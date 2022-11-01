Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Norcross, GA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Norcross is $278 per month or $3,336 annually.
Car insurance in Norcross is $76 less than the average cost of insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Norcross on average is Nationwide.
Car Insurance in Norcross, GA
In a city named after a railroad official, it’s possible to track down an affordable car insurance policy, as long as you make sure to compare car insurance quotes. It’s a skill especially relevant near Atlanta, where car insurance is relatively expensive compared to the national average.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Norcross, GA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Norcross?
Nationwide is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Norcross, with rates starting at $166 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, though, because everyone’s situation is unique.
Hunting for cheap car insurance companies can be hard work. So we made the process easy by analyzing thousands of car insurance quotes from drivers in Norcross. You’ll notice that the best rates from the most competitive auto insurance companies are right on top. That way, you can determine which providers should be on your shopping list.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|$166
|Progressive
|$167
|National General
|$202
|Travelers
|$205
|Liberty Mutual
|$252
|Hugo
|$62
|Mile Auto
|$197
|Foremost
|$246
|Elephant
|$255
|InsureMax
|$257
|AssuranceAmerica
|$262
|Clearcover
|$263
|State Auto
|$263
|Amigo America
|$270
|SafeAuto
|$282
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$290
|Safeco
|$290
|Mercury
|$318
|Infinity
|$327
|Freedom National
|$329
|The General
|$366
|Bristol West
|$373
|Everest National
|$514
|Arrowhead
|$518
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Norcross Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Maintaining a clean driving record is the simplest way to snag a cheap insurance premium. Typically, insurers check the last three or five years of your driving history and award good driver discounts to those with no infractions[2]. Check out the rates below, and with any money you save, you can consider added protection like underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$287
|Speeding Ticket
|$385
|At-Fault Accident
|$419
|DUI
|$571
High-Risk Car Insurance Georgia
Norcross Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Everyone knows good credit helps you secure a lower car payment, but too many people fail to realize it can also lock in cheaper car insurance for you. Insurance research has shown a link between high credit scores and safe driving. Therefore, drivers with excellent credit spend far less on auto insurance[3]. And the following rates are just one more reason to pay off debt.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$246
|Good
|$291
|Average
|$320
|Poor
|$496
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Norcross
There’s definitely light at the end of the tunnel for Norcross drivers because the city has cheaper auto insurance than the rest of the Peach State. In addition, those who opt for minimum coverage (liability insurance only) versus full coverage will receive lower rates. Other tips for a deal include increasing your deductibles and bundling with homeowners or renters insurance.
The most effective way to uncover cheap car insurance prices is to use a comparison tool like Insurify. In minutes, you’ll find the best rates from top providers like Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, and Travelers. Also, you can tailor your coverage to pick up the precise protection you need. And if you have questions, friendly insurance agents are ready to help.
Frequently Asked Questions
One of the best strategies for finding cheap auto insurance is to compare quotes. In the past, this meant countless phone calls and office visits, but now you can use a quote-comparison tool to see the best rates in Norcross. You can also maximize discounts, bump up your deductibles, or even only get state minimum bodily injury liability and property damage coverage to save.
The average rate for car insurance in Norcross is $278, which is $76 less than the average price in Georgia. However, drivers with good credit, spotless driving records, and relatively inexpensive cars can possibly beat that average. On the other hand, those with imperfect credit, high-risk driving records, or luxury vehicles will likely end up paying more.
Many factors can raise the cost of car insurance coverage. For example, living in a high-traffic or high-crime area, weather, road conditions, and claim rates can affect your prices. But the most significant things are under your control, like your driving record and whether you choose liability coverage only or add collision coverage and comprehensive coverage to your policy.
Insurify Insights
How Norcross Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Norcross, Georgia below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Norcross drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Georgia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Norcross
#33
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Georgia
#34
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Georgia
#114
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Georgia
#45
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Georgia
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Norcross drivers rank 55 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #55
- Percent of drivers in Norcross with an accident: 11.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Norcross drivers rank 114 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #114
- Percent of drivers in Norcross with a DUI: 1.1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Georgia, Norcross drivers rank 69 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #69
- Percent of drivers in Norcross with a reckless driving offense: 2.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Georgia, Norcross drivers rank 67 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #67
- Percent of drivers in Norcross with a reckless driving violation: 2.7%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Georgia, Norcross drivers rank 33 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #33
- Percent of drivers in Norcross with a speeding ticket: 12.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Norcross drivers rank 181 in clean driving records across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #181
- Percent of drivers in Norcross with clean record: 74.4%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Norcross drivers rank 114 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #114
- Percent of drivers in Norcross with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.56%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- idrivesafely.com. "Georgia Driving Record." Accessed July 15, 2022
- Georgia Office of Attorney General. "Credit Reports and Credit Score." Accessed July 15, 2022