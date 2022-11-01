Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Riverdale, GA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Riverdale is $321 per month or $3,852 annually.
Car insurance in Riverdale is $33 less than the average cost of insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Riverdale on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Riverdale, GA
Car insurance is one of those necessary expenses for Riverdale drivers. On average, premiums cost $321 per month, but finding cheap car insurance is possible if you take the right steps. The most important step is to compare car insurance rates. This allows you to narrow down the providers that fit you and your needs best and at the cheapest price.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Riverdale, GA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Riverdale?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Riverdale, with rates starting at $197 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance quotes because everyone’s situation is unique.
Auto insurance costs can be significantly different from one insurer to the next. Your premium could vary greatly, depending on which insurer you choose. This is why comparing quotes from multiple insurance companies is crucial to helping you find the cheapest car insurance. Otherwise, you might be paying too much and not realize it.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$197
|Travelers
|$211
|Nationwide
|$230
|National General
|$255
|Liberty Mutual
|$256
|State Auto
|$291
|Bristol West
|$397
|Hugo
|$75
|Mile Auto
|$201
|Elephant
|$290
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$293
|InsureMax
|$306
|Safeco
|$315
|Mercury
|$320
|SafeAuto
|$320
|AssuranceAmerica
|$323
|Amigo America
|$329
|Foremost
|$331
|The General
|$377
|Freedom National
|$416
|Clearcover
|$427
|Infinity
|$494
|Arrowhead
|$521
|Everest National
|$529
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Riverdale Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Driving record and accident history are two major factors that car insurance companies use to quote rates. Drivers with clean records can find more affordable coverage. However, speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and other violations can increase your premiums drastically. To keep more money in your pocket, practice safe driving habits to keep your record clean.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$332
|Speeding Ticket
|$445
|At-Fault Accident
|$485
|DUI
|$661
High-Risk Car Insurance Georgia
Riverdale Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
You know credit is important for getting approved for a cell phone plan or home rental. But it might surprise you to know that credit plays a role in your car insurance rates, too. Georgia is one of many states that allow insurance companies to use your credit report when quoting a new policy or renewal. Typically, the better your credit, the cheaper your premiums.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$280
|Good
|$330
|Average
|$363
|Poor
|$563
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Riverdale
Affordable car insurance can make paying your premiums less stressful. Comparing rates from multiple companies can help you lock in the cheapest car insurance rates. Insurify simplifies this process by showing you the rates from providers in your area side by side.
Maintaining a clean driving record and a good credit score are a couple of other key ways to ensure low premiums. Drivers should also consider bundling their auto insurance with renters or home insurance. Most insurance companies also offer many other discounts, which are important to seek out when trying to secure cheap auto insurance coverage.
Frequently Asked Questions
The best way to find cheap car insurance in Riverdale is also the easiest way: shopping online for car insurance. You can compare quotes quickly using an online comparison tool. Before you start, know what kind of insurance you need and decide which optional coverages, such as collision, comprehensive, roadside assistance, or other add-ons, make sense for you.
The average cost of car insurance for Riverdale drivers is $321 per month or $3,852 per year. As with most places, the cost of car insurance in Riverdale depends on your policy, driving history, and vehicle type, but choosing the right provider is also essential.
A spotty driving record and low credit rating can increase your car insurance premiums. However, you may also pay more based on your age (younger drivers typically pay higher rates), your type of car, and the limits and deductibles you choose. Shopping around to compare prices from multiple insurers can help you get low-cost car insurance in Riverdale.
Insurify Insights
How Riverdale Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Riverdale, Georgia below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Riverdale drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Georgia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Riverdale
#95
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Georgia
#116
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Georgia
#175
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Georgia
#138
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Georgia
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Riverdale drivers rank 90 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #90
- Percent of drivers in Riverdale with an accident: 10.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Riverdale drivers rank 175 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #175
- Percent of drivers in Riverdale with a DUI: 0.7%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Georgia, Riverdale drivers rank 13 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #13
- Percent of drivers in Riverdale with a reckless driving offense: 3.1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Georgia, Riverdale drivers rank 13 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #13
- Percent of drivers in Riverdale with a reckless driving violation: 3.8%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Georgia, Riverdale drivers rank 95 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #95
- Percent of drivers in Riverdale with a speeding ticket: 10.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Riverdale drivers rank 100 in clean driving records across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #100
- Percent of drivers in Riverdale with clean record: 77.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Riverdale drivers rank 71 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #71
- Percent of drivers in Riverdale with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.8%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
