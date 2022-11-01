Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Villa Rica, GA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Villa Rica is $266 per month or $3,180 annually.
Car insurance in Villa Rica is $88 less than the average cost of insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Villa Rica on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Villa Rica, GA
Just west of Atlanta, Villa Rica has a booming housing market that makes it an attractive place for newcomers and existing residents. And anyone who decides to get behind the wheel in Villa Rica needs to have auto insurance coverage. Drivers looking for affordable coverage should make sure to take the time to compare auto insurance quotes before committing to a policy.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Villa Rica, GA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Villa Rica?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Villa Rica, with rates starting at $140 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates since everyone’s situation is unique.
While the average cost of car insurance in Villa Rica is $266 per month, you can find much lower rates. Car insurance quotes have a wide range, so you can tailor your insurance policy to fit your needs and budget. Different insurance companies can charge different amounts for the same amount of coverage, so be sure to shop around and do research before buying a policy.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$140
|Travelers
|$192
|Liberty Mutual
|$220
|Nationwide
|$220
|National General
|$225
|Hugo
|$68
|Mile Auto
|$187
|Elephant
|$205
|GAINSCO
|$215
|Clearcover
|$239
|Foremost
|$240
|State Auto
|$272
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$273
|Safeco
|$277
|Mercury
|$279
|SafeAuto
|$281
|Freedom National
|$283
|InsureMax
|$283
|Direct Auto
|$291
|Amigo America
|$294
|AssuranceAmerica
|$295
|Bristol West
|$316
|The General
|$348
|Infinity
|$390
|Arrowhead
|$424
|Everest National
|$471
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Villa Rica Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving history has a significant impact on how much you might end up paying for your car insurance[2]. If your driving record is full of collisions, claims, and other violations, you are more likely to see your costs increase. This is because car insurance companies see high-risk drivers as more expensive to insure since they’re more likely to get into costly accidents.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$265
|Speeding Ticket
|$355
|At-Fault Accident
|$387
|DUI
|$527
High-Risk Car Insurance Georgia
Villa Rica Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score can also determine whether you’ll get a cheaper car insurance quote[3]. A few states have outlawed using this single number as an indicator of financial health, but most states still rely on it to determine your responsibility and other habits. People in a better credit tier are more likely to see savings, while those in lower credit tiers might end up paying more.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$219
|Good
|$259
|Average
|$285
|Poor
|$442
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Villa Rica
Georgia car insurance might seem pricey, but there are plenty of ways to save. You can look up discounts that you’re eligible for, like being a safe driver or having a child in school. Another option is to bundle your auto insurance policy with other existing policies that you already have, like your renters insurance, homeowners insurance, life insurance, or business insurance.
Some people think they can save by getting the bare minimum policy, but you shouldn’t have to worry about skimping on add-ons that help with accessibility or protect you from other risks, like theft or vandalism. Insurify helps you get the cheapest rates with coverage to fit your needs. In just a few minutes, our tools can help you compare quotes side by side to get the best deal.
Frequently Asked Questions
It’s easy to get a quality policy you can afford when you shop around and compare rates first. Different insurance companies offer different prices for the same coverage, so do your research and don’t buy the first policy you see. Without ever having to speak to an agent or dial a phone number, you can compare car insurance quotes easily with Insurify. Get a free quote today.
The average cost of car insurance in Villa Rica is $266 per month or $3,192 annually. However, this number isn’t one-size-fits-all for everyone. How much you pay for your insurance policy will depend on a number of different factors, like the type of car you drive, where you drive it, your unique driving history, the amount of coverage you want, your credit tier, and more.
There are a lot of different reasons you might see car insurance quotes that are higher than you expected. One of the most significant factors that affect your rates is your driving record. If you have a history with a long list of claims, collisions, and other violations, you’re likely to pay a lot more for your policy. An easy way to keep costs low is by being a safe driver.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
