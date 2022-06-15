4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated June 15, 2022
Missouri has something for everyone, from big cities to rural areas, from culture to nature - and let’s not forget some of the best barbecue around. The cost of living in the Show-Me State is also lower than the national average, especially in housing costs, making it an affordable place to live and raise a family.
Auto insurance is a different story, however. A Coverage.com report ranked Missouri as the eighth most expensive state for car insurance rates. The best car insurance in Missouri can’t help you avoid a wreck, but it can help you with the resulting medical payments and other costs so that you’re not stuck paying the entire bill out of pocket.
Looking for auto insurance coverage? Smart shopping starts with getting lots of quotes from different auto insurance companies. Find the cheap car insurance quotes you need with Insurify, an easy-to-use tool that helps you find the best Missouri car insurance rates. Anyone can use Insurify to find affordable auto insurance rates, from good drivers with clean driving records and good credit to high-risk drivers with poor credit, at-fault accidents, or DUIs in their driving history.
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Missouri is Clearcover.
Travelers is the cheapest insurer on average in Missouri, with average rates of $122 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Missouri
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
|$127
|97
|2
|Nationwide
|$198
|89
|3
|Safeco
|$145
|86
|4
|Liberty Mutual
|$208
|82
|5
|Travelers
|$122
|80
|6
|State Auto
|$181
|76
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
What is the best car insurance company in Missouri?
In Missouri, Nationwide, Clearcover and Liberty Mutual all reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
When you’re shopping for an auto insurance policy in Missouri, you’ll notice lots of quotes from big names like GEICO, USAA, Farm Bureau, Progressive, American Family, Allstate, and State Farm. However, every insurance company will give you a different quote - that’s why shopping around is so important. We researched the best insurance providers in Missouri so you don’t have to. Here are the six companies that stood a cut above the rest.
See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance
See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance
Clearcover
Clearcover is a new car insurance company that offers different coverage limits in a few states. Its highly-rated mobile app and short quote process make it easy to manage your car insurance experience on your smartphone.
It doesn’t have as many coverage options as a larger company, but it does have several options that are worth a look. One of them is alternate transport coverage. Most companies call this “rental car coverage,” but with Clearcover, you aren’t limited to renting a car. You can use your post-accident subsidy from Clearcover to get around in whatever mode you choose.
The company’s policies are underwritten by Response Indemnity of California and Lyndon Southern, which are both owned by Fortegra. Fortegra has been around for a while and has strong financial footing, which means you don’t have to worry about Clearcover having enough money to pay your claims.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Safe driving
Paying in full upfront
Paperless statements
Installing safety features
Military discount
Your premiums from Clearcover may vary depending on your driving history, credit score, and other factors.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$183
|Drivers Over 60
|$105
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$118
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$179
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$157
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$131
Nationwide
Nationwide consistently ranks near the top of our rankings of the best insurance companies for a reason. It has fewer complaints to the state than we would expect for an insurer of its size, and it also performs better in customer satisfaction than the national average, according to J.D. Power studies.
Nationwide offers everything you’d expect when it comes to state minimum coverage. It also has a variety of additional coverage areas that let you tweak your policy to fit you, including Vanishing Deductible, which lets you lower your deductible by up to $500 by driving safely and not getting in at-fault accidents.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Bundling multiple policies
Installing anti-theft devices
Using automatic payment for your bills
Remaining accident-free
Being a member of certain affinity groups
Being a good student
Taking a defensive driving course
Your insurance premiums may be higher or lower than the average if you fall into certain categories. For instance, teen drivers tend to pay more, while older policyholders with no at-fault accidents will pay the cheapest rates.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$317
|Drivers Over 60
|$143
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$185
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$285
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$299
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$224
Safeco
Safeco is well known for offering low insurance costs with some of the best rates. It also received fewer complaints than expected for a company of its size. It’s affiliated with Liberty Mutual, which is the sixth-largest car insurance company in the U.S.
