Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Port Huron, MI, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Port Huron is $297 per month or $3,564 annually.
Car insurance in Port Huron is $92 less than the average cost of insurance in Michigan.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Port Huron on average is Safeco.
Car Insurance in Port Huron, MI
Are you a driver in Port Huron? If so, you may be in search of cheap car insurance. Fortunately, you can find it if you shop around. There are many car insurance companies that offer great deals, especially to responsible drivers with clean records. A cheap auto insurance plan can save you hundreds each year, and the best way to find one is by comparing quotes.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Port Huron, MI
What is the cheapest car insurance in Port Huron?
Safeco is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Port Huron, with rates starting at $140 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s insurance needs are unique.
The average cost of car insurance in Port Huron has a large range. Safeco and Progressive offer the lowest premiums. In the table below, you’ll find the average monthly quote for drivers in Port Huron by insurance company.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Safeco
|$140
|Progressive
|$222
|Liberty Mutual
|$234
|State Auto
|$235
|Bristol West
|$281
|USA Underwriters
|$353
|Arrowhead
|$359
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$422
|Everest National
|$426
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Michigan
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Michigan roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
Michigan’s unique No Fault insurance program includes multiple levels of protection available depending on residents’ Medicare or Medicaid status and the insurance status of relatives.
The minimum required insurance levels for Michigan[1] are:
$50,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$1,000,000 per accident for PPI
Property protection insurance, referred to as PPI coverage, is a type of coverage unique to Michigan. It acts similarly to traditional property damage insurance, but only applies to property damaged in accidents that occur within the state of Michigan.
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Michigan are:
$250,000 per person for bodily injury
$500,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Michigan is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. In Michigan, this coverage only applies to out-of-state accidents.
Port Huron Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record plays an important role in your car insurance rates[2]. If you’ve worked hard to maintain a clean record, you’ll be rewarded with cheap coverage. But if you have a history of serious traffic violations, like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs, you can expect higher premiums. This table shows the average monthly cost by driver history.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$281
|Speeding Ticket
|$377
|At-Fault Accident
|$410
|DUI
|$559
High-Risk Car Insurance Michigan
Port Huron Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
While car insurance companies look at your credit score when determining your premium in most states, this practice is banned in Michigan[3]. Instead, insurers need to rely on things like driving history, location, and vehicle type when deciding how much to charge drivers.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Port Huron
In a perfect world, a cheap car insurance policy in Port Huron would just come to you. The reality is you have to shop around and compare your options to find one. While you can work with a broker or do some research on your own, Insurify is the better option. With Insurify, you’ll receive customized auto insurance quotes within minutes. Simply fill out a short online form.
Another great way to save on car insurance is through discounts. There are plenty available at just about every insurance company, the key is knowing which ones you can get. A common offering is significantly reduced rates for bundling auto insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance. Ask your insurance agent if you’re unsure which offers you qualify for.
Frequently Asked Questions
To find cheap car insurance in Port Huron, you’ll need to do some research. While you can visit the websites of various car insurance companies to request quotes or work with a broker, using Insurify makes more sense. Share a few details about yourself and your vehicle, and you’ll receive free auto insurance quotes in no time.
The cost of an auto insurance policy in Port Huron ranges from $140 to $426. Factors like your age, marital status, and driving history will all influence your premiums. If you’re an older driver with lots of experience and a clean record, you can land a low rate. This is particularly true if you qualify for discounts, like the safe driver discount or bundling discount.
Sometimes, your car insurance premiums will go up for reasons beyond your control. If a severe snowstorm hits Port Huron and causes many policyholders to file claims, for example, your auto insurance company might increase your rates. Higher rates of vandalism and uninsured drivers may also lead to more expensive car insurance coverage.
