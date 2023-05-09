Car Insurance for High-Risk Drivers in Kentucky (2023)

Factors that determine high-risk status in Kentucky

The state of Kentucky considers various factors when determining if a driver is high-risk. Drivers who violate traffic laws may accumulate points on their driving record, which will affect insurance rates. Points accumulate based on different violations, with more points for severe violations.

When a driver has accumulated 12 or more points in two years, the state may suspend their driving privileges. Drivers younger than 18 may accumulate up to seven points before facing a hearing to determine whether they can keep their driving privileges.

Points on Kentucky driving records expire two years after the date of conviction. However, the conviction will remain on the driver’s record for five years after the conviction date.

In addition to points, other common factors contributing to high-risk driver status in Kentucky include credit score, tickets, accidents, age, driving experience, and the type of vehicle.

Traffic violations and tickets

Traffic violations may accumulate points on your driving record, depending on the speed at which you were traveling. Tickets for going less than 10 mph over the speed limit don’t add any points, while speeding tickets between 11 and 15 mph over will add three points to your record.

Other common violations that add points include failure to yield, improper lane usage, following too closely, and reckless driving. Failure to stop for a school bus could add six points to your driving record.

Accidents and claims

Involvement in an auto accident doesn’t automatically add points to your driving record unless you receive a ticket. However, accidents and claims can make it more likely that an insurance company will view you as a higher risk.

One way to reduce your perceived risk is to pay out of pocket for minor damages.

Credit score and financial history

Kentucky law allows insurers to review your credit and financial history when offering you a new policy or renewing your current policy. Your credit information alone won’t determine your rate, but a lower credit score can cause you to be seen as more high-risk by insurers.[2]

Age and driving experience

Younger and newly licensed drivers are at a higher risk for accidents and traffic violations due to their being less experienced on the road. Insurance companies understand this and often charge higher rates for younger drivers to compensate for this risk.

Vehicle type and usage

Insurance companies consider the type of vehicle (and the replacement cost) when determining your insurance rates. Insurance companies may also consider safety features and the likelihood of your vehicle causing damage in an accident.[3] If your vehicle has safety features, like a rear camera and airbags, you may qualify for discounts on your insurance premium.