Safeco has several options to choose from, ranging from policies that just meet the state minimum insurance requirements (including the minimum liability coverage) up to full-coverage car insurance. You can also choose add-on policies like a diminishing deductible, which rewards you for not filing claims.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Bundling multiple policies together
Insuring multiple cars
Being a safe driver
Taking an accident prevention course
Using Teen Safety Rewards (young drivers only)
Adding anti-theft devices
Safeco’s average rates vary depending on your individual risk profile, including your age, driving record, and more.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$250
|Drivers Over 60
|$114
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$134
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$203
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$205
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$147
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual is the sixth-biggest auto insurer in the United States by the number of policies it has written. Choose from a spectrum of policies that ranges from the minimum coverage limits to full coverage, with plenty of add-on options to customize your policy.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Homeowners discount
Being a member of the U.S. military
Driving a hybrid or electric car
Installing safety features
Avoiding accidents and moving violations
Bundling multiple policies or insuring multiple cars
Liberty Mutual’s rates will vary depending on your personal risk factors.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$329
|Drivers Over 60
|$138
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$201
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$251
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$233
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$212
Travelers
Travelers is one of the most well-known names in car insurance, and there’s a good reason for that. People are generally happy with its service, filing fewer than expected complaints to state regulators for a company its size. Travelers offers many insurance discounts and coverage options, allowing you to tailor your policy to your life.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Buying multiple policies or insuring more than one car
Owning a home
Being a safe driver
Not having gaps in coverage
Owning or leasing a hybrid car
Buying a new car
Travelers’s premiums vary depending on how old you are and your driving history.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$157
|Drivers Over 60
|$106
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$117
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$147
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$156
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$126
State Auto
State Auto offers the usual car insurance policies, from the minimum allowable limits up to full coverage. It also offers some extra packages you can opt for if you think you might need them, such as the AutoXtended endorsement, which includes things like bail bonds coverage and accident forgiveness. An innovative “prime of life” program offers discounts and coverage to people over 45 at no additional cost.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Insuring more than one vehicle
Bundling auto insurance with home or umbrella coverage
Anti-theft devices
Completing an accident prevention course
Here’s what you can expect to pay with State Auto.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$265
|Drivers Over 60
|$135
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$157
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$276
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$250
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$186
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Missouri
The average cost of car insurance in Missouri depends a lot on where you live. For example, people in Florissant pay an average of $371 a month for car insurance, while people in Poplar Bluff can expect to pay just $181.
|City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Florissant
|$371
|Jefferson City
|$199
|Kansas City
|$285
|Poplar Bluff
|$181
|St. Louis
|$360
|St. Joseph
|$186
|Springfield
|$207
See More: Compare Car Insurance
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
Ready to find the best car insurance in Missouri? Start by getting quotes from different insurance companies. Ask questions and compare the policies against each other to find a good balance between cheap costs and adequate coverage.
Insurify can help you explore these options. This tool makes the process easy and painless - just answer a few questions about yourself to get quotes from all the top insurance companies.
See More: Car Insurance for Bad Driving Records
Frequently Asked Questions
There are many options for car insurance in Missouri. The best one for you will depend on things like customer satisfaction scores, a quick response to claims, and a policy that covers what you actually need.
The cheapest car insurance rates depend on many factors, including your driving history, your age, and even your credit score. That’s why getting quotes from several companies is the best thing you can do to find affordable car insurance.
Make sure you get a policy that covers the minimum requirements. Missouri law requires drivers to carry insurance for bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage. It can also be smart to buy more than just the bare minimum car insurance; these policies may not be enough to fully cover accident costs, and you would be responsible for the remaining balance. Minimum limits don’t include comprehensive or collision coverage to cover damage to your own vehicle.
Lots of car insurance companies offer discounts for things like bundling a home and auto policy, being a veteran, or having good grades in school. When you’re comparing policies, ask about the discounts you might qualify for. This will give you a better idea of what you will actually pay.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.