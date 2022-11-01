Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Winder, GA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Winder is $243 per month or $2,916 annually.
Car insurance in Winder is $111 less than the average cost of insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Winder on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Winder, GA
Winder, Georgia, is part of the Atlanta metropolitan area. Car insurance rates in Winder are $243 per month on average, but rates can vary depending on factors such as what type of car you drive, your driving record, your credit score, your age, and your gender. Therefore, you should always compare car insurance quotes before buying a policy.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Winder, GA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Winder?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Winder, with rates starting at $150 per month. It’s still essential to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
The range of premiums in Winder varies greatly. Since car insurance rates can vary depending on individual circumstances, you should always compare companies and coverage options before deciding on a policy.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$150
|Travelers
|$172
|Nationwide
|$194
|State Auto
|$221
|Liberty Mutual
|$222
|National General
|$241
|Bristol West
|$263
|Hugo
|$55
|Mile Auto
|$159
|Clearcover
|$173
|Foremost
|$194
|Elephant
|$200
|Safeco
|$233
|GAINSCO
|$237
|Mercury
|$246
|InsureMax
|$249
|AssuranceAmerica
|$252
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$265
|SafeAuto
|$266
|Direct Auto
|$274
|Amigo America
|$303
|The General
|$318
|Freedom National
|$337
|Infinity
|$355
|Arrowhead
|$367
|Everest National
|$378
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Winder Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving history is one of the main factors, besides the type of car you drive, that can affect your car insurance costs[2]. If you have a car accident or other violation on your driving record, you could be faced with higher car insurance rates as a result. On the other hand, having a clean driving record could secure you less expensive rates.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$235
|Speeding Ticket
|$315
|At-Fault Accident
|$343
|DUI
|$468
Winder Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Insurers use your credit score to determine your insurance score, which they use to partially determine the costs of your policy[3]. If you have good credit, you may qualify for a slightly lower car insurance rate, while if you have poor credit, your rates might be higher.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$206
|Good
|$243
|Average
|$267
|Poor
|$414
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Winder
If you’re a Winder driver looking for an affordable car insurance policy, one of the best ways to get a low rate is to shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurance companies. Insurify makes this process easy by working with top insurance providers to help customers find affordable auto insurance coverage that meets their insurance needs in just a few minutes.
Drivers should also keep an eye out for any available discounts they could qualify for, such as safe driving or discounts for bundling home insurance or renters insurance with their auto insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
If you’re looking for an affordable car insurance policy from an insurance agency and live in Winder, you should be sure to do your due diligence. Since insurers weigh certain factors differently when calculating rates, personalized quotes are always the best way to compare and contrast offerings from different insurance companies.
Auto policy insurance costs an average of $243 per month in Winder. Costs range from $55 per month at the lowest to $378 per month at the highest. Some of the factors that affect car insurance rates for Winder drivers include what type of car you drive, your driving history, your credit score, your age, and more.
Car insurance rates can vary depending on where you live. Some of the factors that influence the cost of car insurance in a particular location include the rate of car accidents, the population density, and the percentage of uninsured motorists.
Insurify Insights
How Winder Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Winder, Georgia below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Winder drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Georgia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Winder
#145
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Georgia
#67
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Georgia
#70
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Georgia
#33
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Georgia
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Winder drivers rank 27 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #27
- Percent of drivers in Winder with an accident: 12.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Winder drivers rank 70 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #70
- Percent of drivers in Winder with a DUI: 1.5%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Georgia, Winder drivers rank 20 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #20
- Percent of drivers in Winder with a reckless driving offense: 2.9%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Georgia, Winder drivers rank 20 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #20
- Percent of drivers in Winder with a reckless driving violation: 3.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Georgia, Winder drivers rank 145 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #145
- Percent of drivers in Winder with a speeding ticket: 9.3%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Winder drivers rank 144 in clean driving records across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #144
- Percent of drivers in Winder with clean record: 76.1%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Winder drivers rank 143 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #143
- Percent of drivers in Winder with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.44%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
