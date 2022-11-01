Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Milledgeville, GA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Milledgeville is $236 per month or $2,832 annually.
Car insurance in Milledgeville is $118 less than the average cost of insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Milledgeville on average is Progressive
Car Insurance in Milledgeville, GA
If you’re looking for cheap car insurance in Milledgeville, rest assured that it does exist. To find it, however, you’ll need to shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurers. Maintaining a clean driving record will also help. In fact, it can save you hundreds of dollars on your policy each year. Here’s what you need to know about cheap auto insurance in Milledgeville.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Milledgeville, GA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Milledgeville?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Milledgeville, with rates starting at $137 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates because everybody’s insurance needs are unique.
Many car insurance companies serve drivers in Milledgeville. There is quite a large range when it comes to average monthly quotes, reinforcing the importance of comparison-shopping. This table shows average monthly premiums by car insurance company.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$137
|Travelers
|$176
|National General
|$187
|Liberty Mutual
|$212
|Nationwide
|$263
|Hugo
|$54
|Mile Auto
|$146
|Foremost
|$166
|Direct Auto
|$214
|State Auto
|$216
|AssuranceAmerica
|$218
|Safeco
|$219
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$221
|Clearcover
|$224
|InsureMax
|$230
|Mercury
|$232
|SafeAuto
|$233
|Acuity
|$236
|Bristol West
|$249
|GAINSCO
|$270
|Arrowhead
|$283
|Amigo America
|$298
|Freedom National
|$314
|Everest National
|$314
|The General
|$321
|Infinity
|$512
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Milledgeville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
If you have a clean driving record, you’ll benefit from cheap coverage[2]. But if you have a history of speeding tickets and at-fault accidents, you might have to settle for higher car insurance rates. This table can give you an idea of how your driving and accident history may influence the cost of your auto insurance policy in Milledgeville.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$239
|Speeding Ticket
|$320
|At-Fault Accident
|$349
|DUI
|$476
Milledgeville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Car insurance companies are similar to lenders in that they also consider your credit. If you have excellent or good credit, they’ll assume you’ll be less likely to file claims and are therefore a lower risk than a driver with poor credit[3]. In the table below, you can see how your credit tier influences the average monthly cost of car insurance in Milledgeville.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$207
|Good
|$245
|Average
|$269
|Poor
|$417
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Milledgeville
Are you in search of cheap auto insurance coverage in Milledgeville? If so, Insurify has you covered. This free tool will provide you with customized auto insurance quotes in minutes. All you have to do is fill out a short online form. And you don’t have to sign up or make any long-term commitments.
Drivers should also consider bundling insurance products such as auto insurance and renters insurance or homeowners insurance since many car insurance companies offer hefty discounts for this.
Frequently Asked Questions
The key to cheap car insurance in Milledgeville is comparison-shopping. With Insurify, you can do just that. After you share some basic details about yourself and your vehicle, the tool will give you customized car insurance quotes from the leading providers. You’ll be able to compare rates and coverage options in one convenient place to save money.
Car insurance in Milledgeville can run you anywhere from $54 to $512 per month. Your cost, however, will be based on factors like your age, driving history, credit score, and previous car insurance record. Other factors, such as discounts you qualify for, your insurance score, and claims in your area, might impact your rates as well.
Unfortunately, auto insurance premiums in Milledgeville may increase over time. In some cases, this will be because of factors outside of your control, such as higher rates of vandalism and break-ins in the area. Serious traffic violations that are in your control, such as at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs, may also lead to more expensive coverage.
Insurify Insights
How Milledgeville Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Milledgeville, Georgia below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Milledgeville drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Georgia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Milledgeville
#170
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Georgia
#145
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Georgia
#129
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Georgia
#100
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Georgia
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Milledgeville drivers rank 100 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #100
- Percent of drivers in Milledgeville with an accident: 10.4%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Milledgeville drivers rank 129 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #129
- Percent of drivers in Milledgeville with a DUI: 1.1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Georgia, Milledgeville drivers rank 169 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #169
- Percent of drivers in Milledgeville with a reckless driving offense: 1.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Georgia, Milledgeville drivers rank 177 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #177
- Percent of drivers in Milledgeville with a reckless driving violation: 1.4%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Georgia, Milledgeville drivers rank 170 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #170
- Percent of drivers in Milledgeville with a speeding ticket: 8.8%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Milledgeville drivers rank 80 in clean driving records across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #80
- Percent of drivers in Milledgeville with clean record: 78.6%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Milledgeville drivers rank 176 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #176
- Percent of drivers in Milledgeville with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.11%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
