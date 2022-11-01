4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Sterling Heights, MI
People living in Sterling Heights and in other cities across Michigan are required to have car insurance to be legal and safe drivers on the road. Because the average cost of car insurance in Michigan is more expensive than the national average, it’s important for Sterling Heights drivers to know how and where to find the cheapest possible car insurance rates.
Buying insurance in Michigan doesn’t have to break the bank. With Insurify , you can compare car insurance quotes from multiple providers online without ever having to talk to an insurance agent. Use Insurify and get the best and cheapest auto insurance for you today. It’s completely free to use and only takes a few minutes!
Auto insurance rates aren’t just determined by what coverage you choose, though you will pay more for full-coverage insurance than you will for liability coverage. Insurance coverage costs are dependent on your location and will vary from city to city in Michigan. Below are the average car insurance rates for Michigan cities. See how Sterling Heights compares:
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Sterling Heights is $418 per month, or $5016 annually.
Car insurance in Sterling Heights is $126 more than the average cost of car insurance in Michigan.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Sterling Heights on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Sterling Heights, MI
Some car insurance providers are able to offer cheaper car insurance coverage than others. That’s because every insurance provider weighs information like your age, driving record and credit score a little differently. While the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest rates on average, get a free quote from Insurify to estimate your individual rate.
|Insurance Provider in Sterling Heights
|Insurance Provider in Sterling Heights
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$491 /mo
|Arrowhead
|$498 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$504 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Sterling Heights, MI
While it may be tempting to choose the car insurance policy with the cheapest premium and the highest deductible, it’s also important to choose a company that can reliably pay claims and offer good customer service. We evaluated a range of financial strength and customer satisfaction indicators to find the best car insurance companies in Michigan.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Best Companies
|Allstate
|85
|$291 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$504 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Michigan Cities
|Detroit
|$520/mo
|Grand Rapids
|$241/mo
|Warren
|$338/mo
|Ann Arbor
|$678/mo
|Sterling Heights
|$498/mo
|Michigan
|$455/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Michigan
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Michigan roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
Michigan’s unique No Fault insurance program includes multiple levels of protection available depending on residents’ Medicare or Medicaid status and the insurance status of relatives.
The minimum required insurance levels for Michigan[1] are:
$50,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$1,000,000 per accident for PPI
Property protection insurance, referred to as PPI coverage, is a type of coverage unique to Michigan. It acts similarly to traditional property damage insurance, but only applies to property damaged in accidents that occur within the state of Michigan.
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Michigan are:
$250,000 per person for bodily injury
$500,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Michigan is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. In Michigan, this coverage only applies to out-of-state accidents.
Sterling Heights Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
One of the first factors car insurance companies look at when determining your rates is your age. That’s because younger drivers are less experienced on the road and more likely to get into car accidents. For example, a 50 year-old driver will almost always pay less than a 25 year-old driver. Here’s what you can expect to pay based on your age group in Michigan.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$594
|20s
|$441
|30s
|$351
|40s
|$349
|50s
|$346
|60s
|$328
|70s
|$356
|80s
|$297
Sterling Heights Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Insurance companies view drivers with infractions on their driving records as a greater risk to insure. That’s why you’ll pay more for car insurance if you have speeding tickets, DUIs, or accidents in your driving history. Here’s what drivers with these issues pay on average for car insurance when compared to drivers with a clean driving record in Michigan.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$367
|Speeding Ticket
|$432
|At-Fault Accident
|$442
|DUI
|$727
Sterling Heights Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
About 95 percent of insurers use your credit score when determining your rate. That’s because research shows that people with low scores account for a higher percentage of paid claims. Drivers with better credit see lower car insurance rates than drivers with bad credit. Here’s what you can expect to pay for car insurance in Sterling Heights, MI, based on your credit score:
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$382
|Good
|$407
|Average
|$475
|Bad
|$590
Find local Sterling Heights agents
Sterling Heights DMV Information
The Sterling Heights Secretary of State Branch Office provides DMV services such as drivers license issuing and renewal, vehicle registration, vehicle titles, and more. While walk-ins are welcome, it’s suggested that you make an appointment to ensure you don’t face long wait times. The Sterling Heights DMV is located at:
7917 19 Mile Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
(888) 767-6424
Public Transportation in Sterling Heights
Most Sterling Heights residents use their cars to commute and public transportation options in Sterling Heights are few and far between. But the Sterling Heights Minibus Service offers curb to curb rides for residents over 55 who are unable to drive and for residents with disabilities.
If you don’t have access to your own personal vehicle, you can hop in an Uber, a Lyft, or a Taxi to get around Sterling Heights.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Sterling Heights
The easiest way to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Sterling Heights is to compare customized car insurance quotes from multiple providers. Rather than getting quotes from an insurance agency, you can save time by using Insurify to find the right policy for you and to find the most competitive rates in your area.
You’ll just need to answer a few questions about your vehicle and driving history to get started. From there, you can view quotes from national providers such as Nationwide and Progressive and from local insurance companies in one spot. You can also use Insurify to shop for home insurance and life insurance.
For more detailed Michigan city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Sterling Heights, MI Car Insurance
You can use Insurify to identify the car insurance companies that can offer you the cheapest premiums in Sterling Heights. You’ll just need to enter your information once, instead of going to multiple providers’ websites for quotes. The average Insurify user saves $585 per year just by switching to a cheaper provider they found on the platform.
The average cost of car insurance in Sterling Heights is $339 per month, or $4,068 per year, but it’s important to note that your insurance premiums are dependent on factors such as your age, your driving history, and your credit score. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes from multiple providers in order to find your personal best rate.
High required coverage limits is one of the reasons why car insurance is so expensive in Michigan. Another reason Michiganders see higher rates than the national average is because Michigan has a high percentage of uninsured motorists. Other aspects of your driving history like DUIs or accidents will also drive up your insurance rates in Sterling Heights.
Insurify Insights
How Sterling Heights Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Sterling Heights, Michigan below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Sterling Heights drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Michigan in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Chevrolet Equinox
Most Popular Car in Sterling Heights
#84
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Michigan
#86
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Michigan
#88
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Michigan
#40
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Michigan
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Sterling Heights drivers rank 85 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Michigan.
- Rank within state: #85
- Percent of drivers in Sterling Heights with an accident: 3.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Sterling Heights drivers rank 88 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Michigan.
- Rank within state: #88
- Percent of drivers in Sterling Heights with a DUI: 0.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Michigan, Sterling Heights drivers rank 50 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #50
- Percent of drivers in Sterling Heights with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Michigan, Sterling Heights drivers rank 52 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #52
- Percent of drivers in Sterling Heights with a reckless driving violation: 1.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Michigan, Sterling Heights drivers rank 84 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #84
- Percent of drivers in Sterling Heights with a speeding ticket: 5.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Sterling Heights drivers rank 18 in clean driving records across all cities in Michigan.
- Rank within state: #18
- Percent of drivers in Sterling Heights with clean record: 86.2%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Sterling Heights drivers rank 45 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Michigan.
- Rank within state: #45
- Percent of drivers in Sterling Heights with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.55%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Serices. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022