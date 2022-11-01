Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Ringgold, GA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Ringgold is $197 per month or $2,364 annually.
Car insurance in Ringgold is $157 less than the average cost of insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Ringgold on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Ringgold, GA
The average cost of car insurance in Ringgold is $197 per month or $2,364 per year. In addition to where you live, some of the factors that affect your car insurance rates include the type of vehicle you drive, your driving history, your credit score, and more. We’ll cover the factors that affect your car insurance rates in Ringgold, along with the best way to compare quotes.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Ringgold, GA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Ringgold?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Ringgold, with rates starting at $114 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s insurance needs are different.
Every insurance company determines car insurance rates differently, so it’s a good idea to shop around and compare rates in order to ensure that you’re getting the best deal possible. As you can see below, rates can vary widely from provider to provider.
Car Insurance Requirements
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$114
|National General
|$116
|Travelers
|$153
|Nationwide
|$189
|Liberty Mutual
|$214
|Hugo
|$42
|Mile Auto
|$122
|Clearcover
|$151
|Foremost
|$164
|Elephant
|$166
|Mercury
|$181
|Direct Auto
|$184
|State Auto
|$194
|Bristol West
|$199
|AssuranceAmerica
|$200
|InsureMax
|$214
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$215
|Safeco
|$223
|GAINSCO
|$226
|SafeAuto
|$229
|Amigo America
|$233
|Freedom National
|$247
|The General
|$249
|Arrowhead
|$286
|Infinity
|$287
|Everest National
|$334
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Ringgold Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In addition to where you live and what type of car you drive, your driving record is also an important factor that insurance companies use to help determine your rates[2]. Drivers who have been in an accident, received speeding tickets, or gotten DUIs are all seen as riskier by insurers, and they may face higher car insurance premiums as a result.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$191
|Speeding Ticket
|$256
|At-Fault Accident
|$279
|DUI
|$380
Ringgold Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score not only affects what financial products you qualify for, but it can also affect your car insurance rates[3]. Some car insurance companies may use your credit score to help determine how risky a driver you are. Poor credit is sometimes correlated with a higher rate of accidents, while good credit is associated with safe driving.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$166
|Good
|$197
|Average
|$216
|Poor
|$335
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Ringgold
If you’re a Ringgold driver looking to get an affordable car insurance policy, you should be sure to shop around and compare rates from multiple insurance companies. No two insurance companies are exactly alike when it comes to the way they determine rates, so personalized quotes can help ensure that you get the best rates possible.
Using Insurify is one way to quickly and easily compare car insurance quotes. Just provide some information about yourself and your vehicle, and you can receive free quotes within a few minutes. You can browse rates, select a policy, and purchase car insurance entirely online, or you can speak with an insurance agent over the phone.
Frequently Asked Questions
The best way to find cheap auto insurance is to get quotes from multiple insurers. Since companies weigh certain factors differently when determining your rates, personalized quotes are the best way to ensure that you’re comparing equivalent policies in order to find the most affordable option while still meeting your insurance needs.
Car insurance in Ringgold costs an average of $197 per month. In addition to where you live, some factors that can influence the cost of car insurance include your vehicle type, your driving record, your age, and even your credit score. Some insurance companies offer discounts, such as for bundling auto with homeowners insurance and renters insurance policies.
Some location-based factors that can increase auto insurance rates include the population in a given area, the rate of car accidents, the percentage of uninsured drivers, state minimum coverage requirements, and certain local laws and regulations.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
