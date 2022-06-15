Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best car insurance company in Missouri? In Missouri, Nationwide, Clearcover and Liberty Mutual all reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

When you’re shopping for an auto insurance policy in Missouri, you’ll notice lots of quotes from big names like GEICO, USAA, Farm Bureau, Progressive, American Family, Allstate, and State Farm. However, every insurance company will give you a different quote - that’s why shopping around is so important. We researched the best insurance providers in Missouri so you don’t have to. Here are the six companies that stood a cut above the rest.

1 Clearcover Average Monthly Cost: $127 Insurify Composite Score: 97

Clearcover is a new car insurance company that offers different coverage limits in a few states. Its highly-rated mobile app and short quote process make it easy to manage your car insurance experience on your smartphone.

It doesn’t have as many coverage options as a larger company, but it does have several options that are worth a look. One of them is alternate transport coverage. Most companies call this “rental car coverage,” but with Clearcover, you aren’t limited to renting a car. You can use your post-accident subsidy from Clearcover to get around in whatever mode you choose.

The company’s policies are underwritten by Response Indemnity of California and Lyndon Southern, which are both owned by Fortegra. Fortegra has been around for a while and has strong financial footing, which means you don’t have to worry about Clearcover having enough money to pay your claims.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Safe driving

Paying in full upfront

Paperless statements

Installing safety features

Military discount

Your premiums from Clearcover may vary depending on your driving history, credit score, and other factors.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $183 Drivers Over 60 $105 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $118 Drivers With a Prior Accident $179 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $157 Drivers With Average Credit $131

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $198 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Nationwide consistently ranks near the top of our rankings of the best insurance companies for a reason. It has fewer complaints to the state than we would expect for an insurer of its size, and it also performs better in customer satisfaction than the national average, according to J.D. Power studies.

Nationwide offers everything you’d expect when it comes to state minimum coverage. It also has a variety of additional coverage areas that let you tweak your policy to fit you, including Vanishing Deductible, which lets you lower your deductible by up to $500 by driving safely and not getting in at-fault accidents.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Bundling multiple policies

Installing anti-theft devices

Using automatic payment for your bills

Remaining accident-free

Being a member of certain affinity groups

Being a good student

Taking a defensive driving course

Your insurance premiums may be higher or lower than the average if you fall into certain categories. For instance, teen drivers tend to pay more, while older policyholders with no at-fault accidents will pay the cheapest rates.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $317 Drivers Over 60 $143 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $185 Drivers With a Prior Accident $285 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $299 Drivers With Average Credit $224

3 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $145 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Safeco is well known for offering low insurance costs with some of the best rates. It also received fewer complaints than expected for a company of its size. It’s affiliated with Liberty Mutual, which is the sixth-largest car insurance company in the U.S.

Safeco has several options to choose from, ranging from policies that just meet the state minimum insurance requirements (including the minimum liability coverage) up to full-coverage car insurance. You can also choose add-on policies like a diminishing deductible, which rewards you for not filing claims.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Bundling multiple policies together

Insuring multiple cars

Being a safe driver

Taking an accident prevention course

Using Teen Safety Rewards (young drivers only)

Adding anti-theft devices

Safeco’s average rates vary depending on your individual risk profile, including your age, driving record, and more.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $250 Drivers Over 60 $114 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $134 Drivers With a Prior Accident $203 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $205 Drivers With Average Credit $147

4 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $208 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual is the sixth-biggest auto insurer in the United States by the number of policies it has written. Choose from a spectrum of policies that ranges from the minimum coverage limits to full coverage, with plenty of add-on options to customize your policy.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Homeowners discount

Being a member of the U.S. military

Driving a hybrid or electric car

Installing safety features

Avoiding accidents and moving violations

Bundling multiple policies or insuring multiple cars

Liberty Mutual’s rates will vary depending on your personal risk factors.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $329 Drivers Over 60 $138 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $201 Drivers With a Prior Accident $251 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $233 Drivers With Average Credit $212

5 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $122 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Travelers is one of the most well-known names in car insurance, and there’s a good reason for that. People are generally happy with its service, filing fewer than expected complaints to state regulators for a company its size. Travelers offers many insurance discounts and coverage options, allowing you to tailor your policy to your life.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Buying multiple policies or insuring more than one car

Owning a home

Being a safe driver

Not having gaps in coverage

Owning or leasing a hybrid car

Buying a new car

Travelers’s premiums vary depending on how old you are and your driving history.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $157 Drivers Over 60 $106 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $117 Drivers With a Prior Accident $147 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $156 Drivers With Average Credit $126

6 State Auto Average Monthly Cost: $181 Insurify Composite Score: 76

State Auto offers the usual car insurance policies, from the minimum allowable limits up to full coverage. It also offers some extra packages you can opt for if you think you might need them, such as the AutoXtended endorsement, which includes things like bail bonds coverage and accident forgiveness. An innovative “prime of life” program offers discounts and coverage to people over 45 at no additional cost.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Insuring more than one vehicle

Bundling auto insurance with home or umbrella coverage

Anti-theft devices

Completing an accident prevention course

Here’s what you can expect to pay with State Auto.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $265 Drivers Over 60 $135 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $157 Drivers With a Prior Accident $276 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $250 Drivers With Average Credit $186

