Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

How do I find the best car insurance in Kentucky? The easiest way to find the best car insurance in Kentucky is to shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurers. Because every driver has different factors in their unique driving profile that will affect their car insurance rates, the best car insurance company for you might be different than the best company for another driver.

Some Kentucky drivers prefer minimum coverage for their vehicle, while others like to have full coverage. Perhaps you prioritize the cost of your auto insurance coverage above all else, or you like the idea of bundling your coverage options with a renters or homeowners policy.

There’s a car insurance policy for everyone, and we�’ve uncovered the best auto insurance options in Kentucky. If you’re in the process of comparing auto insurance rates and want to learn more, the following seven car insurance providers offer some great options.

1 Clearcover Average Monthly Cost: $393 Insurify Composite Score: 97

Clearcover offers straightforward pricing to motorists, helping both young drivers and those with more experience obtain low-cost coverage. Most of Clearcover’s business is conducted through an app, making it easy to file a claim, get a quote, and more.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Safe driving programs

Special rates for active duty drivers

Pay-in-full pricing

Car insurance premiums will vary based on your driver category, with most Clearcover rates starting at around $341.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $503.00 Drivers Over 60 $341.00 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $366.00 Drivers With a Prior Accident $590.00 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $535.00 Drivers With Average Credit $387.00

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $311 Insurify Composite Score: 89

A well-known name in the auto insurance industry, Nationwide offers rates to customers that are about 3% less than the national average for their coverage. Nationwide offers great customer service and has a reputation for handling claims with ease.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-policy savings

Lower rates for good drivers

Easy pay discounts

Ideal for those who want cheap car insurance, Nationwide premiums tend to average between $241 and $420 based on your driving history.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $420 Drivers Over 60 $241 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $293 Drivers With a Prior Accident $405 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $403 Drivers With Average Credit $323

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

3 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $199 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Part of Liberty Mutual, Safeco partners with local agents to provide a range of insurance options to its policyholders. Safeco offers coverage that meets Kentucky minimum requirements, with various add-ons available to provide more comprehensive coverage.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Cashback for claims-free drivers

Lower deductibles each renewal period

Savings based on your driving habits

Safeco rates are lowest for mature drivers with a clean driving record, offering average rates as low as $153.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $330 Drivers Over 60 $153 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $189 Drivers With a Prior Accident $271 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $238 Drivers With Average Credit $201

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

4 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $234 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual aims to educate Kentucky drivers about state insurance requirements while making it easy to select the policy that’s right for them. With a high customer satisfaction rating and the option to enroll in and manage your policy online, Liberty Mutual is a popular choice.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Lower rates based on when you shop for a quote

Multi-vehicle discounts

Discounted rates for remaining accident-free

Generous motorist coverage is easy to find with Liberty Mutual, as most drivers can enroll in policies that average between $163 and $373.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $373.00 Drivers Over 60 $163.00 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $229.00 Drivers With a Prior Accident $270.00 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $251.00 Drivers With Average Credit $234.00

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

5 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $164 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Travelers networks with agents around the nation to provide auto insurance with low-cost rates. In business for over 165 years, Travelers puts its policyholders first and offers numerous discounts, along with highly customizable policy options.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Savings for electric/hybrid vehicle owners

Lower rates for continuous Travelers coverage

Benefits for insuring a new car

As one of the more affordable Kentucky car insurance providers, Travelers helps drivers save with policy rates that start at $133.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $207 Drivers Over 60 $133 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $160 Drivers With a Prior Accident $181 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $210 Drivers With Average Credit $168

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

6 State Auto Average Monthly Cost: $194 Insurify Composite Score: 76

Operating in 33 states, State Auto pledges to handle customer claims quickly and fairly, along with providing affordable rates for insurance coverage. Drivers work directly with a local agent to enroll in insurance coverage that meets their needs.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Savings for full-time students

Discounts for multiple policyholders

Telematics programs

Average rates for a State Auto policy will vary based on your driving history and range from $167 to $304.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $274 Drivers Over 60 $169 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $167 Drivers With a Prior Accident $304 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $274 Drivers With Average Credit $203

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.