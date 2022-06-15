4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 15, 2022
Not all Kentucky car insurance companies are the same, and whether you’re looking for robust auto insurance or a low-cost policy, there is a range of insurance providers to choose from. Kentucky drivers don’t have to feel overwhelmed when it comes to shopping for insurance, as there’s one easy solution.
Motorists can shop for car insurance rates quickly and easily with Insurify. Simply answer a few questions about your vehicle, driving history, and the insurance options you’re looking for, and Insurify will show you car insurance quotes from some of Kentucky’s best auto insurance companies.
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Kentucky is Clearcover.
Travelers is the cheapest insurer on average in Kentucky, with average rates of $164 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
Affordable car insurance is easy to find, as Kentucky insurance companies offer a range of options. If you’re shopping for new insurance coverage, keep reading to learn more about the best car insurance companies in the Bluegrass State.
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Kentucky
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
|$393.00
|97
|2
|Nationwide
|$311.00
|89
|3
|Safeco
|$199.00
|86
|4
|Liberty Mutual
|$234.00
|82
|5
|Travelers
|$164.00
|80
|6
|State Auto
|$194.00
|76
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
How do I find the best car insurance in Kentucky?
The easiest way to find the best car insurance in Kentucky is to shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurers. Because every driver has different factors in their unique driving profile that will affect their car insurance rates, the best car insurance company for you might be different than the best company for another driver.
Some Kentucky drivers prefer minimum coverage for their vehicle, while others like to have full coverage. Perhaps you prioritize the cost of your auto insurance coverage above all else, or you like the idea of bundling your coverage options with a renters or homeowners policy.
There’s a car insurance policy for everyone, and we�’ve uncovered the best auto insurance options in Kentucky. If you’re in the process of comparing auto insurance rates and want to learn more, the following seven car insurance providers offer some great options.
Clearcover
Clearcover offers straightforward pricing to motorists, helping both young drivers and those with more experience obtain low-cost coverage. Most of Clearcover’s business is conducted through an app, making it easy to file a claim, get a quote, and more.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Safe driving programs
Special rates for active duty drivers
Pay-in-full pricing
Car insurance premiums will vary based on your driver category, with most Clearcover rates starting at around $341.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$503.00
|Drivers Over 60
|$341.00
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$366.00
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$590.00
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$535.00
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$387.00
Nationwide
A well-known name in the auto insurance industry, Nationwide offers rates to customers that are about 3% less than the national average for their coverage. Nationwide offers great customer service and has a reputation for handling claims with ease.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Multi-policy savings
Lower rates for good drivers
Easy pay discounts
Ideal for those who want cheap car insurance, Nationwide premiums tend to average between $241 and $420 based on your driving history.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$420
|Drivers Over 60
|$241
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$293
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$405
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$403
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$323
Safeco
Part of Liberty Mutual, Safeco partners with local agents to provide a range of insurance options to its policyholders. Safeco offers coverage that meets Kentucky minimum requirements, with various add-ons available to provide more comprehensive coverage.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Cashback for claims-free drivers
Lower deductibles each renewal period
Savings based on your driving habits
Safeco rates are lowest for mature drivers with a clean driving record, offering average rates as low as $153.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$330
|Drivers Over 60
|$153
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$189
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$271
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$238
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$201
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual aims to educate Kentucky drivers about state insurance requirements while making it easy to select the policy that’s right for them. With a high customer satisfaction rating and the option to enroll in and manage your policy online, Liberty Mutual is a popular choice.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Lower rates based on when you shop for a quote
Multi-vehicle discounts
Discounted rates for remaining accident-free
Generous motorist coverage is easy to find with Liberty Mutual, as most drivers can enroll in policies that average between $163 and $373.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$373.00
|Drivers Over 60
|$163.00
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$229.00
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$270.00
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$251.00
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$234.00
Travelers
Travelers networks with agents around the nation to provide auto insurance with low-cost rates. In business for over 165 years, Travelers puts its policyholders first and offers numerous discounts, along with highly customizable policy options.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Savings for electric/hybrid vehicle owners
Lower rates for continuous Travelers coverage
Benefits for insuring a new car
As one of the more affordable Kentucky car insurance providers, Travelers helps drivers save with policy rates that start at $133.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$207
|Drivers Over 60
|$133
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$160
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$181
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$210
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$168
State Auto
Operating in 33 states, State Auto pledges to handle customer claims quickly and fairly, along with providing affordable rates for insurance coverage. Drivers work directly with a local agent to enroll in insurance coverage that meets their needs.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Savings for full-time students
Discounts for multiple policyholders
Telematics programs
Average rates for a State Auto policy will vary based on your driving history and range from $167 to $304.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$274
|Drivers Over 60
|$169
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$167
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$304
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$274
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$203
Average Cost of Car Insurance in Kentucky
Auto insurance coverage in Kentucky is customized to each driver’s needs, and the rates you pay factor in a number of considerations. If you have good credit and a clean driving record, you often are rewarded with low premiums. Where you live matters too, and residents in major Kentucky cities can expect average rates like these:
|City
|Average Monthly Premium
|Ashland
|$178
|Bowling Green
|$208
|Corbin
|$257
|Covington
|$191
|Elizabethtown
|$214
|Florence
|$190
|Frankfort
|$203
|Georgetown
|$208
|Henderson
|$224
|Hopkinsville
|$195
|Lexington
|$213
|London
|$264
|Louisville
|$336
|Manchester
|$266
|Nicholasville
|$218
|Owensboro
|$173
|Paducah
|$205
|Radcliff
|$249
|Richmond
|$215
|Shepherdsville
|$244
|Somerset
|$207
|Winchester
|$206
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
Shopping for car insurance is straightforward with Insurify, as you can compare features and pricing from multiple insurance companies like GEICO, State Farm, and USAA. First, answer a few questions about your driving history, your vehicle, and your habits on the road.
Insurify will detail the features of each policy, allowing you to select the coverages that matter most like bodily injury liability, personal injury protection, and uninsured motorist coverage. You’ll also see a range of discounts available, helping you identify the most affordable car insurance option for you.
It doesn’t matter if you have poor credit, have a DUI on your record, or have caused an at-fault accident—Insurify can help you find full-coverage car insurance that’s affordable. Enroll online in just a few minutes, and gain peace of mind when you’re behind the wheel.
Frequently Asked Questions
Every Kentucky driver’s needs are different, and while you may want low deductibles, another resident may value affordable rates after a DUI. There are a number of car insurance companies in Kentucky, so it’s important to choose the best policy for your specific situation.
Your car insurance premiums are calculated based on a number of factors, including your driving history, credit score, and more. It’s smart to explore all of your Kentucky auto insurance options and enroll in a policy that at least meets the state minimum requirements for coverage.
Auto insurance isn’t a one-size-fits-all type of coverage, as a teen driver might require different protection compared to an experienced driver. It’s recommended that you purchase coverage that meets state requirements and offers robust protection in the event of an auto accident.
Kentucky drivers looking for affordable auto insurance can visit Insurify and find real-time quotes from multiple insurance companies. Whether you’re in need of a full-coverage policy or you want to find the best rates available, Insurify can help.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.