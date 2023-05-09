Car Insurance for High-Risk Drivers in Kentucky (2023)

Angela Brown is a freelance writer with 17 years of professional writing and editing experience. She specializes in finance, real estate, and insurance content. Angela uses her experience to create easy-to-understand content that helps consumers understand tough topics better. When she’s not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and planning vacations.
If you’re a high-risk driver in Kentucky, the good news is you don’t need to file an SR-22 in the Bluegrass State. Kentucky is one of six states that don’t require an SR-22 certificate for high-risk drivers, though if you had an SR-22 in another state, you will need to maintain it until the time is up.
In addition, if you have a history of traffic convictions, you’ll still face difficulties finding less expensive insurance.
Kentucky requires insurance for all vehicles with a current registration.
High-risk drivers may pay higher rates.
Kentucky uses a point system on driving records, which can affect insurance rates.
Factors that determine high-risk status in Kentucky
The state of Kentucky considers various factors when determining if a driver is high-risk. Drivers who violate traffic laws may accumulate points on their driving record, which will affect insurance rates. Points accumulate based on different violations, with more points for severe violations.
When a driver has accumulated 12 or more points in two years, the state may suspend their driving privileges. Drivers younger than 18 may accumulate up to seven points before facing a hearing to determine whether they can keep their driving privileges.
Points on Kentucky driving records expire two years after the date of conviction. However, the conviction will remain on the driver’s record for five years after the conviction date.
In addition to points, other common factors contributing to high-risk driver status in Kentucky include credit score, tickets, accidents, age, driving experience, and the type of vehicle.
Traffic violations and tickets
Traffic violations may accumulate points on your driving record, depending on the speed at which you were traveling. Tickets for going less than 10 mph over the speed limit don’t add any points, while speeding tickets between 11 and 15 mph over will add three points to your record.
Other common violations that add points include failure to yield, improper lane usage, following too closely, and reckless driving. Failure to stop for a school bus could add six points to your driving record.
Accidents and claims
Involvement in an auto accident doesn’t automatically add points to your driving record unless you receive a ticket. However, accidents and claims can make it more likely that an insurance company will view you as a higher risk.
One way to reduce your perceived risk is to pay out of pocket for minor damages.
Credit score and financial history
Kentucky law allows insurers to review your credit and financial history when offering you a new policy or renewing your current policy. Your credit information alone won’t determine your rate, but a lower credit score can cause you to be seen as more high-risk by insurers.[2]
Age and driving experience
Younger and newly licensed drivers are at a higher risk for accidents and traffic violations due to their being less experienced on the road. Insurance companies understand this and often charge higher rates for younger drivers to compensate for this risk.
Vehicle type and usage
Insurance companies consider the type of vehicle (and the replacement cost) when determining your insurance rates. Insurance companies may also consider safety features and the likelihood of your vehicle causing damage in an accident.[3] If your vehicle has safety features, like a rear camera and airbags, you may qualify for discounts on your insurance premium.
Cheapest Kentucky auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers by violation
Your insurance rates in Kentucky will vary based on numerous factors, including your driving record. Drivers with violations like a DUI, DWI, and high-speed offenses are more likely to face higher rates.
In the following sections, you’ll see how different insurance companies compare based on previous high-risk driving behavior.
Cheapest car insurance for Kentucky for high-risk drivers with an at-fault accident
If you have an at-fault accident on your record, finding the best price might take a bit of extra work. Here are some average rates for liability and full-coverage options for insurers in Kentucky.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Best car insurance rates for high-risk drivers in Kentucky with a DUI
Getting low-cost coverage with a DUI on your record might be difficult. Drivers with a DUI face a minimum of a six-month license suspension. The DUI will stay on your record for at least 10 years and could affect your policy cost for several years following your conviction.
The national average for a driver with a clean record is $267 per month, but the average for drivers with a DUI is $531 per month — an increase of nearly 99%.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Insurify Quality Score
Best auto insurance for Kentucky high-risk drivers with speeding tickets
If you have speeding tickets on your record, you might have slightly higher insurance premiums. Speeding tickets will add points to your record based on how far over the speed limit you traveled. You’ll get zero points for tickets less than 10 mph over the speed limit, but you could get six points added for traveling between 16 and 25 mph over the speed limit.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Insurify Quality Score
Important Information
While a speeding ticket may affect your insurance less than a DUI, it’s still highly risky driving behavior. About one-third of all fatal crashes in the U.S. involve drunk driving, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.[4]
Cheapest Kentucky car insurance companies for high-risk drivers with poor credit
How to find affordable car insurance for high-risk drivers in Kentucky
You can save money on your auto insurance in multiple ways. You may need some extra time and research, but the time spent could save you hundreds of dollars annually.
Look for discounts. Many drivers may qualify for discounts through specialty programs, like the AARP. Some insurance companies may also offer discounts to student drivers with good grades and those who complete a defensive driving course. You should also check with your employer to see if it has a deal with any specific insurance companies.
Bundle home and auto policies. If you rent or own a home, you may be able to save money on your policies by bundling them through the same company. Many insurers offer discounts for combined policies. If you need coverage for sporting vehicles, like jet skis, boats or ATVs, you may consider bundling this coverage too.
Consider an independent insurance broker. You don’t have to go directly to insurance companies. You may consider working with an independent broker. An insurance broker doesn’t work for a specific insurance company. They can compare rates and insurance coverage from multiple companies at the same time and help you find the best deal.
How to improve your driving record and lower your car insurance rates in Kentucky
High-risk drivers will likely pay higher insurance rates, as insurance companies increase the cost for drivers more likely to file claims. But you can do several things to lower your insurance rates:
Review your driving record. Kentucky drivers may purchase a copy of their driving record from the state for $3 to $6. You can then review your driving record for any errors. Points should fall off your record two years after conviction. If you find any errors, you can contact the DMV for corrections.
Take a defensive driving course. While a defensive driving course may not remove points from your record, you may qualify for a discount from your insurer. If you have higher rates due to a bad driving history, this could help reduce your premium.
Improve your credit score. Your credit score may affect your insurance rates. You can clean up your score by paying all your bills on time each month, lowering your debt-to-income ratio, and increasing your available credit by paying down debt balances.
Practice safe driving habits. You should qualify for lower rates over time as you avoid further driving infractions by practicing safe driving habits. Following the speed limit, putting your phone away, wearing your seat belt, and driving at a safe distance from other vehicles can help reduce your risk of accidents and traffic violations.
Kentucky high-risk drivers insurance FAQs
If you still have questions about navigating auto insurance as a high-risk driver in Kentucky, you’ll find helpful answers below.
How do auto insurance companies calculate risk in Kentucky?
Auto insurance companies may calculate your risk by reviewing your driving record and credit score. Kentucky driving records include a point system for traffic violations. Drivers with a DUI or excessive speeding tickets may automatically face a license suspension.
What is the cheapest insurance company for Kentucky high-risk drivers?
Rates vary by where you live, your credit score, the type of coverage you choose, and your driving history. You may be able to score a lower rate than another driver at different companies. You should compare rates from multiple insurers to get the best deal. Auto-Owners offers the most affordable rates for high-risk drivers with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, poor credit, and DUIs.
How much does high-risk auto insurance cost in Kentucky?
The cost of high-risk auto insurance varies. Your rates could differ substantially depending on the type of violations on your driving record and the nature of the infraction.
How long does reckless driving affect insurance in Kentucky?
Reckless drivers will get four points on their records. Points fall off your record two years after the date of conviction.
