Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Statesboro, GA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Statesboro is $234 per month or $2,808 annually.
Car insurance in Statesboro is $20 less than the average cost of insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Statesboro on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Statesboro, GA
Statesboro may not be too far from Savannah, Georgia, but drivers there can often find cheaper car insurance rates than in Savannah. The average insurance cost is $234 per month, but even lower rates can be found. While your premiums may vary by provider, you can find affordable car insurance policies in Statesboro if you take the time to compare car insurance quotes.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Statesboro, GA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Statesboro?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Progressive, with rates starting at $119 per month. It’s still vital to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Georgia requires drivers to carry auto insurance coverage, but you can choose which insurance provider to buy a policy from. How much you pay can vary by provider, so it’s well worth your time to compare quotes before buying a policy.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$119
|Travelers
|$199
|Nationwide
|$200
|National General
|$203
|Liberty Mutual
|$241
|Hugo
|$48
|Mile Auto
|$146
|Elephant
|$186
|Clearcover
|$195
|GAINSCO
|$226
|AssuranceAmerica
|$227
|State Auto
|$227
|Bristol West
|$229
|InsureMax
|$239
|SafeAuto
|$241
|Amigo America
|$244
|Mercury
|$245
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$250
|Direct Auto
|$252
|Safeco
|$254
|Everest National
|$273
|Foremost
|$273
|Arrowhead
|$295
|The General
|$312
|Freedom National
|$328
|Infinity
|$428
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Statesboro Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Insurers use your driving history to determine your risk of filing a claim[2]. A clean driving record classifies you as lower-risk, and it’s one of the best ways to ensure your auto insurance premiums stay low. You’re almost guaranteed to pay more if speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and other traffic violations show up on your driving report.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$226
|Speeding Ticket
|$303
|At-Fault Accident
|$330
|DUI
|$450
See More:
High-Risk Car Insurance Georgia
Statesboro Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Insurance providers in Statesboro can use your credit score as a factor when setting your rates[3]. Statistically, drivers with higher credit scores have a lower probability of filing an insurance claim. The lower risk of claims translates into lower car insurance premiums. Maintaining your credit score and practicing responsible financial habits can help you get the best rates.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$203
|Good
|$239
|Average
|$263
|Poor
|$408
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Statesboro
Car insurance is a necessity for any driver in Georgia. In Statesboro, you can get the cheapest car insurance by comparing the prices of different providers. Rather than calling insurance agents or providers directly, save time by using Insurify to compare auto insurance rates side by side in minutes.
Insurify can help you find affordable coverage for your vehicle. Just answer a few basic questions, and you’ll be able to compare rates from top companies in your area. Drivers should also seriously consider bundling their auto insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance, as many insurers offer hefty discounts for these types of policies.
Frequently Asked Questions
You can increase your chances of finding the cheapest car insurance by comparing quotes from at least three different companies. Then, you can review the coverage options, policy limits, and available discounts to determine the best option for your insurance needs. You can also ask about discounts and other money-saving options your current insurer might offer.
The average cost of car insurance in Statesboro is $234 per month. But several factors can affect car insurance rates, including age, vehicle type, and coverage preferences. The minimum required coverage will cost less than adding comprehensive and collision insurance.
Car insurance isn’t one-size-fits-all. Many factors can cause rates to increase or decrease, including your policy type and coverage limits. Also, if you have a history of accidents or speeding tickets, your rates will be higher than someone with a clean driving record. If you don’t want to pay too much, compare quotes from several companies before settling on a policy.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- idrivesafely.com. "Georgia Driving Record." Accessed July 30, 2022
- Georgia Office of Attorney General - Consumer Protection Division. "Credit Reports and Credit Score." Accessed July 30, 2022