Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Holland, MI, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Holland is $260 per month or $3,120 annually.
Car insurance in Holland is $129 less than the average cost of insurance in Michigan.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Holland on average is State Auto.
Car Insurance in Holland, MI
The average cost of full-coverage auto insurance in Michigan is around $389 per month or $4,673 annually. Holland’s average is significantly less, at $129 per month, but rates can vary greatly based on provider, so it’s always important to compare car insurance quotes before purchasing a policy.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Holland, MI
What is the cheapest car insurance in Holland?
State Auto is the cheapest car insurance provider on average in Holland, with rates starting at $128 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is different.
There is a large range of premium costs in Holland, depending on the insurer and your personal driving details, so you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate. Insurify can help any driver confidently decide, with over 200 insurance companies in our network that can work with you to get the right policy for your budget.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|State Auto
|$128
|Progressive
|$148
|Liberty Mutual
|$169
|Bristol West
|$256
|Safeco
|$138
|USA Underwriters
|$308
|Everest National
|$326
|Arrowhead
|$431
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$434
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Michigan
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Michigan roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
Michigan’s unique No Fault insurance program includes multiple levels of protection available depending on residents’ Medicare or Medicaid status and the insurance status of relatives.
The minimum required insurance levels for Michigan[1] are:
$50,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$1,000,000 per accident for PPI
Property protection insurance, referred to as PPI coverage, is a type of coverage unique to Michigan. It acts similarly to traditional property damage insurance, but only applies to property damaged in accidents that occur within the state of Michigan.
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Michigan are:
$250,000 per person for bodily injury
$500,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Michigan is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. In Michigan, this coverage only applies to out-of-state accidents.
Holland Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Michigan is a no-fault insurance state, and the minimum required auto insurance in Michigan provides some coverage[2]. Still, it’s likely not enough to cover auto accident costs. This is reflected by at-fault accidents on a driver’s history skyrocketing the average monthly cost to $353 a month.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$242
|Speeding Ticket
|$324
|At-Fault Accident
|$353
|DUI
|$482
High-Risk Car Insurance Michigan
Holland Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Insurance agencies often take credit history into account to evaluate risk factors in a potential client. However, Michigan is one of the few states that bans this practice in the interest of fairness[3]. Instead, insurers must determine premiums based on factors like driving history, location, and vehicle type.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Holland
Since accidents are one of the leading factors for having higher rates, driving safely is paramount to keeping insurance rates affordable in Holland. Also, looking for budget-friendly providers and discounts such as bundling auto insurance with home insurance or renters insurance can keep costs down.
Comparing car insurance companies is another essential step in finding cheap coverage, but don’t waste time on the phone repeatedly answering the same questions from insurance agents. Use Insurify to get access to real and personalized quotes and compare different coverage options to find the best rates for your insurance needs.
Frequently Asked Questions
While rates depend on many factors, the most affordable car insurance provider in Holland, on average, is State Auto, but you should always compare quotes. Find rates using Insurify with our network that includes over 200 insurance companies throughout the U.S. Insurify can work with you to get you the right auto insurance policy for your lifestyle.
Holland’s average auto insurance quote is $260 per month or $3,120 annually. This rate is $129 less than Michigan’s average of $389 per month or $4,673 annually. Individual rates depend on factors like the age and gender of the driver, the year of the vehicle, and driving history.
By far, the most prominent factor that affects potential rates is a driver’s history. On average, an at-fault accident on a driver’s record can skyrocket the monthly cost of insurance coverage to $353 a month, and a DUI can push it up to $482 a month.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
