Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Stone Mountain, GA, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Stone Mountain is $352/mo. or $4,224 annually.
Car insurance in Stone Mountain is $2 less than the average monthly cost in Georgia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Stone Mountain on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Stone Mountain, GA
Does this Atlanta suburb escape the high car insurance rates in the rest of Georgia? It depends on how you look at the data. Stone Mountain Village’s auto insurance coverage slides under the state average by $2 per month. Of course, savings are savings, even at two bucks, but it’s possible to do better, and that’s why it’s so important to compare car insurance quotes.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Stone Mountain, GA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Stone Mountain?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Stone Mountain, with rates starting at $221 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Finding a cheap car insurance company can be a bit of hard work. So we put the data to the test from thousands of car insurance quotes to help you uncover the best price. On top of that, auto insurance companies rate risks differently, so comparing rates is essential. Here are the average monthly rates from some providers in Stone Mountain.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$221
|Travelers
|$221
|Liberty Mutual
|$254
|Nationwide
|$264
|National General
|$293
|Hugo
|$75
|Mile Auto
|$222
|State Auto
|$302
|Elephant
|$302
|Acuity
|$309
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$319
|SafeAuto
|$337
|Safeco
|$339
|Mercury
|$356
|InsureMax
|$384
|Amigo America
|$384
|AssuranceAmerica
|$399
|Clearcover
|$423
|Freedom National
|$438
|Foremost
|$440
|The General
|$445
|Bristol West
|$471
|Arrowhead
|$511
|Everest National
|$517
|Infinity
|$580
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Stone Mountain Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Sometimes, people underestimate how much their driving record can affect their final premiums[2]. A single infraction can cause you to pay significantly more than you would with a clean driving record. Moreover, it’s easy to see that maintaining a clean record is one of the simplest ways to secure a cheap insurance rate after looking at the average rates below.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$368
|Speeding Ticket
|$493
|At-Fault Accident
|$537
|DUI
|$732
High-Risk Car Insurance Georgia
Stone Mountain Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
It’s pretty common knowledge that good credit means a cheaper car payment. But the same is also true for your car insurance. Insurance research has shown a link between good credit and safe driving. That’s why people with excellent credit scores often pay the least for insurance[3]. Here’s a quick snapshot of how credit affects auto insurance rates in Stone Mountain.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$359
|Good
|$398
|Average
|$396
|Poor
|$427
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Stone Mountain
It’s easier to lock in a cheap rate when you know how much coverage you need. For example, will you select state minimum coverage or full coverage? And what bodily injury and property damage liability insurance limits do you need? Answering these questions will help narrow down your choices. For more savings, bundle your auto with homeowners or renters insurance.
When you’re ready to save, you can compare auto insurance quotes at Insurify. In just a few minutes, you’ll discover the best rates from top car insurance companies like Nationwide, Travelers, and Liberty Mutual. And if you want a little guidance, friendly insurance agents are standing by to answer all of your questions.
Frequently Asked Questions
Your path to the cheapest car insurance in Stone Mountain starts by checking out all the competition. Also, you can determine how your final premium changes when you add uninsured motorist coverage, raise your deductibles, or alter your coverage limits. In the end, you receive precisely the personalized protection you need at a price you can afford.
While some Stone Mountain drivers pay as little as $75 per month, the overall average rate for the city is $352. Of course, many variables affect the ultimate price, such as your vehicle, annual mileage, and driving record. Those with a spotless record can expect to qualify for good driver discounts. In contrast, high-risk drivers will have more difficulty locating competitive rates.
Road conditions, claim statistics, weather patterns, and even crime rates for theft and vandalism can drive up the cost of car insurance. But the most significant factors, like your driving record and vehicle, are firmly in your control. Also, your pricing depends on whether you add collision and comprehensive coverage or opt for liability coverage only.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
