When the Lyft app is off, your personal car insurance policy applies. If the app is on and you are waiting for a match, Lyft provides liability insurance if your personal auto policy does not apply. When the app is on and you are en route to pick up a passenger in the car, Lyft provides $1 million in third-party liability, uninsured/underinsured motorist protection with first-party coverage for medical expenses, and contingent comprehensive and collision coverage.

Collision coverage helps pay for damage to a covered vehicle due to an accident. Comprehensive coverage covers damage to your vehicle from a non-impact event, like a natural disaster or vandalism. Lyft will provide this coverage contingent upon purchasing this as an add-on to your personal policy. This coverage applies to whichever is less, the current cash value of your vehicle or the dollar amount of your repairs, with a $2,500 deductible.

Driving for Uber

Uber requires their rideshare drivers to have a TNC permit in each city where they earn income in Missouri. It also requires a valid driver's license, proof of residency, and a profile photo. Drivers must pass a background check for your driving record and criminal history. Drivers must have their driver's license, registration, proof of insurance, and safety standard certificate when working.

Uber Insurance

When the Uber app is off, your personal auto policy applies. When the app is on and you are available to pick up passengers, Uber provides third-party liability insurance if your personal policy does not apply. It covers the minimum required by the state of $50,000 for bodily injury per person, $100,000 for bodily injury per incident, and $25,000 for property damage.

When Uber drivers are engaged in picking up a passenger or have a passenger in the car, Uber's insurance provides $1 million in third-party insurance, uninsured and underinsured motorist protection, and contingent comprehensive and collision, up to the cash value of your car, with a $2,500 deductible or $1,000 deductible, depending on your vehicle. Uber provides the same insurance coverage for Uber Eats drivers in Missouri.