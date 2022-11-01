Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Union City, GA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Union City is $328 per month or $3,936 annually.
Car insurance in Union City is $26 less than the average cost of insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Union City on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Union City, GA
Ready to find the cheapest auto insurance in Union City, Georgia? This article will show you real average car insurance quotes from top insurance companies local to Union City and compare insurance premiums based on driving record, credit score, and other factors that affect auto insurance rates. Let’s get started.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Union City, GA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Union City?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Union City, with rates starting at $181 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is different.
In this table, you’ll see what insurance providers are charging on average in Union City. This is a starting point to identify cheap car insurance companies as you hunt for affordable coverage. You can see that the average quotes vary widely.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$181
|Travelers
|$204
|National General
|$211
|Nationwide
|$219
|Liberty Mutual
|$248
|Hugo
|$73
|Acuity
|$182
|Mile Auto
|$200
|State Auto
|$273
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$290
|SafeAuto
|$290
|Elephant
|$294
|Amigo America
|$297
|Safeco
|$301
|Mercury
|$313
|InsureMax
|$326
|AssuranceAmerica
|$344
|Foremost GroupSelect℠
|$367
|Bristol West
|$390
|Clearcover
|$414
|The General
|$422
|Freedom National
|$442
|Infinity
|$484
|Arrowhead
|$694
|Everest National
|$736
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Union City Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In Union City, Georgia, and in the Atlanta area generally, your driving record has a critical impact on your auto insurance rates[2]. In this table, you’ll find that while drivers in Union City with clean driving records get the cheapest car insurance, a speeding ticket or at-fault accident will add $100 per month on average to your premiums, and a DUI can cost you much more.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$344
|Speeding Ticket
|$461
|At-Fault Accident
|$502
|DUI
|$685
See More:
High-Risk Car Insurance Georgia
Union City Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Maybe you’ve heard that having good credit makes insurance coverage more affordable. When it comes to Union City auto insurance, that’s certainly the case[3]. Insurance policies are cheaper for Union City drivers with excellent credit, and the lower their credit score, the higher their rates on average. But there are plenty of ways to overcome bad credit and find cheap coverage.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$297
|Good
|$351
|Average
|$386
|Poor
|$598
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Union City
Whether you’re commuting to Atlanta or just traveling on Georgia highways for weekends and vacations, car insurance is an important part of the budget for most Union City families. Finding the best rates can add up to hundreds of dollars a year in money saved, and the best way to find those rates is by comparing car insurance quotes online.
Insurify was built to help you navigate your local insurance landscape because the best way to guarantee yourself the cheapest auto insurance is to get free quotes from as many providers as possible, and that’s exactly what Insurify offers. Drivers should also consider bundling discounts such as combining auto insurance with renters or homeowners insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
There’s a simple way to make sure you have the best price for your car insurance policy: you have to get enough quotes from other insurance providers to be confident that no other car insurance companies are offering cheaper auto insurance rates. This can be time-consuming, but Insurify can save you a lot of time and effort in your quote comparison journey.
The average car insurance policy in Union City costs $328 per month on average. Your personal car insurance rates will depend on whether insurance providers think you are likely to pay your bills on time and stay safe on the road. Your insurance needs play a role, too: minimum coverage will give you the best rates but little protection.
In Union City, poor credit will raise your auto insurance rates. But driving infractions, like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and especially a DUI, will explode your premiums. Aside from protecting yourself and others, fear of high auto insurance rates is another great reason to play it safe on the weekend and only drive sober.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- idrivesafely.com. "Georgia Driving Record." Accessed July 30, 2022
- Georgia Office of Attorney General - Consumer Protection Division. "Credit Reports and Credit Score." Accessed July 30, 2022