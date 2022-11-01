4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Union City, GA, for 2022

Car InsurancedelimiterGeorgiadelimiterUnion City

Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.
Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Union City is $328 per month or $3,936 annually.

  • Car insurance in Union City is $26 less than the average cost of insurance in Georgia.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in Union City on average is Progressive.

Car Insurance in Union City, GA

Ready to find the cheapest auto insurance in Union City, Georgia? This article will show you real average car insurance quotes from top insurance companies local to Union City and compare insurance premiums based on driving record, credit score, and other factors that affect auto insurance rates. Let’s get started.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$181
Travelers
$204
National General
$211
Nationwide
$219
Liberty Mutual
$248

Cheap Car Insurance Georgia

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Union City, GA

What is the cheapest car insurance in Union City?

Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Union City, with rates starting at $181 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is different.

In this table, you’ll see what insurance providers are charging on average in Union City. This is a starting point to identify cheap car insurance companies as you hunt for affordable coverage. You can see that the average quotes vary widely.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$181
Travelers$204
National General$211
Nationwide$219
Liberty Mutual$248
Hugo$73
Acuity$182
Mile Auto$200
State Auto$273
Midvale Home & Auto$290
SafeAuto$290
Elephant$294
Amigo America$297
Safeco$301
Mercury$313
InsureMax$326
AssuranceAmerica$344
Foremost GroupSelect℠$367
Bristol West$390
Clearcover$414
The General$422
Freedom National$442
Infinity$484
Arrowhead$694
Everest National$736
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury

  • $25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.

Union City Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

In Union City, Georgia, and in the Atlanta area generally, your driving record has a critical impact on your auto insurance rates[2]. In this table, you’ll find that while drivers in Union City with clean driving records get the cheapest car insurance, a speeding ticket or at-fault accident will add $100 per month on average to your premiums, and a DUI can cost you much more.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$344
Speeding Ticket$461
At-Fault Accident$502
DUI$685
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

High-Risk Car Insurance Georgia

DUI Car Insurance Georgia

Union City Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Maybe you’ve heard that having good credit makes insurance coverage more affordable. When it comes to Union City auto insurance, that’s certainly the case[3]. Insurance policies are cheaper for Union City drivers with excellent credit, and the lower their credit score, the higher their rates on average. But there are plenty of ways to overcome bad credit and find cheap coverage.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$297
Good$351
Average$386
Poor$598
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Union City

Whether you’re commuting to Atlanta or just traveling on Georgia highways for weekends and vacations, car insurance is an important part of the budget for most Union City families. Finding the best rates can add up to hundreds of dollars a year in money saved, and the best way to find those rates is by comparing car insurance quotes online.

Insurify was built to help you navigate your local insurance landscape because the best way to guarantee yourself the cheapest auto insurance is to get free quotes from as many providers as possible, and that’s exactly what Insurify offers. Drivers should also consider bundling discounts such as combining auto insurance with renters or homeowners insurance.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • There’s a simple way to make sure you have the best price for your car insurance policy: you have to get enough quotes from other insurance providers to be confident that no other car insurance companies are offering cheaper auto insurance rates. This can be time-consuming, but Insurify can save you a lot of time and effort in your quote comparison journey.

  • The average car insurance policy in Union City costs $328 per month on average. Your personal car insurance rates will depend on whether insurance providers think you are likely to pay your bills on time and stay safe on the road. Your insurance needs play a role, too: minimum coverage will give you the best rates but little protection.

  • In Union City, poor credit will raise your auto insurance rates. But driving infractions, like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and especially a DUI, will explode your premiums. Aside from protecting yourself and others, fear of high auto insurance rates is another great reason to play it safe on the weekend and only drive sober.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

